PC Magazine
Astronomers Troubled by 'Unprecedented Brightness' of Huge BlueWalker 3 Satellite
A large satellite that’s designed to beam internet to consumer cell phones is now one of the brightest objects in the night sky—much to the chagrin of the astronomical community. Their concerns revolve around the prototype BlueWalker 3 satellite from Texas-based AST SpaceMobile. Earlier this month, BlueWalker 3...
7 times NASA's James Webb Space Telescope spotted something Hubble missed
With its infrared gaze, the James Webb Space Telescope can capture galaxies, planets, moons, and auroras that Hubble can't detect.
NASA didn’t test one of Orion’s most important systems in first flight
Orion’s first flight is coming to an end soon, and its return to Earth is an exciting moment for space fans. But what might be most intriguing about this mission is that NASA didn’t test one of the most important systems the Orion will need to have if it plans to actually take humans to the Moon and beyond: the life support system.
Futurism
Another Satellite Released by NASA's Artemis I Just Croaked
On November 16, NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft released a suite of ten different cubesats, small satellites meant to carry out tasks ranging from photographing the Moon's surface to studying the effects of space radiation. But not everything has gone according to plan, demonstrating the dubious reliability of cheap-but-fragile cubesats. NASA...
scitechdaily.com
Unexpected Kilonova Discovery: Colossal Explosion Challenges Our Understanding of Gamma-Ray Bursts
International Gemini Observatory uncovers surprising evidence of colliding neutron stars after probing aftermath of gamma-ray burst. While investigating the aftermath of a long gamma-ray burst (GRB), two independent teams of astronomers using a host of telescopes in space and on Earth have uncovered the unexpected hallmarks of a kilonova. This is the colossal explosion triggered by colliding neutron stars. This discovery challenges the prevailing theory that long GRBs exclusively come from supernovae, the end-of-life explosions of massive stars.
science.org
Compositional texture engineering for highly stable wide-bandgap perovskite solar cells
Tandem perovskite solar cells require stable, efficient wide-bandgap perovskites with mixed bromide and iodide anions, but these anions are prone to segregation during crystallization that can then limit the device voltage and operational stability. Jiang et al. determined that a gentle gas-quench method produced a bromine-rich surface layer, and that subsequent columnar growth created films with reduced defect density. Solar cells based on these films maintained 90% of their efficiency at 65°C for more than 2200 hours. All-perovskite tandem cells exhibited 27.1% efficiency resulting from a high open-circuit voltage of 2.2 volts. —PDS.
science.org
MALAT1 modulates alternative splicing by cooperating with the splicing factors PTBP1 and PSF
Understanding how long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) cooperate with splicing factors (SFs) in alternative splicing (AS) control is fundamental to human biology and disease. We show that metastasis-associated lung adenocarcinoma transcript 1 (MALAT1), a well-documented AS-implicated lncRNA, regulates AS via two SFs, polypyrimidine tract–binding protein 1 (PTBP1) and PTB-associated SF (PSF). MALAT1 stabilizes the interaction between PTBP1 and PSF, thereby forming a functional module that affects a network of AS events. The MALAT1-stabilized PTBP1/PSF interaction occurs in multiple cellular contexts; however, the functional module, relative to MALAT1 only, has more dominant pathological significance in hepatocellular carcinoma. MALAT1 also stabilizes the PSF interaction with several heterogeneous nuclear ribonucleoparticle proteins other than PTBP1, hinting a broad role in AS control. We present a model in which MALAT1 cooperates with distinct SFs for AS regulation and pose that, relative to analyses exclusively performed for lncRNAs, a comprehensive consideration of lncRNAs and their binding partners may provide more information about their biological functions.
science.org
Three-dimensional nanofabrication via ultrafast laser patterning and kinetically regulated material assembly
Fabricating high-resolution and complex objects with additive manufacturing across a wide range of materials is challenging. Han et al. synthesized very finely detailed objects from a wide range of materials using femtosecond light sheets and nanoparticle-laden hydrogels. The strategy works for ceramics, polymers, metals, semiconductors, and other materials while still maintaining fine feature sizes. This technique could enable nanofabrication across different classes of materials. —BG.
science.org
The art of aquarium science
View all available purchase options and get full access to this article. eLetters is an online forum for ongoing peer review. Submission of eLetters are open to all. eLetters are not edited, proofread, or indexed. Please read our Terms of Service before submitting your own eLetter.
Hanford Sentinel
'Surface Water and Ocean Topography' mission set to launch from Vandenberg Dec. 15
Scientists around the world soon will have access to high-definition views of most of Earth's surface water, finer details of its topography, and data that show how inland waters and oceans change over time. The long-awaited launch of NASA's Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite from Vandenberg Space Force...
Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft suffered power blip hours before its close lunar flyby
The Orion spacecraft had a brief power issue on Sunday (Dec. 4) but did complete its planned engine burn to return home as planned today.
RevBio Launches an Experiment for its Regenerative Biomaterial on the International Space Station
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- RevBio, Inc., announced that an experiment to study Tetranite®, the company’s regenerative bone adhesive biomaterial, has successfully been initiated onboard the International Space Station (ISS). On Saturday, November 26, 2022, the study materials were launched to the space station on SpaceX’s 26 th Commercial Resupply Services (SpaceX CRS-26) mission, sponsored by the ISS National Laboratory. This in vivo research, which will be conducted over the next two months on the ISS, will examine the biomaterial’s ability to regenerate bone when used in a microgravity environment where bone growing conditions and the ability to regenerate new bone tissue is significantly compromised. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005635/en/ RevBio Launches an Experiment for its Regenerative Biomaterial on the International Space Station. This Experiment will Examine TETRANITE’S Ability to Regenerate Bone under the Condition of Microgravity which Simulates Osteoporosis.
science.org
Manganese-coordinated mRNA vaccines with enhanced mRNA expression and immunogenicity induce robust immune responses against SARS-CoV-2 variants
It is urgent to develop more effective mRNA vaccines against the emerging severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants owing to the immune escape. Here, we constructed a novel mRNA delivery system [IC8/Mn lipid nanoparticles (IC8/Mn LNPs)]with high immunogenicity, via introducing a stimulator of interferon genes (STING) agonist [manganese (Mn)] based on a newly synthesized ionizable lipid (IC8). It was found that Mn can not only promote maturation of antigen-presenting cells via activating STING pathway but also improve mRNA expression by facilitating lysosomal escape for the first time. Subsequently, IC8/Mn LNPs loaded with mRNA encoding the Spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 Delta or Omicron variant (IC8/[email protected] or IC8/[email protected]) were prepared. Both mRNA vaccines induced substantial specific immunoglobulin G responses against Delta or Omicron. IC8/[email protected] displayed strong pseudovirus neutralization ability, T helper 1–biased immune responses, and good safety. It can be concluded that IC8/Mn LNPs have great potential for developing Mn-coordinated mRNA vaccines with robust immunogenicity and good safety.
science.org
Nanoscale covariance magnetometry with diamond quantum sensors
Color defect centers in diamond, such as the nitrogen vacancy center effect, behave as miniature compass needles. Their optical signature is sensitive to local magnetic fields with nanoscale resolution. To date, these sensing modalities have been largely limited to detecting static magnetic fields or sensing an ensemble average, providing access to dynamical behavior only indirectly. Rovny et al. developed a theoretical framework and demonstrate a new sensing modality for detecting spatiotemporal correlations from simultaneous measurements of two nitrogen vacancy defect centers in diamond. Covariance measurements open a window for sensing spatiotemporal dynamics through nanoscale magnetometry. —ISO.
scitechdaily.com
Advanced “Lab on a Chip” – Scientists Have Created a Powerful, Ultra-Tiny Spectrometer
The tool opens the door to the widespread use of portable spectrometers. Researchers in the field of optical spectrometry have created a better instrument for measuring light. This advancement could improve everything from smartphone cameras to environmental monitoring. The research, led by Finland’s Aalto University, developed a powerful, incredibly small...
labroots.com
"Stellar Feedback" Limits Star Formation
In a new study published in The Astrophysical Journal, astronomers have detailed how groups of stars can regulate their formation. Stars form in groups – or clusters – out of dense clouds of gas and dust. Astronomers have found that a limited number of stars can form in these clouds.
scitechdaily.com
Previously Undetected Hybrid Neutron-Star Merger Event Revealed by Unusual Gamma-Ray Burst
Modeling calls into question supernova origin, forcing a reconsideration of the prevailing view of gamma-ray-burst events. The standard view of gamma-ray bursts as a signature for different types of dying stars might need a rewrite. Recent astronomical observations, supported by theoretical modeling, reveal a new observational fingerprint of neutron-star mergers, which may shed light on the production of heavy elements throughout the universe.
Phys.org
'Black widow' PSR J1544+4937 investigated in detail
Indian astronomers have performed long-term radio observations of a "black widow" millisecond pulsar known as PSR J1544+4937. Results of the observational campaign, published November 25 on the arXiv pre-print server, shed more light on the properties of this pulsar. The most rapidly rotating pulsars, those with rotation periods below 30...
Phys.org
X-ray analysis without doubt: Four-decade enigma of cosmic X-rays solved
An international team led by the Heidelberg MPl for Nuclear Physics has solved a decades-long problem in astrophysics with a high-precision experiment. The intensity ratios of important radiation lines of iron measured in the laboratory previously deviated from those calculated, and thus there was uncertainty about the states of very hot gases derived from the X-ray spectra, such as in the solar corona or the vicinity of black holes.
Terran Orbital Aids Successful Demonstration of Record-Breaking 1.4 Terabyte Single-Pass Optical Downlink for NASA’s Pathfinder Technology Demonstrator 3 Satellite
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced its contribution to the successful demonstration of a record-breaking 1.4-terabytes of data delivered from space to ground by an optical downlink in a single pass. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005115/en/ The technology inherent in PTD-3 could open doors to large-volume data communications and data accessibility for advanced space exploration— delivering multiple terabytes of data per day to a single ground station (Image Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)
