Understanding how long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) cooperate with splicing factors (SFs) in alternative splicing (AS) control is fundamental to human biology and disease. We show that metastasis-associated lung adenocarcinoma transcript 1 (MALAT1), a well-documented AS-implicated lncRNA, regulates AS via two SFs, polypyrimidine tract–binding protein 1 (PTBP1) and PTB-associated SF (PSF). MALAT1 stabilizes the interaction between PTBP1 and PSF, thereby forming a functional module that affects a network of AS events. The MALAT1-stabilized PTBP1/PSF interaction occurs in multiple cellular contexts; however, the functional module, relative to MALAT1 only, has more dominant pathological significance in hepatocellular carcinoma. MALAT1 also stabilizes the PSF interaction with several heterogeneous nuclear ribonucleoparticle proteins other than PTBP1, hinting a broad role in AS control. We present a model in which MALAT1 cooperates with distinct SFs for AS regulation and pose that, relative to analyses exclusively performed for lncRNAs, a comprehensive consideration of lncRNAs and their binding partners may provide more information about their biological functions.

1 DAY AGO