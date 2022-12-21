Members of the community can enjoy a night in Havana right here in Cape Coral in support of a local school. St. Andrew Catholic School will host its “Havana Night” themed gala event on Feb. 11 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the new Marian Hall in Fort Myers. Organizers said they are looking for sponsors and items to raffle and auction off to help raise funds for the school.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO