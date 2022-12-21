Read full article on original website
Study: sports generated $146.5 billion in economic impact for Florida’s economy in past two fiscal years
Tallahassee, Fla. — The Florida Sports Foundation announced its recently commissioned study found the total economic impact of the sports industry on Florida’s economy amounted to $146.5 billion in Fiscal Years 2019-20 and 2020-21. The report, conducted by the independent research firm Tourism Economics, also showed that the...
Business Briefs – 12/23/22
Hope Chest resale store moves to new space in Cape Coral. For nearly 20 years, friends of Hope Hospice have enjoyed shopping at the Hope Chest resale store in North Fort Myers. Effective Dec. 20, the space will relocate to The Shops at Surfside at 2354 Surfside Blvd., Unit D-105, just off Veterans Parkway near the Sandoval community in Cape Coral.
Bank of America names Lee Health Foundation as Neighborhood Champion to strengthen mental health services in Southwest Florida
Bank of America announced today that Lee Health Foundation has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion for their work in the Southwest Florida community. With a multi-year grant from the bank, the organization will expand programs and services specifically to address the mental health needs of some of the most challenged families in Lee and Collier Counties.
The Alliance for the Arts calls for artists (in Florida) to submit work to the 37th annual All Florida Juried Exhibition
The Alliance for the Arts is excited to be hosting the 37th Annual All Florida Exhibition. This annual show is the most anticipated of the year. As the name suggests, this exhibition features pieces created by artists working in a wide variety of media from all over the 65,000 square miles that make up Florida.
Blue Waters Development plans to include veterans component
A new development coming to Cape Coral has plans to help enrich the lives of local veterans. Blue Waters Development Group’s Victory Park, which is to include a 125-room Wyndham Green hotel, commercial space, and 100,000 square feet of medical and industrial space, is to be located adjacent from the V.A. Medical Center on Diplomat Parkway. It was designed with veterans in mind.
Lee Health opens Mobile Health Care Clinic in Dunbar community
Lee Health has opened a new mobile health care clinic to help serve the Dunbar Community. The mobile clinic was established to provide services to Dunbar residents after Lee Health’s Lee Community Healthcare office was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian. Located at 3637 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.,...
Real Estate Briefs – 12/23/22
GMA Architects & Planners complete Shops on Pine Island in Cape Coral. GMA Architects & Planners has completed work for Shops on Pine Island, a multi-tenant commercial center in Cape Coral. The Shops on Pine Island project consists of two grey-shell buildings totaling 23,790 square feet at the northwest corner...
United Way kicks off 2022-23 fundraising campaign
United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades celebrated its 2022-23 Campaign Kickoff at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers, where more than 600 business, nonprofit and community leaders gathered to hear updates from the organization. Event sponsors included Alta Resources and Publix Super Markets. United Way...
Donations for raffles & sponsorships sought for St. Andrew Catholic School
Members of the community can enjoy a night in Havana right here in Cape Coral in support of a local school. St. Andrew Catholic School will host its “Havana Night” themed gala event on Feb. 11 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the new Marian Hall in Fort Myers. Organizers said they are looking for sponsors and items to raffle and auction off to help raise funds for the school.
Active Stretch launches wellness concept in Southwest Florida
The new wellness concept, Active Stretch, launched its pilot location in East Fort Myers. Active Stretch is designed for individuals of all ages and abilities who are looking to increase their mobility and flexibility, decrease pain, reduce inflammation and elevate athletic performance. “Stretching is an incredibly important part of your...
Weekly classes added for Yoga for the Shelter
The Cape Coral Animal Shelter and ReChargeMe Zone have announced Yoga for the Shelter will add weekly yoga classes from January through April to benefit the pets awaiting their forever homes. Yoga for the Shelter will be held each Wednesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Tiki Hut at the Wicked Dolphin...
Lee County: Lakes Park to tentatively reopen after the new year
Lee County’s Lakes Regional Park, which has been used for recovery operations since Hurricane Ian made landfall, will reopen to the public soon after the New Year’s holiday weekend. The tentative reopening date for the public is Monday, Jan. 9, however park patrons should confirm the reopening details...
Attorney General Moody secures millions following antitrust investigation into automotive parts manufacturers price fixing allegations
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– Attorney General Ashley Moody secured more than $13 million in an antitrust case against major automotive parts manufacturers. The funds come at the conclusion of an investigation against more than 60 manufacturers, including Hitachi, Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric. The investigation into the companies’ conduct found evidence of the manufacturers fixing prices and rigging contract bids. As a result of the companies’ actions, public entities paid more for vehicles needed for public services, including police cruisers.
Religion Notes – 12/23/22
First Christian Church Cape Coral to host 3rd Annual Missions Conference. The 3rd Annual Missions Conference at First Christian Church Cape Coral will begin starting Sunday, Jan. 8. The theme for the conference is “Expect Great Things From God; Attempt Great Things For God.”. The conference will be five...
Epiphany Episcopal Church to celebrate 60th anniversary
The 60th Anniversary of Epiphany Episcopal Church, Cape Coral will be celebrated on Feast Of Epiphany, Friday, Jan. 6, at p.m. All are welcome to join the congregation for The Mass Holy Eucharist Rite II with Choir and for a Pot Luck Celebration in Puffer Hall following the service. This...
A chilly weekend ahead
It’s going to feel a lot more like Christmas than usual when it comes to weather in Southwest Florida this holiday weekend. The National Weather Service is forecasting lows of 38 degrees on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights in Cape Coral. “On Friday, a cold front will move south...
The Southwest Florida Symphony rocks out with Elton John tribute concert
The Southwest Florida Symphony, the only professional orchestra in Lee County and fourth oldest orchestra in the state, is excited to announce tickets are on sale for the first Brave New Pops concerts of the season. “Remember When Rock was Young – the Elton John Tribute” will offer a full-strength stage experience unlike any other, capturing the music, costumes, and charisma of Sir Elton John in a show that is sure to leave audiences breathless.
Athletes of the Week – 12/23/22
The point guard turned in two double-digit scoring performances in a pair of Viking wins last week. O’Halloran dropped an impressive 27 points versus Marco Island Academy, adding 5 assists, 5 rebounds and 6 steals. She followed up with a 14-point game versus Bonita Springs with 3 boards and 3 steals.
