A former Cape Coral High School student returned to the campus Wednesday to present a $10,000 grant check for the school’s STEM program. “The Forward Foundation is proud to present Cape Coral High School with a grant for $10,000 on behalf of Mr. Rhim,” Michael & Robin Lally Forward Foundation President Robin Lally said in a prepared statement. “He is a standout student and he attributes much of his success to the dedication of his former teachers and coaches. We hope this grant will bolster Cape Coral High School’s STEM program and help the school continue to shape the next generation of future engineers.”

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO