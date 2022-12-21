ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mother Jones

From Wedding Websites to ‘Whites Only’: Will the Supreme Court OK Economic Discrimination?

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the Supreme Court heard 303 Creative v. Elenis, a case brought by a Colorado designer who only will create wedding websites for opposite-sex couples—not same-sex ones—and wants to advertise that fact, just like brick-and-mortar businesses once hung signs announcing whom they would refuse to serve. After arguments, it appeared clear that the 6-3 conservative majority is ready to use the case to undermine civil rights laws that secured equal access to goods and services for all, by carving giant loopholes that would allow businesses to, once again, boldly turn away clients based on who they are.
COLORADO STATE
Fatherly

This Map Shows States Where Trans Kids Are At Most Risk Of Harmful Anti-Trans Legislation

Over the last two years, hundreds of anti-trans bills have been introduced in state legislatures across the country. These bills range from legislating which bathroom students are allowed to use, to banning them from playing sports, to removing transgender children from their homes and charging their parents with child abuse if their parents support their identity and gender-affirming treatment. Though the majority of these discriminatory bills did not pass, many did, leaving families of trans kids concerned for their welfare and worried about what might come to pass, legislatively, down the line.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Atlantic

The Supreme Court Case That’s All About Donald Trump

In just a few days, on December 7, the Supreme Court will consider a case that could have dire implications for American democracy, Moore v. Harper. Moore concerns the “independent state legislature” theory: the idea that the Constitution grants state legislatures some level of special authority in administering federal elections that may not be constrained by state courts or perhaps even state constitutions. The idea is, to put it mildly, contested. The conservative jurist J. Michael Luttig, who recently signed on as co-counsel for litigants opposing the independent state legislature theory in Moore, has argued in The Atlantic that Moore represents “the most important case for American democracy in the almost two and a half centuries since America’s founding” and cautioned that the theory is a key part of “the Republican blueprint to steal the 2024 election.” Former Attorney General Eric Holder warned that, depending on how the Court rules, Moore could pose “an existential threat to our democracy.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

LGBTQ voters expect legislation targeting abortion, transgender health care to surge next year

LGBTQ Americans are bracing for increased legislative attacks on reproductive rights and access to gender-affirming health care from newly-elected federal and state officials, according to a new poll commissioned by GLAAD and first shared with The Hill. An overwhelming majority of LGBTQ voters in a post-election survey said the pace of bills introduced in Congress…
MISSOURI STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Legislators introduce bill to strengthen civil rights protections

Legislation to strengthen civil rights protections against harassment in schools, including improved Title IX policies, has now been introduced in both houses of Congress. The Students’ Access to Freedom & Educational Rights Act (SAFER) Act would amend the standards for harassment lawsuits brought under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX) and create additional protections for students who experience sex-based harassment. The SAFER Act would also require...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Congress is set to codify marriage equality – but the Respect for Marriage Act has a few key limitations

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to approve the Respect for Marriage Act – a bill already passed in the Senate to codify both interracial and same-gender marriage – on Dec. 8, 2022. President Joe Biden has said that he will sign the bill into federal law shortly after the upcoming House vote. This will protect the right to same-gender marriage, which is often referred to as same-sex marriage. Many leaders of major LGBTQ+ rights organizations have praised the Respect for Marriage Act. For example, Kelley Robinson, president of the LGBTQ+ advocacy group the Human Rights Campaign, said in November...

Comments / 0

Community Policy