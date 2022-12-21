Read full article on original website
The US supreme court is poised to strike another blow against gay rights
It’s not clear what, exactly, Lorie Smith’s problem is. The Colorado woman aspires to be a web designer; apparently, she’s also upset that gay people can get married. Smith is an evangelical Christian who says that her faith makes her object to same-sex marriage. This wouldn’t be...
Did the Supreme Court flip the House by refusing to enforce the Voting Rights Act?
The Republicans have won a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. Depending on the outcome in the two seats that have not yet been called, a swing of between three and five seats would have left the House in Democratic hands. The Republicans can thank five of the six...
The Supreme Court Is Inclined To Support The Freedom Of A Christian Website Designer To Refuse Bookings For Gay Weddings
The conservative majority of the Supreme Court appeared ready to rule on Monday that a Christian website designer has the right to exercise his or her free speech and refuse to deal with same-sex couples who want to get married.
A Texas dad gave a heart-wrenching speech about his trans son. It's a must-see.
Ken Ballard wants you to know his son's story.
From Wedding Websites to ‘Whites Only’: Will the Supreme Court OK Economic Discrimination?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the Supreme Court heard 303 Creative v. Elenis, a case brought by a Colorado designer who only will create wedding websites for opposite-sex couples—not same-sex ones—and wants to advertise that fact, just like brick-and-mortar businesses once hung signs announcing whom they would refuse to serve. After arguments, it appeared clear that the 6-3 conservative majority is ready to use the case to undermine civil rights laws that secured equal access to goods and services for all, by carving giant loopholes that would allow businesses to, once again, boldly turn away clients based on who they are.
New California laws in 2023: Minimum wage increase, legal jaywalking and more
Juneteenth becomes a state holiday, jaywalking becomes legal in safe situations, cyclists get new protections on city roads and more. Here are laws going into effect in California Jan. 1:
A Christian minister testified that he was involved in decades-long efforts to influence the Supreme Court: 'We pushed the boundaries of Christian ethics'
"Justice Thomas commended me, saying something like, keep up what you're doing, it's making a difference," Robert Schenck said.
This Map Shows States Where Trans Kids Are At Most Risk Of Harmful Anti-Trans Legislation
Over the last two years, hundreds of anti-trans bills have been introduced in state legislatures across the country. These bills range from legislating which bathroom students are allowed to use, to banning them from playing sports, to removing transgender children from their homes and charging their parents with child abuse if their parents support their identity and gender-affirming treatment. Though the majority of these discriminatory bills did not pass, many did, leaving families of trans kids concerned for their welfare and worried about what might come to pass, legislatively, down the line.
How faith leaders reacted to Senate passage of same-sex marriage protections
Faith groups and religious freedom organizations had mixed reactions to the Respect for Marriage Act.
The Supreme Court Case That’s All About Donald Trump
In just a few days, on December 7, the Supreme Court will consider a case that could have dire implications for American democracy, Moore v. Harper. Moore concerns the “independent state legislature” theory: the idea that the Constitution grants state legislatures some level of special authority in administering federal elections that may not be constrained by state courts or perhaps even state constitutions. The idea is, to put it mildly, contested. The conservative jurist J. Michael Luttig, who recently signed on as co-counsel for litigants opposing the independent state legislature theory in Moore, has argued in The Atlantic that Moore represents “the most important case for American democracy in the almost two and a half centuries since America’s founding” and cautioned that the theory is a key part of “the Republican blueprint to steal the 2024 election.” Former Attorney General Eric Holder warned that, depending on how the Court rules, Moore could pose “an existential threat to our democracy.”
LGBTQ voters expect legislation targeting abortion, transgender health care to surge next year
LGBTQ Americans are bracing for increased legislative attacks on reproductive rights and access to gender-affirming health care from newly-elected federal and state officials, according to a new poll commissioned by GLAAD and first shared with The Hill. An overwhelming majority of LGBTQ voters in a post-election survey said the pace of bills introduced in Congress…
Legislators introduce bill to strengthen civil rights protections
Legislation to strengthen civil rights protections against harassment in schools, including improved Title IX policies, has now been introduced in both houses of Congress. The Students’ Access to Freedom & Educational Rights Act (SAFER) Act would amend the standards for harassment lawsuits brought under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX) and create additional protections for students who experience sex-based harassment. The SAFER Act would also require...
Border communities to get piece of omnibus spending bill
Several border communities are celebrating the passage of the omnibus federal spending bill that will help them cope with public safety, health and trade issues.
Supreme Court again confronts case pitting free speech against LGBTQ rights
Washington — When the Supreme Court convenes for oral arguments Monday, it will be confronted with an issue it has been asked to resolve before in court fights involving bakers, a florist, and now, a web designer. And with the latest case before it, brought by graphic designer Lorie...
Opinion: The Supreme Court Is Again Debating Legalized Religious Bigotry
Once again the United States Supreme court is debating whether individuals with “deeply held religious beliefs” should be allowed to discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community. The latest case involves a web designer who does not wish to work with same-sex couples.
Will Supreme Court aid the far right in enshrining minority rule? Constitution hangs by a thread
A constitutional republic is a precious and often precarious thing. That is as true in the United States today as it has been elsewhere and at other times in history. This week has added new evidence of those realities. It began with Donald Trump's online musings about "terminating" the U.S....
The Supreme Court Will Consider A 'Dangerous' Theory That Could Break American Democracy
The independent state legislature theory is “historically implausible,” “antithetical” to the Constitution and rooted in an “utterly discredited” and “phony” historical document.
Congress is set to codify marriage equality – but the Respect for Marriage Act has a few key limitations
The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to approve the Respect for Marriage Act – a bill already passed in the Senate to codify both interracial and same-gender marriage – on Dec. 8, 2022. President Joe Biden has said that he will sign the bill into federal law shortly after the upcoming House vote. This will protect the right to same-gender marriage, which is often referred to as same-sex marriage. Many leaders of major LGBTQ+ rights organizations have praised the Respect for Marriage Act. For example, Kelley Robinson, president of the LGBTQ+ advocacy group the Human Rights Campaign, said in November...
What is the Supreme Court’s understanding of our democracy?
The Supreme Court should deny North Carolina's gerrymandering and focus on the protection of our democracy.
Local Wisconsin LGBTQ+ advocates react to Senate passing Respect for Marriage Act
At the end of the day, Dr. Brice Smith and Carrie Wadman, a married couple of 11 years, are "pretty boring folks," Smith said. The parents of 3- and 7-year-old sons want nothing more than to continue to live their lives, he said, and after the U.S. Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday, they've been able to take a sigh of relief.
