FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cultural Arts
The City of Carlsbad’s historic support of arts and culture as a core value led to the establishment of its Cultural Arts Office in 1986 as part of the city’s investment in the visual and performing arts. We strive to enhance the vitality of the city and the quality of life for all residents by supporting an environment where arts and cultural organizations thrive, and people of all ages enjoy opportunities for expression and lifelong learning. All cultural arts events and programs are free admission.
Parks & Recreation
Welcome to the City of Carlsbad Parks & Recreation Department. We operate 42 parks and special use areas and offer over 67 miles of trails throughout the city to provide accessible outdoor recreational opportunities and conserve open space for residents and visitors. In addition, the department offers a variety of programs and services to promote health and wellness.
Police Department
The City of Carlsbad Police Department is a full-service police department that prides itself on its strong partnership with the community and high service levels. Through the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Police Department, and the support of council members and the community, the city continues to be a safe community to live, work and play.
Understanding crime data
A recent USAFacts.org article incorrectly reported the amount of property crime in Carlsbad (the article has since been corrected). While this instance appears to be a case of bad data, understanding crime statistics and comparisons among cities can be difficult. In fact, the FBI does not provide comparisons among cities because it can be very hard to account for all the variables involved.
New bike safety guide
As families get ready to unwrap new bikes or e-bikes during the holidays, the City of Carlsbad is sharing helpful tips and safety information for new riders. Before heading out, be sure riders know how to be safe and follow the rules of the road:. Plan your route in advance...
