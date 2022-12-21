Read full article on original website
19 things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend: Get jolly, pair up and ball out!
DALLAS — Another week ends, another weekend begins. Except, as we all know, this one's pretty special. If you're willing to bear the cold and are looking for some Christmas-related things to do these next few days, we've got the hookup on a whole bevy of traditional holiday-related events for you to peruse right here.
Ways to help or get help during cold snap in North Texas
DALLAS — The arctic blast has hit North Texas, bringing dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills to the area. From donating time and/or money to warming shelters, there are ways to help those who need it the most during this cold snap in Dallas-Fort Worth. Here are also ways...
North Texans head out for last-minute holiday shopping despite freezing temps, record-high inflation
DALLAS — Even as an arctic blast hits North Texas, shoppers bundled up and hit retail stores at Fort Worth’s Tanger Outlets for last-minute holiday shopping. “It’s last minute,” said Southlake resident Krystal Jost. "We just love it, it’s the fun of Christmas." The freezing...
DFW weather: Cold Christmas weekend in store
DALLAS — Bundle up, DFW! This week's arctic blast brought the coldest weather since February 2021. DFW Airport reported an 11° low temperature on Friday morning. This makes it the coldest December temperature recorded since Dec. 23, 1990. The cold air stays through Christmas. Clouds will move on...
Hundreds of volunteers serve meals to seniors across Dallas County
DALLAS — The frigid weather didn't deter hundreds of volunteers from serving seniors across Dallas County. "We do this every single year," said 17-year-old Sai Kalyaan who spends part of each holiday break volunteering. In below freezing temperatures, 600 North Texans compassionately came together for a special Christmas delivery.
'A little bit of light pushes away a lot of darkness': Larger-than-life menorah shines in Dallas' night sky
DALLAS — For 15 years, a Dallas rabbi dreamed of lighting up the sky with a light installation representing a menorah. This Hanukkah, his prayers were answered. "This was the perfect year to finally get it together," Rabbi Zvi Drizin told WFAA. The spotlights are set up at the...
Live updates: How the arctic front in North Texas is affecting traffic, travel, power & more
DALLAS — An arctic front that's been travelling across the country has reached Dallas-Fort Worth and it's expected to keep the temps around freezing until Christmas morning. Temps will quickly drop to below freezing after the front passes and the winds are very gusty. Temperatures will hit the 20s by the afternoon Thursday, and dip into the teens by the evening.
Flight cancelations and delays mount, travel experts remind you to 'pack a good attitude'
DALLAS — It's the same story days before and after Christmas: holiday travel is brutal. But, this year -- just when things couldn't get worse -- an arctic front has a stranglehold on much of the U.S. It has resulted in mass-scale flight cancelations and delays. "You don't know...
Flight cancelations during winter storm strand Allen High School band in Chicago
CHICAGO — More than 11,000 flights were canceled or delayed across the U.S. on Thursday because of a dangerous winter storm. Thousands more are already canceled for Friday, including a couple dozen from DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field. Among those stranded just days before Christmas were some members...
Baby Jesus has returned! Fort Worth police return doll that was stolen from Sundance Square
FORT WORTH, Texas — Don't worry everyone, baby Jesus has returned!. A doll that was stolen from a Nativity display at the Sundance Square plaza in Fort Worth was returned by police on Wednesday. However, police did not say how the doll was found. The story of the dubbed...
6 years and counting | Wednesday’s Child 15-year-old Van’Naiaya believes a forever family will adopt her before aging out of foster care
DALLAS — Were you lucky enough to have awesome grandparents in your life?. Van’Naiaya, 15, believes her grandmother is watching over her from heaven and watching over her story, because the teen needs wonderful parents to adopt her. She is today’s Wednesday’s Child. Going up never...
Pleasant Grove businessman donates Christmas toys to 500 children
DALLAS — Families are counting down the hours to Christmas. For many families in Dallas’ Pleasant Grove community, that meant packing the parking lot outside Omar’s Wheels & Tires on Friday. “I’m surprised to see everything. All of it is awesome,” said Bonnie Latson. Neighbors,...
Firefighters battle 3 separate fires across DFW as arctic blast hits area
DALLAS — The snow and below-freezing temperatures brought by the arctic front haven't stopped fires from happening around Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday morning. Firefighters around the metroplex have responded to three separate fires since this morning, an apartment fire and a house fire in Fort Worth, and a house fire in Dallas.
'The holidays are becoming a nightmare' | North Texas homeowners stuck in cold houses due to low gas pressure
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brothers Khurram and Amir Arien are inside, but they're both wearing coats. The electric fireplace is on, and the space heaters are plugged in. It's still not enough. "It's not sufficient to heat up the whole house," Amir Arien said. "It's just barely getting by." The...
North Texas high school band to perform at Armed Forces Bowl in blistering cold
FORT WORTH, Texas — Kevin Fallon got the call last Friday for an opportunity that he and his students will remember for a very long time. Fallon, a band director for Boswell High School in Fort Worth, was asked by the Air Force if their band would like to represent for them in Thursday's Armed Forces Bowl at TCU's Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Grand Prairie opens warming center for residents without heat due to low natural gas pressure
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — The City of Grand Prairie has opened a warming center for residents who are experiencing low natural gas pressure and without heat. The city said the Grand Peninsula and Westchester area are experiencing "very low" natural gas pressure due to cold weather. The warming center...
Trending in Texas: Dallas-based performance menswear brand Mizzen+Main continues altering fashion industry
DALLAS — Texas is open for business! Whether a company is native to the Lone Star State or just got here as fast as it could, we want to know: What makes these businesses tick? Why are so many of them calling Texas home? And how do they plan to continue to expand in the years to come? This is Trending in Texas.
Firefighters battle two fires in one day at North Dallas condo complex
The fires were in the same building but different units at Parkway Quarter condos. They remain under investigation, but firefighters say they appear to be unrelated.
