Dallas, TX

WFAA

Ways to help or get help during cold snap in North Texas

DALLAS — The arctic blast has hit North Texas, bringing dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills to the area. From donating time and/or money to warming shelters, there are ways to help those who need it the most during this cold snap in Dallas-Fort Worth. Here are also ways...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

DFW weather: Cold Christmas weekend in store

DALLAS — Bundle up, DFW! This week's arctic blast brought the coldest weather since February 2021. DFW Airport reported an 11° low temperature on Friday morning. This makes it the coldest December temperature recorded since Dec. 23, 1990. The cold air stays through Christmas. Clouds will move on...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Hundreds of volunteers serve meals to seniors across Dallas County

DALLAS — The frigid weather didn't deter hundreds of volunteers from serving seniors across Dallas County. "We do this every single year," said 17-year-old Sai Kalyaan who spends part of each holiday break volunteering. In below freezing temperatures, 600 North Texans compassionately came together for a special Christmas delivery.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Pleasant Grove businessman donates Christmas toys to 500 children

DALLAS — Families are counting down the hours to Christmas. For many families in Dallas’ Pleasant Grove community, that meant packing the parking lot outside Omar’s Wheels & Tires on Friday. “I’m surprised to see everything. All of it is awesome,” said Bonnie Latson. Neighbors,...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Firefighters battle 3 separate fires across DFW as arctic blast hits area

DALLAS — The snow and below-freezing temperatures brought by the arctic front haven't stopped fires from happening around Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday morning. Firefighters around the metroplex have responded to three separate fires since this morning, an apartment fire and a house fire in Fort Worth, and a house fire in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX

