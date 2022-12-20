Read full article on original website
rtands.com
PUCO Approves Rail Crossing Upgrades in Five Counties
Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) on Dec. 14 approved safety upgrades at rail crossings in Allen, Crawford, Defiance, Fayette and Logan counties. According to PUCO, CSX Transportation will install active warning devices and a surface extension at the West Fourth...
Lima News Digital Newspaper open to public
LIMA — Snowy conditions and limited visibility may delay the delivery of your newspaper today. Readers are encouraged to take advantage of the Digital Newspaper, an electronic replica of the printed newspaper, by visiting LimaOhio.com/today. The Digital Newspaper will remain free and open to the public all weekend. The...
hometownstations.com
Allen County EMA talks about preparing for dangerous wind conditions
With high winds into the weekend, power outages could become a reality which poses a danger with the bitter temperatures. Our Nathan Kitchens spoke with Allen County's EMA director on how we should prepare. Old Man Winter is getting ready to unleash his fury on Ohio as dangerously cold temperatures...
hometownstations.com
Allen County RTA switches to vans to better warm up riders
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Regional Transit Authority buses are now switching to their smaller vans in order to better warm up the public. The Allen County Regional Transit Authority is still helping residents reach their destinations today even with the weather conditions. The switch to their smaller transportation vehicles will help due to the fact that they warm up faster than the normal buses you see throughout the county. At the end of the day, RTA says that they want to make sure they serve the public no matter the weather.
wfft.com
Van Wert County issues alert warning people not to travel
VAN WERT, Ohio (WFFT) - Van Wert Emergency Management is urging people not to risk traveling Friday evening. The alert says temperatures of -4 degrees with winds of 40 mph will continue Friday night. Wind chills will be around -30 degrees and white-out conditions will continue. Roads will stay icy...
hometownstations.com
West Ohio Food Bank makes sure that people have a good meal at Christmas
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Food Bank makes sure that people have a good meal to enjoy over Christmas. Employees, volunteers, and Santa and Mrs. Claus were all on hand to hand out meals to whoever wanted them. Besides ready to heat and eat ham dinners, the food bank also gave out free pet food for people who asked for it. This all started last year because they saw need locally that they were able to fill.
Snowing and blowing leads to advisories in Lima area
LIMA — Overnight snowfall combined with winds topping 50 mph made travel difficult Friday morning, leading to snow advisories in Lima-area counties. Drivers were urged to be cautious. Auglaize County declared a Level 2 snow emergency at 10:09 a.m., warning that roadways were hazardous due to blowing and drifting...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 15-21
Denny L. Bowers II, 38, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 180 days jail. 120 days suspended. $750 fine. Shawn R. Warwick, 36, of Bluffton, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Dec. 16. Eric W. Borowsky, 21, of Canton, found guilty of...
Lima News
Smith joins First National Bank
PANDORA — First National Bank has announced that Martrice Smith has joined the bank as branch manager and lender for the new Lima location set to open soon. Smith will be responsible for establishing and expanding customer relationships for First National Bank in Lima and its surrounding areas. Smith,...
bgindependentmedia.org
Construction worker dies after collapsing at worksite in BG
Bowling Green Police Division was called to a construction site in the 500 block of South Dunbridge Road, Wednesday around 4:40 p.m., for a worker who collapsed on the job and was later pronounced dead. The 63-year-old construction worker was from Ottawa, Ohio. Police were alerted to an unresponsive male...
hometownstations.com
Police and other local organizations working to provide food and shelter for the homeless
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Local organizations are working together in order to help the homeless during the upcoming harsh storm. The Lima Police Department has posted information on their Facebook page on where homeless people can get shelter and a meal when the weather hits. Organizations like the Red Cross and the local soup kitchen have offered their services to those that are homeless. The Lima Police Department will also be handing out food to those in need thanks to their GAP program.
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY issued for Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Every county in the Miami Valley is now under a SNOW EMERGENCY weather alert. Darke: LEVEL 3 / City of Greenville and all villages: LEVEL 2. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
Lima News
Snow levels for Allen, Putnam, Auglaize – Sat. 11 a.m.
LIMA — As of Saturday morning, heavy snow has stopped throughout much of The Lima News readership area, but strong winds are still making driving difficult across the region. As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, Allen County has been under a Level 1 snow emergency since around 7 a.m....
Crews respond to 3 alarm barn fire in Darke County
Multiple crews respond to a three-alarm barn fire in Darke County Friday night. Fire crews were dispatched to the 2000 block of Stauffer Road on reports of a barn on fire. Initial scanner traffic indicated a person is believed to be inside of the barn but dispatch was unable to confirm.
hometownstations.com
UPDATE - Multiple fire departments battle a downtown fire in the village of Continental
UPDATE CONTINENTAL, OH (WLIO) - 10 fire departments had to battle the weather and a fire in downtown Continental Friday afternoon. According to the Continental Fire Chief Dean Williamson, just after 12 30 p.m. the fire department was called to the building fire in the 100 block of South Main Street. The building was the home to a business and two apartments. Mutual aid was called in from around Putnam and surrounding counties. The roof collapsed on the structure and all three are total loss. A fire wall kept the fire from spreading to the post office and a neighboring business. There were no injuries to the occupants of the building or to firefighters. The village water tower failed, and they had to truck water to the scene. The water in fire trucks kept freezing, and firefighters used the Continental Fire Department and two local businesses to thaw them out, before heading back out to the fire. As of 9'clock Friday night, the firefighters were still on scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway
SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer and two cars crashed on Interstate 75 near mile post 97 in Shelby County at around 8:30 […]
Lima News
Lima’s FX salon to close Friday
LIMA — It is no illusion that the team at FX Effects has been making community members look good for many years. Those same clients will now be looking for another salon after Friday when stylist Dave Dobner hangs up his scissors and closes the business. Dobner opened the...
hometownstations.com
Our Daily Bread reminding residents they are here to help and that they will be holding a Christmas Eve meal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Our Daily Bread offered their location to those who want to stay warm. The organization held their normal operation hours which many residents took advantage of in order to stay warm and get a hot meal. With the freezing temperatures, a flow of residents were able to stay inside the building while also connecting with one another. Our Daily Bread says that days like today are the reason that they are here to help people.
Ohio Mink Farm Shutting Down, Just Weeks After Activists Freed 10,000 of Their Minks
About five weeks after animal rights activists freed 10,000 minks from a fur farm in Ohio, they got what they wished for: The Van Wert mink farm is closing down. However, that doesn't mean animals will no longer be exploited or killed on the property. Here's what's known so far.
hometownstations.com
Don't forget to keep your sidewalks clear of snow and ice
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima is reminding property owners that they are responsible for removing snow and ice from their sidewalks after a snow event. Sidewalks are the only way some people have to get around the city and they can't do that if they are covered with snow and ice. By city ordinance, you have 4 hours after precipitation stops or after the first daylight.
