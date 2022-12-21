ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Dixon Joins Gators as Graduate Transfer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida volleyball program welcomes graduate transfer Anna Dixon to the 2023 squad, as head coach Mary Wise announced Thursday. An SEC native, she comes to the Gators from Missouri, where she spent the last three seasons. Dixon, who hails from Louisburg, Kan. played her freshman season at Kansas State.
No. 23 Sooners Defeat Gators at Jumpman Invitational

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Florida women's basketball fell to No. 23/18 Oklahoma on Wednesday night inside the Spectrum Center at the Jumpman Invitational, 95-79. KK Deans led the Gators (11-2, 0-0 SEC) with an impressive 28 points, including seven made threes, to go along with a career-best nine assists. Ra Shaya Kyle earned her fifth double-double of her career, ending with 16 points and 13 rebounds while Nina Rickards put up 15 points.
Women’s Basketball Announces Free Youth Tickets for All SEC Home Games

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 29, against Tennessee, Florida women's basketball will welcome all fans, 18 years and younger, to attend the eight Southeastern Conference home games during the 2023 season for free. Youth can enter for free through gate 1 of Exactech Arena at the Stephen...
