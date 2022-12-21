CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Florida women's basketball fell to No. 23/18 Oklahoma on Wednesday night inside the Spectrum Center at the Jumpman Invitational, 95-79. KK Deans led the Gators (11-2, 0-0 SEC) with an impressive 28 points, including seven made threes, to go along with a career-best nine assists. Ra Shaya Kyle earned her fifth double-double of her career, ending with 16 points and 13 rebounds while Nina Rickards put up 15 points.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO