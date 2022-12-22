ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

seattlerefined.com

Places to dine on December 25 around Seattle

A couple decades ago, two Jews, a Muslim and an atheist walked into a Chinese restaurant on Christmas Day. It sounds like the beginning of a joke, but it was the reality for my family for years. At the time, we had our pick of seats – most of the places we went to were mostly empty. But over the years, as the population of the greater Seattle area diversified to include more people from South Asia, Eastern Europe, and China – who didn’t usually celebrate Christmas at home with an elaborate meal – it became more difficult to get a seat in these now very busy restaurants.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Hungry hummingbirds

“Typically, we have one hummingbird on or near our feeder,” photographer Julia Wiese says. “It’s a bully and it usually chases off any others.” But Friday “has been unusual,” she adds. “While it still makes an attempt to chase others, with so many searching for food, it isn’t as successful. We have seen as many as 10 trying to feed at one time.” You can see a video of the feeding frenzy here.
EDMONDS, WA
sunset.com

17 Spots to Visit in Seattle (and No, the Space Needle Isn’t Included)

Sunset’s Insider Guide series highlights seasonal diversions and secret travel tips from local experts. Follow along as we learn where to eat, drink, stay, and shop. Meet the insider: Johannes Ariens, CEO of Route Line. Johannes Ariens founded the RV and van rental company Route Line to broaden people’s...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Center Monorail Opening to All

Mayor Bruce Harrell stated that the Seattle Center Monorail will become fully accessible to everyone thanks to a $15 million fed grant. He said, “The Monorail is both an iconic connection to Seattle’s World’s Fair past and an accessible, frequent, carbon-free transportation option to reach our always forward-looking Seattle Center and its resident organizations, including Climate Pledge Arena.”
SEATTLE, WA
winespectator.com

It’s a New Day in Woodinville

When Chateau Ste. Michelle put its flagship Woodinville property on the market this summer, the Washington wine community was puzzled. Soon after, Gallo announced it was closing its Columbia Winery tasting room, located just across the road from Ste. Michelle. These two wineries were the cornerstone on which the bustling Woodinville wine scene was built.
WOODINVILLE, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Nalley: The Pickle King Behind the Namesake Tacoma Valley

Few South Sound residents know the name Marko Narancich. But all know the food products and manufacturing district that bear his Americanized name. He is best known as Marcus Nalley, the founder of Nalley Fine Foods and its namesake Nalley Valley of Tacoma. He was the pickle, potato chip, and chili king of the Pacific Northwest, a posthumous title he retains to this day since Nalley products are found in every grocery store in the state.
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

A man dies of an overdose. Then chaos ensues at his swank Seattle apartment building

Bobby Hawran was a retired longshoreman with a handsome face and an even handsomer pension. In April 2021, Hawran, 62, moved into an apartment building in north Seattle. The new building was named Janus, for the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the duality between war and peace — a metaphor for Hawran’s short time in the building if there ever was one.
SEATTLE, WA
valleyrecord.com

Teachers behaving badly | King County Local Dive

In this episode, we look at Renton music teacher who allegedly had inappropriate relationships with at least three of his students; and a Kent teacher who is under investigation of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and sexual misconduct with a minor. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 injured in shooting on Seattle’s Capitol Hill

Seattle police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Capitol Hill on Saturday afternoon. According to police, around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting at East Denny Way and Summit Avenue. When officers arrived, they found shell casings in a parking lot in the...
SEATTLE, WA
Ingram Atkinson

Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes Viral

As icy weather continues to affect the Pacific Northwest, Seattle isn't an exception. Roads are continuing to be frozen over, leaving residents in a predicament. Thousands of flights have been cancelled across the US as the brazen winter storm blows through. This has left many people at home and as a result more cars on the road. As you will see, driving has become a sport in and of itself.
SEATTLE, WA
425magazine.com

Bellevue Hosts Vending Machines Dispensing Help, Hope Through Jan. 1

There are three red vending machines in Bellevue Downtown Park for the next 11 days that dispense help to others rather than chips, sodas, or other cravings. The Giving Machines offer the opportunity — with a push of a button and swipe of a credit card or use of mobile payment like Apple Pay or Google Pay — to donate items such as groceries, fresh water, child vaccines, beds, hygiene kits, farming equipment, medical care, job training, educational supplies, beehives, and livestock.
BELLEVUE, WA

