wufe967.com
Washington county wins 'Ebenezer Award' for banning religious holiday decorations: 'Outrageous offender'
A major county in Washington state was awarded an “Ebenezer Award” by a religious liberty advocacy group after it banned Christian and Jewish holiday decorations this year. King County, Washington, which is the state’s most populous county and home to Seattle, earned the Ebenezer Award from the Becket...
seattlerefined.com
Places to dine on December 25 around Seattle
A couple decades ago, two Jews, a Muslim and an atheist walked into a Chinese restaurant on Christmas Day. It sounds like the beginning of a joke, but it was the reality for my family for years. At the time, we had our pick of seats – most of the places we went to were mostly empty. But over the years, as the population of the greater Seattle area diversified to include more people from South Asia, Eastern Europe, and China – who didn’t usually celebrate Christmas at home with an elaborate meal – it became more difficult to get a seat in these now very busy restaurants.
Here is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Washington State Right Now
I'm all about eating cheap but sometimes you just feel like splurging on yourself and your loved ones. According to LoveFood, the most expensive restaurant belongs to Metropolitan Grill. Or The Met as its regulars call it. Metropolitan Grill offers a wide variety of dinner options but is also open...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Hungry hummingbirds
“Typically, we have one hummingbird on or near our feeder,” photographer Julia Wiese says. “It’s a bully and it usually chases off any others.” But Friday “has been unusual,” she adds. “While it still makes an attempt to chase others, with so many searching for food, it isn’t as successful. We have seen as many as 10 trying to feed at one time.” You can see a video of the feeding frenzy here.
sunset.com
17 Spots to Visit in Seattle (and No, the Space Needle Isn’t Included)
Sunset’s Insider Guide series highlights seasonal diversions and secret travel tips from local experts. Follow along as we learn where to eat, drink, stay, and shop. Meet the insider: Johannes Ariens, CEO of Route Line. Johannes Ariens founded the RV and van rental company Route Line to broaden people’s...
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Center Monorail Opening to All
Mayor Bruce Harrell stated that the Seattle Center Monorail will become fully accessible to everyone thanks to a $15 million fed grant. He said, “The Monorail is both an iconic connection to Seattle’s World’s Fair past and an accessible, frequent, carbon-free transportation option to reach our always forward-looking Seattle Center and its resident organizations, including Climate Pledge Arena.”
winespectator.com
It’s a New Day in Woodinville
When Chateau Ste. Michelle put its flagship Woodinville property on the market this summer, the Washington wine community was puzzled. Soon after, Gallo announced it was closing its Columbia Winery tasting room, located just across the road from Ste. Michelle. These two wineries were the cornerstone on which the bustling Woodinville wine scene was built.
travelawaits.com
Chihuly’s ‘Winter Brilliance’ Makes Garden And Glass A Must-Visit In Seattle This Winter — Here’s Why
With its location in the middle of the bustling Seattle Center, the Chihuly Garden and Glass is far from a hidden gem. It is one of Seattle’s most popular attractions, often listed right up there with its famous neighbor — the iconic Space Needle, which gets 1.3 million visitors a year.
SouthSoundTalk
Nalley: The Pickle King Behind the Namesake Tacoma Valley
Few South Sound residents know the name Marko Narancich. But all know the food products and manufacturing district that bear his Americanized name. He is best known as Marcus Nalley, the founder of Nalley Fine Foods and its namesake Nalley Valley of Tacoma. He was the pickle, potato chip, and chili king of the Pacific Northwest, a posthumous title he retains to this day since Nalley products are found in every grocery store in the state.
KUOW
Four big housing ideas that could reshape greater Seattle: The Ripple Effect
The greater Seattle metro region is a hotbed of housing experimentation right now. In many different cities, people are talking about new ideas, new approaches to this problem of how to build enough housing without tearing apart vulnerable communities in the process. Part three in a series. This story is...
KUOW
A man dies of an overdose. Then chaos ensues at his swank Seattle apartment building
Bobby Hawran was a retired longshoreman with a handsome face and an even handsomer pension. In April 2021, Hawran, 62, moved into an apartment building in north Seattle. The new building was named Janus, for the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the duality between war and peace — a metaphor for Hawran’s short time in the building if there ever was one.
Volunteers walk nearly an hour in ice storm to care for animals at Renton sanctuary
RENTON, Wash. — Some dedicated volunteers walked for nearly an hour to take care of animals amid Friday's ice storm. Road closures, flight cancellations and power outages complicated the busy holiday week. While many stayed off the roads, two volunteers in Renton decided they simply couldn’t stay home because there were animals in need.
natureworldnews.com
Ice Storm with Rain and Snow Could Unload in Seattle and Portland This Weekend, Forecast Says
Residents in Portland and Seattle could expect a mixture of rain and snow, with ice conditions, until the weekend, resulting in delayed delivery of packages, slowed commutes and travel disruptions. The forecast emphasized that dangerous travel and potential power outages could emerge in portions of the Pacific Northwest as many...
KUOW
How displacement feels in this South Seattle community: The Ripple Effect
First story in a four-part series about how Seattle's housing woes push people out and what we can do about it. The Seattle metro region is growing, and will probably hit 6 million people by 2050. That’s almost 50% more people. Yet, builders haven’t produced enough homes even for...
KUOW
Seattle shipwreck enthusiasts find possible site of the deadliest wreck in PNW history
The S.S. Pacific was packed full of passengers in 1875. It was charting the first steamship voyage from Seattle to San Francisco, before Washington had even achieved statehood. But after a collision with a sailing vessel called The Orpheus, the Pacific and its cargo was lost. Now after decades of...
valleyrecord.com
Teachers behaving badly | King County Local Dive
In this episode, we look at Renton music teacher who allegedly had inappropriate relationships with at least three of his students; and a Kent teacher who is under investigation of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and sexual misconduct with a minor. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here.
1 injured in shooting on Seattle’s Capitol Hill
Seattle police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Capitol Hill on Saturday afternoon. According to police, around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting at East Denny Way and Summit Avenue. When officers arrived, they found shell casings in a parking lot in the...
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes Viral
As icy weather continues to affect the Pacific Northwest, Seattle isn't an exception. Roads are continuing to be frozen over, leaving residents in a predicament. Thousands of flights have been cancelled across the US as the brazen winter storm blows through. This has left many people at home and as a result more cars on the road. As you will see, driving has become a sport in and of itself.
Last-minute Christmas shoppers flock to stores after winter storm
SEATTLE — Icy conditions this past week left a lot of people stuck at home, and many small businesses closed on Dec. 23, during what's usually one of the busiest shopping days of the year. But with road conditions much better Saturday in Seattle, last-minute shopping was taken to a new level.
425magazine.com
Bellevue Hosts Vending Machines Dispensing Help, Hope Through Jan. 1
There are three red vending machines in Bellevue Downtown Park for the next 11 days that dispense help to others rather than chips, sodas, or other cravings. The Giving Machines offer the opportunity — with a push of a button and swipe of a credit card or use of mobile payment like Apple Pay or Google Pay — to donate items such as groceries, fresh water, child vaccines, beds, hygiene kits, farming equipment, medical care, job training, educational supplies, beehives, and livestock.
