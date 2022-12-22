ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Best quotes from Tom Izzo following Michigan State basketball's win over Oakland

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Michigan State basketball wasn’t perfect on Wednesday night, but they still managed to take down a struggling Oakland basketball team 67-54.

After the game, MSU head coach Tom Izzo, donning a very ugly sweater, took to the podium to speak to the media about the game and where his team currently stands heading into the holidays. Jaden Akins also gave a quick update on his overall health and endurance, and Oakland coach Greg Kampe also joked about Izzo’s sweater.

You can find the notable quotes from that presser below.

Greg Kampe laughs about Izzo's sweater

Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Jaden Akins on his conditioning

On Pierre Brooks sitting in the first half

Izzo on Akins' development

Izzo on Keon Coleman

Izzo proud of team's grades

Izzo on Malik Hall's health

Izzo on Steven Izzo's trash talk

Comments / 0

 

