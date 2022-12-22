Best quotes from Tom Izzo following Michigan State basketball's win over Oakland
Michigan State basketball wasn’t perfect on Wednesday night, but they still managed to take down a struggling Oakland basketball team 67-54.
After the game, MSU head coach Tom Izzo, donning a very ugly sweater, took to the podium to speak to the media about the game and where his team currently stands heading into the holidays. Jaden Akins also gave a quick update on his overall health and endurance, and Oakland coach Greg Kampe also joked about Izzo’s sweater.
You can find the notable quotes from that presser below.
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.
Comments / 0