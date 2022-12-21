Read full article on original website
Marvel Comics & Dark Web #1 Spoilers & Review: X-Men / Venom / Amazing Spider-Man Begins!
ZEB WELLS (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C) VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN. VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • BEYOND AMAZING VARIANT COVER BY BOBBY HERNANDEZ. VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT. DUSK!. The two most famous clones ever are...
12 new Marvel characters we want to see in the Spider-Man 4 movie
After the spectacular success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, audiences are eager to see Tom Holland return as Spider-Man in a fourth solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though such a sequel is already in development, almost nothing is known about what the film is about or who will appear in it.
DC is ending Aquaman franchise, Jason Momoa being cast as a new character
A recent report from The Hollywood Reporter seems to suggest that Jason Momoa will not play Aquaman after the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and that the new DCU has plans to cast him as another character. Yes, that's the DCU, not the DCEU. The revamped universe will...
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take
We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on. The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Keanu Reeves: John Wick 4 Is "The Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"
John Wick is hard to kill, but even harder to make. Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the titular master assassin in John Wick: Chapter 4, the fourth installment of Lionsgate's action franchise from returning director Chad Stahelski. After the fourquel dropped an action-packed first trailer last month, Reeves appeared at Brazil's CCXP convention over the weekend to reveal a new poster and preview JW4 during a panel for the sequel to 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. With the fourth chapter finding the Baba Yaga hunted by an army of High Table super-assassins, an especially action-heavy JW4 put Wick — and Reeves — through the wringer.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Venom actor teases brutal role: "Venom doesn't give a damn"
Tony Todd talks Venom's presence in the sequel
‘A waste of time’: Robert Downey Jr hits back at Quentin Tarantino’s Marvel criticism
Robert Downey Jr has hit back at Quentin Tarantino’s criticism of Marvel movies.The Pulp Fiction filmmaker spoke out against the “Marvel-isation of Hollywood” in an interview last month, claiming that there weren’t any “movie stars” coming through anymore. “Part of the Marvel-isation of Hollywood is… you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” he said. “But they’re not movie stars. Right?“Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times, you know, but it’s like, you know,...
James Cameron says 'Avatar' special effects look better than Marvel's Thanos: 'It's not even close'
'Avatar' director James Cameron also briefly praised the Marvel team that created Thanos, saying: "Industrial Light & Magic does great work."
Jackie Chan Confirms 'Rush Hour 4' Is in the Works
We’re fully understanding the words coming out of Jackie Chan’s mouth as the legendary actor and martial arts extraordinaire revealed at the Red Seas Film Festival that a Rush Hour 4 is officially in the works. That’s right, the classic trio of films in which Chan played the Tito to Chris Tucker’s Michael Jackson (in the detective sense) is coming back with even more fight than before. Along with dropping the big piece of news, Chan also said that he would be meeting later on in the evening with the film’s director to talk shop - specifically about the script.
Top Gun: Maverick Named Best Film of 2022 by National Board of Review
Other National Board of Review 2022 honorees include Steven Spielberg, Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh Top Gun: Maverick is soaring to new heights and end-of-year accolades. On Thursday, the National Board of Review announced that it has named the Tom Cruise-led movie as its top film of 2022, adding to the sequel's pile of accomplishments as the highest-grossing film of 2022 and one of the most successful films of all time. The Joseph Kosinski-directed movie, a sequel to 60-year-old Cruise's 1986 original Top Gun, also won an award for outstanding...
Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is In The Works And Teases Drama Film He Has Directed “For Women” — Red Sea Film Festival
Jackie Chan made a rare on-stage appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival Thursday, where he told fans that he is currently in talks to make a fourth Rush Hour movie. “We’re talking about part 4 right now,” he told the festival crowd, adding that he was going to meet with the film’s director this evening to discuss the script. He did not identify said director, but American filmmaker Brett Ratner directed all three previous versions. Ratner hasn’t directed a film since 2014. In November 2017, seven women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment and...
A Tom Holland Movie Is Getting Its Own Roller Coaster, But Not The One You Might Think
Tom Holland is already part of one major theme park ride, but another is on the way.
‘Pulp Fiction’ Giveaway: Win a Copy of Quentin Tarantino’s Seminal Film on 4K Blu-ray
For the first time ever, Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film “Pulp Fiction” is being released on 4K Blu-ray, and we at TheWrap have a few copies to give away. All you have to do is sign up to enter our giveaway right here. The “Pulp Fiction” 4K Blu-ray...
Steven Spielberg’s 10 Best Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Steven Spielberg is arguably the greatest filmmaker of all time. Across almost five decades, the acclaimed director has released thirty-four highly entertaining and often profoundly moving movies across seemingly every genre. His most recent movie, The Fabelmans, which tells the story of Spielberg's childhood, has received rave reviews, proving that...
Margot Robbie & Scarlett Johansson To Lead Wes Anderson's Next Film
It’s a great time to be a Wes Anderson fan. Following the success of 2021’s Timothée Chalamet-starring The French Dispatch, the cult favorite American director has a couple of projects in the pipeline. Up first is Asteroid City, which is billed as a “a poetic meditation on the meaning of life as it tells the story of a fictional American desert town in and around 1955 and its Junior Stargazer convention, which brings together students and parents from across the country for scholarly competition, rest and recreation, comedy, drama, romance and more.”
Watch Keanu Reeves Take the Stage for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at CCXP
Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.
Marvel Star Teases "Dark and Difficult" Revelations in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
A small superhero is hiding a big secret in Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) — the original Wasp and the mother of Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) — returned after spending 30 years lost in the Quantum Realm in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. But with the film's villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) having dominion over time, the secrets of decades past won't stay buried for long. "What are you so afraid of?" Hope asked Janet in the sequel's first trailer. "There's something I never told you," a cryptic Janet said, hinting at a dark secret that won't come to light until the Ant-Man sequel hits theaters on February 17th.
The Old Way (2023 movie) Western, trailer, release date, Nicolas Cage
An old gunslinger and his daughter must face the consequences of his past, when the son of a man he m—–ed years ago arrives to take his revenge. Startattle.com – The Old Way 2023. Starring : Nicolas Cage. Genre : Action / Western. Country : United States.
All the People Brendan Fraser Has Dated Over the Years
Brendan Fraser was one of the most popular and sought-out actors of the 1990s and 2000s. The actor started his career in the early 1990s, getting his big break in the comedy "Encino Man," alongside Sean Astin, and later appeared in popular flicks like "Airheads" and "George of the Jungle." Fraser is arguably most recognized for playing adventurer Rick O'Connell in the Mummy film franchise and is garnering significant attention for his latest leading role in Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale."
