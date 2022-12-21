ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gophersports.com

Gophers Roar Back in Fourth Quarter to Take Down Eastern Illinois

MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 22, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (8-5, 1-1 B1G) gutted its way to a 59-48 come from behind victory over Eastern Illinois (8-3, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday afternoon at Williams Arena. The Gophers overcame an eight-point deficit, highlighted by Mallory Heyer's 10 points in the second half to claim the win in the non-conference finale.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Golden Gophers baseball program has officially announced their schedule for the upcoming 2023 season. The Gophers will partake in 32 non-conference games and a full 24-game Big Ten schedule. "As we embark on the 135th season of Golden Gopher Baseball, we are excited to release...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Sori-Marin Accepts Invitation to Play in Hula Bowl

University of Minnesota linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin has accepted an invitation to compete in the Hula Bowl. The annual postseason showcase game will be held on Jan. 14, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Sori-Marin led the Minnesota defense with 78 tackles this season and tied for the team...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie football standouts sign national letters of intent

Two defensive standouts for the Eden Prairie Eagles football team, which reached the state semifinals in November, both signed national letters of intent contracts on Wednesday, determining their respective college football futures. Eagles senior defensive end Chiddi Obiazor and senior defensive back Devin Jordan inked the dotted lines, with Obiazor headed to Kansas State and [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy