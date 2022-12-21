Read full article on original website
Joel Embiid: Kawhi Leonard Becomes Michael Jordan in Playoffs
Joel Embiid has the ultimate respect for Kawhi Leonard.
NBA
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd fined $25K
NEW YORK – Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has been fined $25,000 for coming onto the court to confront and direct inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Kidd was assessed...
NBA
NBA Christmas Day roundtable: What to know about 5 matchups
Despite his admiration for the NBA teams that will compete on Christmas Day, ESPN play-by-play announcer Mike Breen conceded he has one issue with the league’s holiday setup. “I’m not going to be able to watch all of the games,” Breen mused. Breen will handle play-by-play duties...
NBA
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-round predictions ahead of Christmas
(B/R) — New developments in the 2023 NBA draft discussion include more breakout freshmen, injuries and a few struggling prospects who are losing scouts’ support. While most scouts believe the top two picks are obvious, there has been debate over who’s next. Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr., Villanova’s Cam Whitmore, Baylor’s Keyonte George and Alabama’s Brandon Miller have entering the conversation with Overtime Elite’s Thompson brothers.
NBA
Another third-quarter blitz Pistons undoing in Atlanta
Three quick observations from Friday night’s 130-105 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. RUEFUL REPEAT – Third quarters have suddenly become the Pistons kryptonite. Outscored by 45 points in the last four third quarters coming into the final pre-Christmas game on the schedule, the Pistons were again blitzed out of the chute to start Friday night’s second half at Atlanta. The Hawks erased a three-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Pistons 15-3 in less than four minutes and entered the fourth quarter with a 95-81 lead. Atlanta’s 35-point third quarter was only the third-highest total registered by Pistons opponents over those five games behind the 44 from Brooklyn, featuring a 26-point Kevin Durant quarter, and Sacramento’s 38 points. The game got away from the Pistons completely in the first two-plus minutes of the fourth quarter when Atlanta outscored the Pistons 10-0. The Pistons shot 51 percent in the first half, but turned as frigid as the weather gripping much of the country in the second half to finish at 41 percent. At one point bridging the third and fourth quarters, the Pistons went nearly eight minutes between baskets.
NBA
Jim Eichenhofer on CJ McCollum in win, Dyson Daniels, NOLA.com's Christian Clark on best in the West, Ja Morant's comments | Pelicans Podcast
On today’s Pelicans Podcast presented by Seatgeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap the big win against the Spurs and CJ’s big performance. Jim speaks to Dyson Daniels in the locker room after the win (7:32), and the guys are joined by NOLA.com’s Christian Clark (10:30) to talk about the Pelicans performance, who he sees as the team to beat in the Western Conference, Ja Morant’s recent comments about the West, a “what-if” Christmas Day Pels game, NBA parity, and the current Lakers situation.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 121, Timberwolves 109
Jayson Tatum carried the Celtics through the third quarter with 15 points to give Boston an 88-86 lead. Jaylen Brown then took over the reins during the fourth to carry the C’s into the win column. Brown caught fire during the fourth, scoring 23 points on an impressive 8-for-14...
NBA
JB, JT Pass MJ, Pippen in Latest Combined Scoring Feat
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum aren’t just proving to be the best scoring duo in the NBA this season. They’re also rising up the statistical leaderboards among the greatest scoring duos of all time. On Friday night, the Jays combined for 66 points in a 121-109 win over...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 12.22.2022
FINAL FROM ATLANTA: Bulls 110 Atlanta 108. (Bulls: 13-18, 6-11 on the road) LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 28 pts. Hawks: Young: 34 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond: 11. Hawks: Okongwu: 11. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan, LaVine and White each with 5. Hawks: Murray: 10. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 23, 2022
New Orleans improved to 3-0 head-to-head vs. San Antonio this season by virtue of Thursday’s 126-117 home victory. Watch CJ McCollum’s postgame TV interview after he racked up a season-best 40 points. Also watch postgame media sessions with Willie Green and Willy Hernangomez. New Orleans (19-12) ended a...
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs: Game Preview
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic are not only playing their best basketball of the season but are also one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the last eight games. They’ve done it within the friendly confines of Amway Center, winning their last four home games, and they've also taken the show on the road, emerging from a difficult four-game road trip with three victories.
NBA
The Nets and Knicks are suddenly on fire. How legit is their turnaround?
On the noisy and busy streets, there is suddenly an unmistakable rumble and it is becoming louder. Yes, the city game is announcing a resurgence in New York, where the Knicks and Nets are enjoying a collective and refreshing bounce back. When has this happened before? Well, you might need...
NBA
NBA CrunchTime prepares for busy 11-game night on Wed., Dec. 21
We’re midway through Week 10, and we’ve got a double-digit game night to get you into the holiday spirit because what else brings more joy than watching your favorite team bring home a win?. With 22 teams in action, CrunchTime is back again at 8:30 p.m. ET on...
NBA
Big Fourth Quarter Propels Magic Past Spurs for Eighth Win in Last Nine Games
Cole Anthony flirted with a triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Franz Wagner scored 21 points and Paolo Banchero finished with 18, as the Orlando Magic poured it on in the fourth quarter to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 133-113 on Friday night at Amway Center for their eighth win in their last nine games and fifth straight at home.
NBA
The Maxey Effect: How Tyrese Maxey Found His Voice, and Uses It To Do Good
76ers Star Earns First NBA Cares Community Assist Award. During the 76ers’ Nov. 18 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Tyrese Maxey sustained a left foot fracture - the first major injury of his pro career. Less than a day later, he joined his teammates on the bench, in a...
NBA
Desmond Bane returns to Grizzlies' lineup after 17-game absence
Christmas came early for the Memphis Grizzlies. Ater missing the past 17 games with a sprained right big toe, Desmond Bane was cleared to return to the Grizzlies’ lineup just before Friday night’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns. Bane’s return allowed the Grizzlies to use their preferred starting...
NBA
Porzingis shines on both ends for Wizards
Kristaps Porzingis was acquired by the Wizards on February 10, 2022 via trade with the Dallas Mavericks and made a noticeable impact on the team from the start. In his 17 games for the Wizards last season, Porzingis put up over 22 points and eight rebounds per game. Now at age 27 and in his eighth season, he’s gotten even better.
NBA
Around the Globe: Jokic strengthening early MVP case
Nikola Jokic has a chance to accomplish something only three players in NBA history have done — win three consecutive MVP awards. Bill Russell (1960-63), Wilt Chamberlain (1965-68) and Larry Bird (1983-86). That’s the exclusive list the reigning back-to-back MVP has a chance to join if he can pull off the three-peat.
NBA
Kia MVP Ladder: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic keep ascending
Calmly, maybe unknowingly, Ja Morant uttered five words to set the stage for his team’s 125-100 drubbing Friday of the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. During an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews on Wednesday, Morant was asked about the teams the Grizzlies might need to “run through” on the arduous journey to winning the franchise’s first NBA championship.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Heat
The Pacers will hit the floor once more before Christmas, as Indiana (16-16) takes on the Heat (16-16) on Friday night in Miami in the third meeting this season between the two Eastern Conference rivals. The two teams split two earlier meetings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the Pacers prevailing on Nov. 4 and the Heat coming out on top on Dec. 12.
