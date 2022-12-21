Read full article on original website
Joel Embiid: Kawhi Leonard Becomes Michael Jordan in Playoffs
Joel Embiid has the ultimate respect for Kawhi Leonard.
NBA
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-round predictions ahead of Christmas
(B/R) — New developments in the 2023 NBA draft discussion include more breakout freshmen, injuries and a few struggling prospects who are losing scouts’ support. While most scouts believe the top two picks are obvious, there has been debate over who’s next. Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr., Villanova’s Cam Whitmore, Baylor’s Keyonte George and Alabama’s Brandon Miller have entering the conversation with Overtime Elite’s Thompson brothers.
NBA
NBA Christmas Day roundtable: What to know about 5 matchups
Despite his admiration for the NBA teams that will compete on Christmas Day, ESPN play-by-play announcer Mike Breen conceded he has one issue with the league’s holiday setup. “I’m not going to be able to watch all of the games,” Breen mused. Breen will handle play-by-play duties...
NBA
Another third-quarter blitz Pistons undoing in Atlanta
Three quick observations from Friday night’s 130-105 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. RUEFUL REPEAT – Third quarters have suddenly become the Pistons kryptonite. Outscored by 45 points in the last four third quarters coming into the final pre-Christmas game on the schedule, the Pistons were again blitzed out of the chute to start Friday night’s second half at Atlanta. The Hawks erased a three-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Pistons 15-3 in less than four minutes and entered the fourth quarter with a 95-81 lead. Atlanta’s 35-point third quarter was only the third-highest total registered by Pistons opponents over those five games behind the 44 from Brooklyn, featuring a 26-point Kevin Durant quarter, and Sacramento’s 38 points. The game got away from the Pistons completely in the first two-plus minutes of the fourth quarter when Atlanta outscored the Pistons 10-0. The Pistons shot 51 percent in the first half, but turned as frigid as the weather gripping much of the country in the second half to finish at 41 percent. At one point bridging the third and fourth quarters, the Pistons went nearly eight minutes between baskets.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Dec. 23
After a quiet Thursday, the NBA comes roaring back with 14 games on the schedule. One of the more interesting matchups features the Knicks hosting the Bulls, who have won back-to-back games. They faced off two times in Chicago less than two weeks ago, with the Knicks emerging as the winners in both. Grizzlies-Suns should be a marquee matchup, but Phoenix will be fighting an uphill battle with Devin Booker (groin) having already been ruled out. Let’s help narrow down the field on Yahoo by highlighting some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Brad Stevens Gives Early Impressions of Celtics' Season
BOSTON – Brad Stevens spoke with the media for the first time this season at Friday morning’s shootaround in Brighton. The Celtics’ President of Basketball Operations touched on a variety of topics, ranging from an early evaluation of Joe Mazzulla and the coaching staff, a positive perspective on the rut Boston has been in of late, his initial impressions of the Malcolm Brogdon addition, and more.
NBA
NBA CrunchTime prepares for busy 11-game night on Wed., Dec. 21
We’re midway through Week 10, and we’ve got a double-digit game night to get you into the holiday spirit because what else brings more joy than watching your favorite team bring home a win?. With 22 teams in action, CrunchTime is back again at 8:30 p.m. ET on...
NBA
Fantasy basketball trade advice: Week 10 targets
Every week, we will be providing players you should not only look to acquire via trade but also players you should look to trade away. In the future – where fitting – with the data collected, we’ll build in potential trade scenarios for those you should look to acquire and those you should look to move.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 121, Timberwolves 109
Jayson Tatum carried the Celtics through the third quarter with 15 points to give Boston an 88-86 lead. Jaylen Brown then took over the reins during the fourth to carry the C’s into the win column. Brown caught fire during the fourth, scoring 23 points on an impressive 8-for-14...
NBA
"It Motivates Me" | Why Lauri Markkanen Should Be An NBA All-Star
Every year in February, NBA players take a break from the daily rigors of life in the league and unwind for a week. Most of them will travel to exotic places to relax in the sun, allowing the heat to heal their bodies for the stretch run of the season. Others will unplug while at home, taking the opportunity to spend quality time with their families.
NBA
5 NBA legends headline Class of 2023 Hall of Fame nominees
The Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Class of 2023 nominees were announced Wednesday afternoon on ESPN’s “NBA Today”. The star-studded list of candidates includes four virtual locks as first-ballot NBA selections: Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker. Another former NBA star officially being considered...
NBA
The Maxey Effect: How Tyrese Maxey Found His Voice, and Uses It To Do Good
76ers Star Earns First NBA Cares Community Assist Award. During the 76ers’ Nov. 18 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Tyrese Maxey sustained a left foot fracture - the first major injury of his pro career. Less than a day later, he joined his teammates on the bench, in a...
NBA
JB, JT Pass MJ, Pippen in Latest Combined Scoring Feat
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum aren’t just proving to be the best scoring duo in the NBA this season. They’re also rising up the statistical leaderboards among the greatest scoring duos of all time. On Friday night, the Jays combined for 66 points in a 121-109 win over...
NBA
James Harden posts rare triple-double, ties 76ers' single-game assists record
James Harden posted a rare triple-double and tied the 76ers’ single-game assists record Friday night as Philadelphia overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114. Harden finished with 20 points, 21 assists and 11 rebounds as the Sixers swept a seven-game homestand. Harden became the...
NBA
Around the Globe: Jokic strengthening early MVP case
Nikola Jokic has a chance to accomplish something only three players in NBA history have done — win three consecutive MVP awards. Bill Russell (1960-63), Wilt Chamberlain (1965-68) and Larry Bird (1983-86). That’s the exclusive list the reigning back-to-back MVP has a chance to join if he can pull off the three-peat.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Dec. 21
These next few days are going to be strange. We have 11 games making up this Wednesday card, but we only have two on Thursday. Then, 28 teams are in action on Friday, getting us ready for the Christmas Eve off day. With that in mind, let’s look at the schedule!
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 23, 2022
New Orleans improved to 3-0 head-to-head vs. San Antonio this season by virtue of Thursday’s 126-117 home victory. Watch CJ McCollum’s postgame TV interview after he racked up a season-best 40 points. Also watch postgame media sessions with Willie Green and Willy Hernangomez. New Orleans (19-12) ended a...
NBA
The Nets and Knicks are suddenly on fire. How legit is their turnaround?
On the noisy and busy streets, there is suddenly an unmistakable rumble and it is becoming louder. Yes, the city game is announcing a resurgence in New York, where the Knicks and Nets are enjoying a collective and refreshing bounce back. When has this happened before? Well, you might need...
NBA
Big Fourth Quarter Propels Magic Past Spurs for Eighth Win in Last Nine Games
Cole Anthony flirted with a triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Franz Wagner scored 21 points and Paolo Banchero finished with 18, as the Orlando Magic poured it on in the fourth quarter to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 133-113 on Friday night at Amway Center for their eighth win in their last nine games and fifth straight at home.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans recall Kira Lewis Jr. from Birmingham Squadron
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled guard Kira Lewis Jr. from the Birmingham Squadron, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. Lewis Jr. (6-1, 178), who was last assigned to Birmingham on Dec. 19, has appeared in nine games for the Squadron and averaged 16.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 25.3 minutes per contest. Drafted by New Orleans with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Lewis Jr. has appeared in 79 games with the Pelicans and holds career averages of 6.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
