NHL
Homecoming for Mike Matheson
MONTREAL - One perk of being traded to your childhood team is getting to spend Christmas in your childhood home. Mike Matheson has fond memories of spending the holidays in the West Island. Like many kids on Christmas morning, the Pointe-Claire native woke up before the crack of dawn, anxiously...
NHL
MTL@DAL: Game Recap
DALLAS -- The Stars played the role of the Grinch on Friday, besting the Canadiens 4-2 at the American Airlines Center to head into the holiday break. Head coach Martin St-Louis made several changes to his lineup in Dallas, including a new top line of Jonathan Drouin, Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia. Suzuki's oftentime linemates Cole Caufield and Kirby Dach completed a trio with Mike Hoffman, while Michael Pezzetta was back in uniform for the first time on the current road trip in place of Evgenii Dadonov.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BIGGEST GAME OF THE YEAR'
What was said at the rink ahead of tonight's tilt with the Kings. "It's a huge game. We talked in our meeting, it's the biggest game of the year for us right now. They're a good team, especially their top two lines. They've got really good top two lines, a lot of skilled forwards. We've got a big job ahead of us tonight and we've got to come out flying."
NHL
Predators Reassign Tommy Novak to Milwaukee (AHL)
Nashville, Tenn. (December 24, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned forward Tommy Novak to Milwaukee (AHL). Novak, 25 (4/28/97), has points in each of his first three NHL games this season after being recalled prior to Nashville's Dec....
NHL
HOLIDAY CHEER!
Flames take down the Ducks in OT, move back into a playoff spot by going 3-0-1 on pivotal road trip. Rasmus Andersson goes top shelf with a wicked shot to lift the Flames past the Ducks in OT, 3-2 00:34 • 3:30 AM. The sleigh is packed up, all...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Hurricanes
Playing their final game before the NHL's leaguewide holiday break, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (11-16-7) are in Raleigh on Friday evening to take on Rod Brind'Amour's Carolina Hurricanes (20-6-6). Game time at the PNC Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
Three Wins = Seven Mustaches
Back when the Penguins were still struggling to consistently win hockey games coming out of their 0-6-1 funk that lasted from the end of October until early November, the coaches made them a deal. Heading into their three-game trip to Minnesota, Winnipeg, and Chicago from November 17-20, they told the...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Calgary Flames: How to Watch
The Kings seek revenge after a loss to Calgary in the season's first meeting. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Calgary Flames:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
NHL
Looking Forward | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Looking back at the last few days, the Devils got a glimpse of potential players of the future. It had been a long time coming, and you can be sure the energy felt great after a victory in Florida. Not only did the Devils find themselves posting a victory, but it was one of those victories where it really felt earned. There are wins that feel like maybe you didn't play your best, lucky to win, and losses where you feel like you really should have won.
NHL
LA Kings @ Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Arizona Coyotes:. Where: Mullett Arena (Tempe, AZ) Coyotes: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 19 - 12 - 5 (43 pts) The LA Kings have won their last seven consecutive games against the Coyotes in Arizona, dating back to Jan. 30, 2020. During that time, the Kings have scored 24 goals against the Coyotes, the most by any one team. The Kings' seven game winning streak against the Coyotes in Arizona is the longest active such streak and tied for the third-longest in league history.
NHL
MTL@DAL: What you need to know
DALLAS - The Canadiens play their final game before the Christmas break on Friday in Dallas. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup. 1. Following games in Arizona and Colorado this week, the Canadiens are in Dallas on Friday with a chance to head home with points from every stop on the first half of their seven-game road trip. The Habs have split a pair of overtime decisions during their current jaunt, besting the Coyotes 3-2 on Monday before falling 2-1 to the Avalanche on Wednesday.
NHL
Official Stars Podcast: Holiday greetings from the Podman Rush!
This week Razor and Mike reflect on past teams, celebrate achievements, recognize Wyatt Johnston, and much more. Tis the season for reflection, giving gifts, and the celebration of youth. Reflecting on late December records of past Stars teams. What gift would Razor and Mike ask for to make this current team better? And a celebration of the youngest Dallas Star, Wyatt Johnston. Also, a special message to you the fans, from Mike (and eventually, Razor).
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Capitals
The Winnipeg Jets take on the Washington Capitals tonight to close out a two-game road trip, as well as their sixth set of back-to-back games this season. After playing in Boston last night, the Jets won't hold a morning skate, so line-up information will come a little closer to game time. Stay tuned for all that information, including the Three Storylines, as they come available.
NHL
Recap: Canes Set Franchise Record, Move Point Streak To 14 Games
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are heading into the holiday break with some new franchise history, moving their point streak to 14 games with a 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Story. Playing on home ice just 24 hours after earning a 4-3 overtime victory in Pittsburgh, Antti...
NHL
Game Preview: 12.22.22 vs. CAR
PIT: 19-9-4 (42 points) | CAR: 20-6-6 (46 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena for their third of four matchups (TV: AT&T SportsNet; Radio 105.9 The X). The Penguins are 12-6-3 in their last 21 games against the Hurricanes overall dating back to Jan. 17, 2016. Pittsburgh is 7-4-1 in its last 12 home games versus Carolina. The last time the Penguins played the Hurricanes on December 22 was in 2018 when they defeated them 3-0 heading into Christmas break. Jake Guentzel scored two goals and Sidney Crosby had three assists. The Penguins are in the midst of a four-game stretch versus divisional opponents. Pittsburgh is 4-1-1 against Metropolitan Division foes this year, outscoring their opponents by a combined 21-13 margin.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'EVERY POINT MATTERS'
What was talked about prior to tonight's road-trip finale in Anaheim. "Give the guys credit. We fought back and got ourselves back in the game and gave ourselves a chance to win. Ultimately, got to find a way to convert in overtime and get the two points." ON CHANCE TO...
NHL
Sharangovich dresses up as Santa, gives gifts to Devils teammates
New Jersey forward puts special thought behind the presents in new video. The New Jersey Devils better watch out and better not cry because Santagovich is coming to town. Yegor Sharangovich dressed up as Santa Claus and gave out Christmas presents to his teammates in a new video posted by the Devils on social media.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 23 at Vegas
The St. Louis Blues have one more game to play before wrapping up their season-long 10-day, five-game road trip before the holiday break, and that's on Friday night against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena (9 p.m. CT, BSMW, 101 ESPN). For the second consecutive game, the Blues will...
NHL
Red Wings sign Amadeus Lombardi to entry-level contract
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed center Amadeus Lombardi to a three-year entry-level contract. Lombardi, 19, is currently in his second season with the Ontario Hockey League's Flint Firebirds, where he ranks among the team leaders with 21 goals (1st), 23 assists (1st), 44 points (1st), a plus-10 rating (4th), five power play goals (T1st), one shorthanded goal (T3rd), three game-winning goals (T1st) and 80 shots (T4th) in 31 games. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound center made his major junior debut with the Firebirds in 2021-22, recording 59 points (18-41-59), 24 penalty minutes and a plus-nine rating in 74 appearances. He also tallied 15 points (7-8-15) and six penalty minutes in 19 postseason contests to help the Firebirds reach the Western Conference Final for the first time since the franchise relocated from Plymouth. Lombardi did not see game action in 2020-21 due to the cancelation of the OHL season.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Maple Leafs
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (11-15-7) are in Ontario on Thursday to take on Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (20-7-6). Game time at Scotiabank Arena is 2:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio...
