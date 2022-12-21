Brainerd residents spend $256/month on utility bills, and a total of $1,788/month on all household bills

Read full article on original website
Minnesota population growth is flat for a second year; here's why that matters
MINNEAPOLIS — The US Census Bureau released it's regional and state population breakdowns this week, and for the second straight year, Minnesota's population has remained virtually flat. The state population grew by just 5,700 people between July 2021 and July 2022. It's a bigger increase than last year, which...
One farmer set off a solar energy boom in rural Minnesota; 10 years later, here’s how it worked out
This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. CENTER CITY, Minnesota—It sounded absurd, the idea of spending a large sum of money to install solar panels in...
Up to $50,000 in stimulus money available to Minnesota homeowners
cash spread outPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) In Minnesota, you pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. There are some new programs that help qualifying individuals with their mortgage, rent, and more. Here are the details.
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Jasinski: What to do with the state’s massive budget surplus
A new report on the state’s budget picture was released at the beginning of December. It’s a project released by the Minnesota office of Management and Budget twice each year, and it will guide the budget and spending decisions we have to make next session. The latest installment...
MedCity News
BCBS Minnesota, Minnesota Oncology Achieve 10% Cost Reduction Through Value-based Contract
After moving away from a fee-for-service model in 2019, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and Minnesota Oncology announced last week that its value-based model has achieved promising results. The five-year value-based agreement rewards Minnesota Oncology if the total cost of care for BCBS Minnesota members with employer group...
Study: Minnesota renters didn’t report surge of ‘informal evictions’ during moratorium
Minnesota renters didn’t report a surge of ‘informal evictions’ during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study from the University of Minnesota released on Thursday. The findings suggest landlords largely adhered to both the spirit and letter of the law while the eviction moratorium was in effect. At the beginning of the pandemic in […] The post Study: Minnesota renters didn’t report surge of ‘informal evictions’ during moratorium appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
tcbmag.com
Open Letter: Why Johnny Can’t Read?
We have just finished an election cycle, and the usual political keen was heard about the decline in our public schools. This is not the first time headlines have underscored educational underperformance. In 1955, Dr. Rudolf Flesch wrote a national bestseller, Why Johnny Can’t Read. It was a bestseller for 37 weeks. Dr. Flesch blamed reading underperformance on the “whole word” (instead of phonics) teaching methodology. Parenthetically, you can always tell a person who learned to read by identifying “whole words” instead of phonics; they can’t spell. At the same time, a movie was released that highlighted the status of education in urban high schools: Blackboard Jungle. The movie had a profound impact on the way people viewed urban high schools as dangerous and threatened by (quaint phrase) juvenile delinquents.
mprnews.org
Lost income, cold horses, full truck stops: How storm is affecting Minnesotans
As the winter storm moves through Minnesota, closing highways and snarling holiday travel plans, Minnesotans continue to push through the wind and cold. Here are some experiences we’ve heard from Minnesotans around the state. Stuck at the truck stop. Brenda Boje, manager at Blue Line Junction in Worthington, said...
CenterPoint to Minnesotans: Lower your thermostats or face big bills
With a deep freeze hitting Minnesota and other Midwestern states, CenterPoint Energy is urging people to lower their thermostats to limit impact on their energy bills due to a spike in demand for gas. The company said Thursday afteroon that blistering cold weather around the country is resulting in a...
voiceofalexandria.com
Gov. Walz selects central Minnesota man for his cabinet
(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is filling out his cabinet, appointing six new commissioners yesterday. Former St. Cloud school district Superintendent Willie Jett was named education commissioner. Assistant commissioner of the Health Department's Health Equity Bureau Brooke Cunningham is taking over as health commissioner. Law enforcement veteran Bob Jacobson will head up the Department of Public Safety. Former DFL state Representative Paul Marquart will be the new revenue commissioner. Nicole Blissenbach will permanently lead the Department of Labor and Industry after serving as temporary commissioner. Ida Rukavina was named commissioner of the Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 20
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the number of cases identified through PCR testing have dropped, as have the number of Minnesotans hospitalized with the diseased caused by the coronavirus. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Dec....
Here's how to avoid getting burned by your next heat bill
MALMO, Minn. – WCCO Weather Watcher Gary Knight says the fresh snow up in Malmo is beautiful.What's not beautiful? His heating costs when the wind chills are minus-35 degrees."Well, we got at least 6 inches of snow. It's light but it's pretty thick," Knight said, adding with a laugh. "I'm not happy about the price but what do you do? You either stay cold or you stay warm. I like warm!"The cold snap moving in across the country has caused a massive demand for gas, and even has energy companies, including Xcel Energy and CenterPoint, sending notices to customers asking...
boreal.org
Winter storm update: Blizzard conditions lead to highway closures in Minnesota
MnDOT's 511 travel conditions map showed roads closed, or travel not advised, over a wide swath of southwest and south-central Minnesota due to blizzard conditions on Thursday night. Minnesota Department of Transportation. December 23, 2022 from MPR News. Highways across a large swath of south-central and southwest Minnesota were shut...
Walz calls on National Guard to help stranded drivers in SW MN; declares peacetime emergency
RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. — As Minnesota gets pummeled by yet a third day of extreme winter weather events, Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and called upon the National Guard to help stranded motorists and provide shelter. Assistance from the Guard was requested by Renville County officials,...
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Minnesota was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Pam Altendorf column: Legislature needs to give money back to taxpayers
The start of the 2023 session is just two short weeks away, and I want to thank the people of Goodhue County and all of District 20A for their support this fall. It is an honor to serve as Goodhue County’s next state representative, and I am looking forward to it.
What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?
Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
Minnesota to Legalize Cannabis by May, Governor Tim Walz Predicts
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Governor Tim Walz says he expects Minnesota to legalize marijuana by May.
Blizzard conditions close Minnesota highways; dozens of flights canceled Friday
MINNESOTA, USA — Drivers are being asked to stay home and off the roads due to whiteouts and blizzard conditions on highways across the southern and western portions of the state. The request comes as the Minnesota State Patrol reports troopers have responded to over 1,000 crashes since this...
rjbroadcasting.com
USDA Rural Development Invests $3 Million to Expand Market Opportunities for Businesses and Entrepreneurs in Rural Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec., 14, 2022 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) State Director Colleen Landkamer today announced that the Department is investing $3 million to help create new and better market opportunities and expand essential services for rural people in Minnesota. “Rural businesses, ag producers and entrepreneurs provide...
