Brainerd residents spend $256/month on utility bills, and a total of $1,788/month on all household bills

By Jeremy Stauder
 3 days ago
Jake Wells

Up to $50,000 in stimulus money available to Minnesota homeowners

cash spread outPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) In Minnesota, you pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. There are some new programs that help qualifying individuals with their mortgage, rent, and more. Here are the details.
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Jasinski: What to do with the state’s massive budget surplus

A new report on the state’s budget picture was released at the beginning of December. It’s a project released by the Minnesota office of Management and Budget twice each year, and it will guide the budget and spending decisions we have to make next session. The latest installment...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Study: Minnesota renters didn’t report surge of ‘informal evictions’ during moratorium

Minnesota renters didn’t report a surge of ‘informal evictions’ during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study from the University of Minnesota released on Thursday. The findings suggest landlords largely adhered to both the spirit and letter of the law while the eviction moratorium was in effect. At the beginning of the pandemic in […] The post Study: Minnesota renters didn’t report surge of ‘informal evictions’ during moratorium appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

Open Letter: Why Johnny Can’t Read?

We have just finished an election cycle, and the usual political keen was heard about the decline in our public schools. This is not the first time headlines have underscored educational underperformance. In 1955, Dr. Rudolf Flesch wrote a national bestseller, Why Johnny Can’t Read. It was a bestseller for 37 weeks. Dr. Flesch blamed reading underperformance on the “whole word” (instead of phonics) teaching methodology. Parenthetically, you can always tell a person who learned to read by identifying “whole words” instead of phonics; they can’t spell. At the same time, a movie was released that highlighted the status of education in urban high schools: Blackboard Jungle. The movie had a profound impact on the way people viewed urban high schools as dangerous and threatened by (quaint phrase) juvenile delinquents.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Gov. Walz selects central Minnesota man for his cabinet

(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is filling out his cabinet, appointing six new commissioners yesterday. Former St. Cloud school district Superintendent Willie Jett was named education commissioner. Assistant commissioner of the Health Department's Health Equity Bureau Brooke Cunningham is taking over as health commissioner. Law enforcement veteran Bob Jacobson will head up the Department of Public Safety. Former DFL state Representative Paul Marquart will be the new revenue commissioner. Nicole Blissenbach will permanently lead the Department of Labor and Industry after serving as temporary commissioner. Ida Rukavina was named commissioner of the Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Here's how to avoid getting burned by your next heat bill

MALMO, Minn. – WCCO Weather Watcher Gary Knight says the fresh snow up in Malmo is beautiful.What's not beautiful? His heating costs when the wind chills are minus-35 degrees."Well, we got at least 6 inches of snow. It's light but it's pretty thick," Knight said, adding with a laugh. "I'm not happy about the price but what do you do? You either stay cold or you stay warm. I like warm!"The cold snap moving in across the country has caused a massive demand for gas, and even has energy companies, including Xcel Energy and CenterPoint, sending notices to customers asking...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?

Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
MINNESOTA STATE
rjbroadcasting.com

USDA Rural Development Invests $3 Million to Expand Market Opportunities for Businesses and Entrepreneurs in Rural Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec., 14, 2022 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) State Director Colleen Landkamer today announced that the Department is investing $3 million to help create new and better market opportunities and expand essential services for rural people in Minnesota. “Rural businesses, ag producers and entrepreneurs provide...
MINNESOTA STATE

