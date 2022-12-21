Read full article on original website
Related
lptv.org
Brainerd Declares Snow Emergency Effective Thursday Morning
The city of Brainerd is declaring a snow emergency effective Thursday morning. To keep roads, sidewalks, and residents safe, road crews will be out to make sure all pavement is cleared. Snow plowing will start at 4 a.m. on Dec. 22, and on that day there will be no parking on the following streets:
rjbroadcasting.com
Aitkin School Board Budget, Levy at December 19th meeting
The Aitkin School Board held the Truth in Taxation meeting during their regular monthly meeting on December 19th. Business Manager Heather Hipp described how the Levy is calculated for the school district:. Among the other topics covered were setting the combined polling place, the Curriculum Review Committee update, and Board...
rjbroadcasting.com
New State Legislators meet Aitkin County Board
The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, December 20th for their regular meeting. They were able to meet the new State Legislators from the area. The group included District 7A Representative Spencer Igo, who had this to say about bringing business to the area:. The meeting approved several...
rjbroadcasting.com
Aitkin County Board meets with HHS Department
The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners met with Health and Human Services on Tuesday. The Board approved contract for MN DHS Community Support Program, among other things. HHS Child Support Supervisor Julie Herbst gave a presentationon child support:. Herbst also described challenges during COVID that are getting better:. HHS Director...
Mille Lacs County holds TNT hearing
alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com Mille Lacs County held its Truth in Taxation hearing Thursday, Dec. 8. While the chamber began full of homeowners, only three people addressed the Board of Commissioners during the public hearing. Before the meeting commenced, homeowners talked amongst themselves and with the county commissioners and officials. From those conversations, many people expressed concerns of the valuation of their homes. One individual said the valuations could cause people to be...
kduz.com
Stearns Co Turkey Barn Destroyed by Fire
A turkey barn in Stearns County was destroyed by fire early Monday morning, however there were no animal in the structure at the time. At just after 3:30am, while patrolling in Oak Township, a Stearns County Deputy saw a turkey barn on fire, northeast of New Munich and reported that it was fully engulfed.
knsiradio.com
Highway 10 North Briefly Closed Near Royalton After Multi-Vehicle Crash
(KNSI) – A multi-vehicle accident has traffic snarled on north Highway 10 near Royalton. The crash almost became a significant pileup. A witness at the scene says police set up a barricade to close the road. In the immediate aftermath of the collision around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, a semitruck was in the median. Two other vehicles had severe damage to their front ends.
Sartell Man Arrested While Shoveling Snow
SARTELL (WJON News) - The winter storm led to the arrest of a Sartell man. Friday afternoon, Sartell police officers were sent to check an address for Chad Hagen, who was wanted for several felony warrants and reported to be outside shoveling a driveway. Officials say Hagen ran into a...
rjbroadcasting.com
CRMC to offer Emergency Medical Responder Course
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Education is offering an Emergency Medical Responder course in Crosby this winter for people wanting to help save lives and contribute to the health of their community. The 17-week class begins January 23 and will be held Monday evenings from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at CRMC...
Big Lottery Scratch Off Winner in Sauk Rapids
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Somebody just won a big prize playing a scratch-off game in Sauk Rapids. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winner of $77,777 in the game Ruby Red 7s. The winning ticket was bought at the Speedway in Sauk Rapids on Friday. It costs...
Comments / 0