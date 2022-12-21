alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com Mille Lacs County held its Truth in Taxation hearing Thursday, Dec. 8. While the chamber began full of homeowners, only three people addressed the Board of Commissioners during the public hearing. Before the meeting commenced, homeowners talked amongst themselves and with the county commissioners and officials. From those conversations, many people expressed concerns of the valuation of their homes. One individual said the valuations could cause people to be...

MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO