ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Terrell Edmunds nearly costs Steelers with dumb penalty

Terrell Edmunds nearly cost his Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night, and he wasn’t even playing. The Steelers were leading the Las Vegas Raiders 13-10 late in their Week 16 game in Pittsburgh and intercepted Derek Carr on a big 2nd-and-10 play with 29 seconds left. The Pittsburgh defense gathered in the end zone to celebrate... The post Terrell Edmunds nearly costs Steelers with dumb penalty appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New York Post

Giants done in by uncharacteristic mistakes at key moments

The Giants know that smart football beats big box-score numbers.  Their winning formula for overachieving was used against them Saturday in a 27-24 loss to the favored Vikings in Minneapolis.  Blame the offense for an uncharacteristic two turnovers after the Giants had crossed midfield and some other crossed wires. Blame the defense for a dropped interception on a drive that ended with the Vikings scoring the go-ahead touchdown, and for an ill-timed blitz that allowed a big play. Blame the special teams for a blocked punt by Minnesota. Blame all units for seven combined penalties.  In a complete reversal of what the Giants...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy