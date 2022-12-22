Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield speaks on what he's learned from Sean McVay thus far
Baker Mayfield has only been with the Los Angeles Rams for a couple of weeks, but he’s enjoyed working with Sean McVay in his limited time. Ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Denver Broncos, Mayfield spoke about how ‘detailed’ McVay is as a coach and how he does his best to put players in the best position to succeed.
Terrell Edmunds nearly costs Steelers with dumb penalty
Terrell Edmunds nearly cost his Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night, and he wasn’t even playing. The Steelers were leading the Las Vegas Raiders 13-10 late in their Week 16 game in Pittsburgh and intercepted Derek Carr on a big 2nd-and-10 play with 29 seconds left. The Pittsburgh defense gathered in the end zone to celebrate... The post Terrell Edmunds nearly costs Steelers with dumb penalty appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10
PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tributes to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night. On the same night the Steelers retired...
Steelers comeback win keeps Tomlin's streak alive
Live to fight another day. This seems to be the motto of the Pittsburgh Steelers for much of the 2022 season. With Pittsburgh’s 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve, the team improves to 7-8 and keeps the hopes of the streak alive. What streak is...
Giants done in by uncharacteristic mistakes at key moments
The Giants know that smart football beats big box-score numbers. Their winning formula for overachieving was used against them Saturday in a 27-24 loss to the favored Vikings in Minneapolis. Blame the offense for an uncharacteristic two turnovers after the Giants had crossed midfield and some other crossed wires. Blame the defense for a dropped interception on a drive that ended with the Vikings scoring the go-ahead touchdown, and for an ill-timed blitz that allowed a big play. Blame the special teams for a blocked punt by Minnesota. Blame all units for seven combined penalties. In a complete reversal of what the Giants...
Jerry Jones now says it is 'not realistic' for Odell Beckham Jr. to join the Cowboys this season
Just about a week after saying Odell Beckham would join the Dallas Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones now says it is "not realistic" for the receiver to join the team at this time.
