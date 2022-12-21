Read full article on original website
Weather announcements & closures
…Blizzard Warning in effect until 6:00 p.m. Friday…. Due to the weather and blowing snow, crews have closed 27th Ave. N. from N. 32nd St. to N. 39th St. The closure will be in place until Tuesday, December 27, 2022 weather permitting. EGF:. No travel is advised on 23rd Street...
Nine block area of downtown Moorhead will be demolished to make way for redevelopment project
(Fargo, ND) -- A nine block area of downtown Moorhead is set for demolition, but it wont happen all at once. "Yes over time. I think because we have time and because we can be strategic on how we lay this out we certainly don't want to put any of those businesses existing within the mall in jeopardy so we are working with those folks to find them new locations or have them be a part of the redevelopment," said Derrick LaPoint, President and CEO of Downtown Moorhead, Inc.
Contractor has excavating license revoked, plans legal action against City of Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – A local contractor said he plans to take legal action against the City of Fargo after the City Commission voted unanimously to revoke his company’s excavation license at a special meeting Wednesday morning. City officials said they have worked with Drain Services, Inc. for a...
Santa Makes Visit Special Stop at Ada-Borup-West School
Ada, MN — Caught on Camera! The Ada-Borup-West School District had an intruder overnight earlier this week! But rather than stealing from the school he left something behind for every good boy and girl in the school, including the teachers and staff. Yes, Santa Claus himself made a special trip to the school, which Ada-Borup-West High School Principal Josh Carlson says has become a unique tradition in recent years.
East Grand Forks restaurant adds free meals to menu
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It’s the holiday season and for many families, stress is high and funds are low. This year, a bit of help has come in an unexpected way-- through an East Grand Forks restaurant. The Spud Jr., located at 302 Demers Ave,...
Sheriff: Polk County student arrested after report of "school violence" made on social media
POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a student is in custody after a social media post that involved school violence. According to the sheriff's office, they received a report Tuesday of "school violence made on social media" by a student at Fertile-Beltrami School, located in Fertile, Minnesota. The student, a juvenile, was later arrested. Authorities say there is no immediate threat at this time.The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited.
