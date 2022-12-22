Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Westbourne Drive in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Westbourne Drive in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Liberty Centre Drive in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Liberty Centre Drive in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at the north I-75 ramp to Cincinnati Dayton Road
OLDE WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at the north I-75 ramp to Cincinnati Dayton Road. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Report of wires down, sparking fire, on Ebenezer Road in Green Township
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of wires down, sparking fire, on Ebenezer Road at Muddy Creek Road in Green Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Bridges Road & Clough Pike in Anderson Township
SHERWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Bridges Road & Clough Pike in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
All lanes are reopened on I-75 in Clifton after a crash
SAINT BERNARD, Ohio — UPDATE:. All lanes have been reopened after a previous crash had closed the highway. First responders have blocked all lanes on northbound I-75 due to a crash, Saturday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash...
WLWT 5
Firefighters respond to house fire in Mt. Healthy
Multiple fire departments battled a house fire in Mount Healthy overnight. The fire broke out around midnight 0n Elizabeth Street near Adams Road. WLWT was told that everyone was able to make it out of the house. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries in the 4800 block of Vine Street in St. Bernard
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 4800 block of Vine Street in St. Bernard. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Winter storm causes deadly 50-car pileup, shutting down Ohio Turnpike
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — A winter storm impacting tens of millions of Americans is blamed for a massive crash that forced the Ohio Turnpike to shut down for several miles. The Ohio Turnpike was shut down Friday afternoon both east and westbound between exits 91 and 118, WTOL reported.
WATCH: Dozens of vehicles pile up on snowy Ohio interstate
Footage shows a portion of the pileup, which occurred at the Sandusky-Erie County line, south of Sandusky.
Woman taken to hospital after car hits her, flees the scene in Harrison Twp. Thursday
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One woman has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Thursday evening in Harrison Township. Deputies and Harrison Twp. Fire Department responded to a reported pedestrian strike in the 4200 block of North Main Street around 5:52 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
Level 3 snow emergency activated in several counties: Roads closed to all non-emergency vehicles
OHIO, USA — Be careful out there!. Dangerous travel conditions amid the winter storm have resulted in the activation of various snow emergencies throughout Northeast Ohio. It's possible that more will be issued in different counties across the region as the winter storm evolves, so be sure to check this story throughout the day to see what's changed.
AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
Power restored to many after storm slams Ohio
Thousands in Northeast Ohio are without power as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect.
WTRF
Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies
Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
dayton.com
Several counties under snow emergencies. What do the levels mean?
A winter storm Thursday night and Friday morning brought snow and high winds that have made travel treacherous. Under Ohio law, sheriffs have the responsibility to monitor conditions and declare snow emergencies when it is determined that roads and highway conditions within the county are impaired due to snow and/or ice.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24
This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas Eve as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
Power outages in Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As much as one can prepare in advance for a major winter storm, Mother Nature sometimes has different ideas. Wild wind gusts, ice, snow and sub-zero wind chill temperatures descended into the Columbus area Friday morning and should continue the onslaught throughout the day, potentially causing power outages stretching over multiple […]
Power outages expected in the Miami Valley over holiday weekend
"If there was a power outage, where would you go? Plan for that now," Smith said.
