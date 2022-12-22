ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on Westbourne Drive in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Westbourne Drive in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5

All lanes are reopened on I-75 in Clifton after a crash

SAINT BERNARD, Ohio — UPDATE:. All lanes have been reopened after a previous crash had closed the highway. First responders have blocked all lanes on northbound I-75 due to a crash, Saturday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash...
SAINT BERNARD, OH
WLWT 5

Firefighters respond to house fire in Mt. Healthy

Multiple fire departments battled a house fire in Mount Healthy overnight. The fire broke out around midnight 0n Elizabeth Street near Adams Road. WLWT was told that everyone was able to make it out of the house. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
OHIO STATE
10TV

AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
OHIO STATE
WTRF

Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies

Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Several counties under snow emergencies. What do the levels mean?

A winter storm Thursday night and Friday morning brought snow and high winds that have made travel treacherous. Under Ohio law, sheriffs have the responsibility to monitor conditions and declare snow emergencies when it is determined that roads and highway conditions within the county are impaired due to snow and/or ice.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24

This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas Eve as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Power outages in Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As much as one can prepare in advance for a major winter storm, Mother Nature sometimes has different ideas. Wild wind gusts, ice, snow and sub-zero wind chill temperatures descended into the Columbus area Friday morning and should continue the onslaught throughout the day, potentially causing power outages stretching over multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH

