Read full article on original website
Related
Highlights: Mater Dei defeats Coeur d'Alene 65-55 in bronze medal game of Tarkanian Classic
LAS VEGAS– Mater Dei girls basketball finished the Tarkanian Classic on a high note, comfortably defeating Coeur d'Alene (ID) 65-55 with a balanced scoring effort to win third place. The Monarchs led the entire game, jumping out to a quick 10-0 lead and never letting Coeur d'Alene back into it. ...
Kamiakin boys, girls teams sit atop MCC basketball standings at Christmas break
Plus a look at the top scorers so far this season.
Comments / 0