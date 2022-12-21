Read full article on original website
Modern AC Cobra coming in 2023
AC Cars is getting back into the Cobra game, this time with its own clean-sheet design that will be revealed in the spring of 2023. The company teased the car’s design this week, and its reveal will coincide with AC’s 122nd anniversary. AC Cars is one of the...
Best Car To Buy 2023: Cars that missed the cut
Last week we announced the five finalists for The Car Connection Best Car To Buy 2023 award. The list of finalists narrows down the dozens of redesigned, new, or significantly refreshed cars for the 2023 model year, and prioritizes value, performance, efficiency, comfort, style, and safety against the roughly 265 new cars on sale now. The following 16 cars missed the cut, but are still noteworthy.
Aehra reveals interior of its wild electric SUV
An Italian EV startup by the name of Aehra plans to launch a radical SUV featuring supercar-style vertical-lifting doors front and rear. The company provided a first look at the vehicle, known simply as the Aehra SUV, in November, and this week it offered a glimpse of the interior. The...
Lucid Air Grand Touring’s price lowered with less standard features
Lucid has made it easier to hop behind the wheel of its 819-hp, 516-mile Air Grand Touring sedan. The EV startup this week announced a new starting price of $138,000, down from $154,000 previously. To achieve the lower price, Lucid removed some standard features and made them available, thus giving...
Tesla ups its discount on Model 3 and Model Y to $7,500
Tesla has upped discounts on the Model 3 and Model Y to $7,500, following a $3,750 discount earlier this month. A recent check of Tesla’s website showed lowered prices for both models, along with an offer of 10,000 miles of free Supercharging. The Model 3 now has an effective base price of $40,690, while the Model Y starts at $59,690.
