Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
Utah treatment center raises funds for homeless youths through Airbnb listing
Ever seen a park bench listed on Airbnb? This Christmas, Havenwood Academy, a local residential treatment center specializing in helping young foster women, is asking people to "go homeless" so foster youths don't have to.
ksl.com
Much needed home for seriously mentally ill men to reopen in Midvale
MIDVALE — A mental health facility for Salt Lake County's most needy and vulnerable men is getting ready to reopen after it was shut down a year ago due to deplorable living conditions. Odyssey House and Salt Lake County partnered to take over the facility in Midvale because there...
kjzz.com
Family desperate for return of remains of Utah veteran killed after assault in Philippines
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Family members and friends of a Utah veteran who was murdered during an attack in the Philippines are desperately awaiting for the return of his remains. Ronnie Hovis joined the Army when he was just 19 years old. His family and friends said he served...
Homeless resource centers bring early Christmas to Salt Lake’s unsheltered
Resource centers for the unsheltered brought Christmas early this year, serving meals, warm clothing, free haircuts, and more.
ksl.com
Under this type of contract, people with disabilities are paid below minimum wage
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City resident Deborah Bowman says her daughter Heather is "a little fighter." Heather nearly drowned when she was just under 2 years old, Bowman said, and doctors initially thought she wouldn't make it through the night. The accident left her cortically blind and with no reflexes.
Utah mom given $500, pays it forward to local homeless shelter
Sierra Sandoval was at the Layton Walmart on Monday with her four-year-old son and her six-month-old baby daughter.
ksl.com
Missing endangered man found unharmed
SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man considered missing and endangered in South Salt Lake has been found safe, police say. Luis Cruz, 18, was last seen in South Salt Lake around 6 a.m. Thursday, police said in a Facebook post Friday morning. Police asked for anyone with information about his location to contact them.
ABC 4
FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
kuer.org
Utah County has no homeless shelter, so the community helps fill the gap
Winter in Utah brings a mix of snow, ice and frigid temperatures. Heading into the holiday weekend, the National Weather Service forecasted dangerously cold conditions for Northern Utah and Southwest Wyoming, with lows between 0 and 20 degrees. That's why Justin Banks, lead pastor at the Genesis Project in Provo,...
Police give $25k in gifts during traffic stops this Christmas
This year, the Utah Attorney General's Office continued its tradition of "Operation Give Back," giving out unexpected gifts to families during traffic stops.
Fundraiser for homeless youth sells overnight stays at park benches, shanties
The listings on Airbnb bill them as "cute shanty by the Jordan River" or "coveted SLC overpass location." There's even one describing itself as a "1 bed in downtown Salt Lake"
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – December 23, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – December 23, 2022. The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Open your heart and your home this holiday season by adopting a new best friend. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary...
This Utah LDS Church Is Now An Airbnb
Have you ever had so much fun at church that you felt like you wanted to stay there all week??. But after seeing this Airbnb in Eureka Utah that was converted from an old 1903 house of worship into a house of vacation fun, it makes us think that there’s a first time for everything!
Local animal shelter urges community to foster pets over Christmas break
Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Salt Lake City is urging the community to shelter an animal in need over the Christmas holiday until Monday, Dec. 26.
kslnewsradio.com
Bus driver in Utah brings the joy of Christmas to students
HIGHLAND, Utah — The holidays are stressful, especially for student-teacher relationships. But one Utah school bus driver is helping kids feel festive rather than stress. Scott Russell has been driving a bus for Freedom Elementary for years. He hopes to remind kids what the holidays are all about — joy.
kjzz.com
Weber County house fire displaces family, causes $300k in damage
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Ogden Saturday morning. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that they were joined by officials of Roy City Fire & Rescue, Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District and the Weber County Sheriff's Office in responding to reports of a structure fire on 4600 West at 4 a.m.
Man allegedly claimed to have vials of viruses in his pockets as he robbed Salt Lake County banks
A homeless man robbed two banks in the Salt Lake County area this Dec., claiming to have "viral viruses" in his pockets, according to the Unified Police Dept.
ksl.com
Utah to begin work on 10 projects to improve boating access in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — 2022 was a year of frustration for many boaters, especially as Utah's ongoing drought impacted water levels at many reservoirs across the state. There were also many long lines related to parking or quagga mussel inspections during the year. Utah recreation agencies are looking to ease some of these problems as the calendar shifts to 2023.
KSLTV
Ogden food pantry provides food, clothing and Christmas help for holiday weekend
NORTH OGDEN, Utah – At the Tri City Exchange in North Ogden Friday, over 2,000 Utah families received food, clothing, and Christmas gifts to help them through the holiday weekend. “Today is really special,” Mike Larson, creator of the Tri City Exchange said. “We want kids to know that...
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah
Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
Comments / 0