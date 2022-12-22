ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

Much needed home for seriously mentally ill men to reopen in Midvale

MIDVALE — A mental health facility for Salt Lake County's most needy and vulnerable men is getting ready to reopen after it was shut down a year ago due to deplorable living conditions. Odyssey House and Salt Lake County partnered to take over the facility in Midvale because there...
MIDVALE, UT
ksl.com

Missing endangered man found unharmed

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man considered missing and endangered in South Salt Lake has been found safe, police say. Luis Cruz, 18, was last seen in South Salt Lake around 6 a.m. Thursday, police said in a Facebook post Friday morning. Police asked for anyone with information about his location to contact them.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC 4

FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – December 23, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – December 23, 2022. The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Open your heart and your home this holiday season by adopting a new best friend. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary...
UTAH STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This Utah LDS Church Is Now An Airbnb

Have you ever had so much fun at church that you felt like you wanted to stay there all week??. But after seeing this Airbnb in Eureka Utah that was converted from an old 1903 house of worship into a house of vacation fun, it makes us think that there’s a first time for everything!
EUREKA, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Bus driver in Utah brings the joy of Christmas to students

HIGHLAND, Utah — The holidays are stressful, especially for student-teacher relationships. But one Utah school bus driver is helping kids feel festive rather than stress. Scott Russell has been driving a bus for Freedom Elementary for years. He hopes to remind kids what the holidays are all about — joy.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Weber County house fire displaces family, causes $300k in damage

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Ogden Saturday morning. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that they were joined by officials of Roy City Fire & Rescue, Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District and the Weber County Sheriff's Office in responding to reports of a structure fire on 4600 West at 4 a.m.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Utah to begin work on 10 projects to improve boating access in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY — 2022 was a year of frustration for many boaters, especially as Utah's ongoing drought impacted water levels at many reservoirs across the state. There were also many long lines related to parking or quagga mussel inspections during the year. Utah recreation agencies are looking to ease some of these problems as the calendar shifts to 2023.
UTAH STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah

Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
UTAH STATE

