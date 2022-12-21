Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
itbusinessnet.com
LBank Exchange Will List DiDimCoin (DDC) on December 23, 2022
Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – December 23, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list DiDimCoin (DDC) on December 23, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the DDC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on December 23, 2022.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto.com releases proof of reserves, showing above 100% for BTC, ETH
Crypto.com has released an audited proof-of-reserves page, showing that the exchange has enough crypto assets to back its liabilities to customers, according to a Dec. 9 statement on the exchange’s website. The new page shows that Crypto.com has 102% of the Bitcoin (BTC), 101% of the Ether (ETH), and 102% of the USD Coin (USDC) needed to process withdrawals.
dailyhodl.com
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
Crypto broker Genesis owes Gemini's customers $900 million - FT
Dec 3 (Reuters) - Crypto broker Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) owe customers of the Winklevoss twins' crypto exchange Gemini $900 million, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Trading Shares Of Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Suspended
On Friday, the trading of shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) was suspended in both the U.S. and U.K. Particular reasoning for the suspension was not provided. The suspension could indicate pending updates or changes to the firm. In the released November operational update, the firm states, “The Company is...
CoinTelegraph
Mazars says users’ BTC reserves on Binance are fully collateralized
South African auditor Mazars confirmed on Dec. 7 that cryptocurrency exchange Binance possessed control over 575,742.42 Bitcoin (BTC) of its customers, worth $9.7 billion at the time of publication. Mazars stated that “Binance was 101% collateralized.”. The scope of the inquiry included customers’ spot, options, margin, futures, funding, loan...
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
NEWSBTC
Oryen Network, Decentraland, And Apecoin Are The Cryptos Ready To Blow Up
XRP and Tezos – Tokenomics. XRP is a virtual token developed by Ripple labs, a renowned company in the digital asset space. Ripple labs is a company based in the United States that focuses on developments in the blockchain network. Ripple debuted in 2012 and is responsible for developing the Ripple payment protocol. XRP’s development gave power to decentralized finance technology through a transformation of the world’s financial space. The XRP ledger (XRP’s blockchain) offers a platform where institutions, organizations, and developers worldwide can interact with each other and use the XRP token as a mode of payment.
Futurism
Another Crypto Exchange Is Laying Off 1,100 Employees
The so-called "crypto winter" has claimed even more victims. Kraken, one the the cryptosphere's largest exchanges, just announced a major round of layoffs. "Today we're announcing one of the hardest decisions at Kraken to date," Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, a noted scumbag who's still the organization's CEO despite using racial slurs with employees and writing in a company Slack channel that "American ladies" are "brainwashed," announced in a company blog post.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
Shiba Inu Among Top 10 Crypto Purchases By Ethereum Whales: Which Others Made It To The List?
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, the second largest canine-themed cryptocurrency, has made its way into the top ten most-bought cryptocurrencies by whales on the Ethereum ETH/USD network. What Happened: On Tuesday, WhaleStats tweeted that SHIB is among the ten cryptos most purchased tokens by the 5,000 biggest ETH whales. Other tokens like...
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
CoinTelegraph
Mintlayer token launch scheduled for March 21, 2023
Mintlayer will release ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. San Marino, Dec. 9, 2022 — Mintlayer — a layer-2 solution that unlocks decentralized finance (DeFi), smart contracts, atomic swap, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and apps for Bitcoin — has officially announced its token launch event. The date for the launch is March 21, 2023.
bitcoinmagazine.com
The Future Of Venture Capital Is Investing In Bitcoin-Only Companies
“The smartest people in the world are working on Bitcoin, they’re not working on some other project,” Mike Jarmuz told Bitcoin Magazine. “They’re not working on altcoins or selling real estate in a metaverse fantasy land. Your medical records are not going onto some other thing masquerading as a blockchain. We view these as ridiculous and completely uninvestable ideas.”
bitcoinist.com
Runfy Can Overtake Binance Coin And Dogecoin With Its Unconventional Approach To Cryptocurrency
The evolution of cryptocurrency has been an interesting one to witness. Most platforms that began with their tokens as the main attraction has grown to house blockchains that allow other platforms to build their networks on them. This has been a turning point for cryptocurrency as several people have shown interest in building their networks and contributing to the greater good of the industry. In addition, newer concepts have found their way into this industry as well.
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase takes a shot at Tether, encourages users to switch to USDC
United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has asked its customers to convert their Tether-issued USDT (USDT) stablecoin to USD Coin (USDC), a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle and co-founded by Coinbase in 2018. The cryptocurrency exchange suggested that USDC is a much more secure alternative in the wake of the FTX...
Sam Bankman-Fried Supports Issuing New FTT Tokens To Make FTX Users Whole
SBF tweeted approval for a social media post suggesting restarting FTX and issuing new FTT tokens to users. Bankman-Fried hailed the proposal as a “productive path for parties to explore”. The suggestion was tweeted by Ran Neuner, a crypto influencer and coin Shiller who goes by CryptomanRan. Fallen...
crowdfundinsider.com
1inch Network, Curve DAO, Kyber Network, Livepeer, Metis, Nano, Skale, and The Sandbox Now on Okcoin
Digital asset firm Okcoin reveals that you can now “deposit 1inch Network (1INCH), Curve DAO (CRV), Kyber Network (KNC), Livepeer (LPT), Metis (METIS), The Sandbox (SAND), Skale (SKL), and Nano (XNO) on Okcoin.”. According to details shared by Okcoin, here’s what these projects are all about. As confirmed...
