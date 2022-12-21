ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

suburbanonesports.com

Pennridge Seniors Commit to Play Collegiate Sports

On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, thirteen Pennridge seniors were recognized for committing to compete in sports at the collegiate level. Student-athletes will be recognized individually by sports at a later date. Alexa Bailey – Shippensburg University (Lacrosse) Reagan Bauman – Shippensburg University (Softball) Brennan Fisher – United States...
PERKASIE, PA
DELCO.Today

WCU Confers Honorary Degree on Gary Smith, Awards President’s Medallions to The Merions

On Saturday, Dec. 17, West Chester University recognized Gary Smith, as well as Richard and Jeanette Merion for making a significant impact on the university and its students. At the 9 AM commencement ceremony for students in all Colleges within the Graduate School, the university awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree to Gary Smith, president and CEO of the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC).
WEST CHESTER, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

MAHS principal resigns; assistant tapped as replacement

MAHANOY CITY – Mahanoy Area High School will soon have a new principal, following two items approved at Wednesday’s school board meeting. One of those items was the resignation of Stan Sabol as principal. Sabol said he moved to Pottsville and recently accepted a position as assistant principal...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Reading tops Chester in battle of state powerhouse programs

Matt Gaffney (@GaffReports) — For decades, the traditional early season non-league matchup between the Reading High Red Knights and the Chester Clippers has served as a December test for both schools and a potential preview of a state playoff matchup later in the season. Two elite 6A Pennsylvania high school...
READING, PA
camdencounty.com

In Regards to the Retirement of Action News Anchorman Jim Gardner

The statement below is by Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. on behalf of the Camden County Commissioners in regard to the retirement of Action News Anchorman Jim Gardner. “Since the days of my youth there has been one constant fixture in our local news market- Jim Gardner. We all know...
CAMDEN, NJ
fox29.com

Penncrest High School mourns loss of two students in two days

Officials say ninth grade student Shane Wolf died after being struck by a vehicle as he was attempting to cross Route 352 around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Less than 24-hours later, Senior student Benjamin Strain passed away following a long term battle with a medical illness.
sanatogapost.com

New Troopers Assigned to Berks, Chester Counties

HERSHEY PA – Of 102 cadets who graduated Friday (Dec. 23, 2022) from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, four are headed to assignments within eastern Berks and northern Chester counties, state police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick announced. Three new troopers – Michael J. Bozym, David R. Piestrak, and Ethan...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

These schools are closed or changing schedules due to weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The following schools in our region are closed or dismissing early on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, due to inclement weather.PennsylvaniaBerks CountyOley Valley School District - closedBucks CountyBucks County Intermediate Schools - virtualCentennial School District - closedCouncil Rock School District - closedPalisades School District - closedPennridge School District - closedChester CountyAvon Grove Charter School - virtualAvon Grove School District - closedDowningtown Area School District - closedOctorara Area School District - transportation canceledPhoenixville Aera School District - ClosedTechnical College High School-Pickering - virtualTechnical College High School-Brandywine - virtualTredyffrin-Easttown School District - virtualTwin Valley School District - closedUnionville-Chadds Ford School...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Upworthy

Lesbian couple makes history in Pennsylvania by being crowned prom royalty

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 23, 2021. It has since been updated. As a same-sex couple from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Carly Levy and Courtney Steiner didn't think they stood any chance of being crowned as the prom court winners. In fact, the two Pennridge High School seniors were surprised when they found out their names were even on the ballot. "I was nervous that Pennridge wouldn't let it happen, or they would get backlash, or there would be threats because, you know, you have to expect that when you're a little different from everybody else," Levy, who's been in a relationship with Steiner since March, told Courier Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

St. Luke’s surgeon first in area with breakthrough sleep apnea treatment

Patients who have suffered with sleep apnea and have difficulty using or maintaining CPAP machines now have a new option. Inspire is a breakthrough sleep apnea treatment that works inside the body while the patient sleeps by monitoring the patient’s breathing and delivering mild stimulation to open the airway.
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
homenewspa.com

Local couple will celebrate 75th wedding anniversary on Christmas Day

Frederick (Fritz) and Evelyn Schramel will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2022. They enjoyed a celebration dinner with their family and friends on Saturday, December 17 at the Northampton Banquet and Events Center. This was a first for the Center and they were very pleased to host this event. The Schramels were presented with a PA House citation in recognition of their noteworthy anniversary from Representative Ann Flood, a commendation from the U.S Congress from Representative Susan Wild, and a congratulatory letter from Sen. Bob Casey.
NORTHAMPTON, PA

