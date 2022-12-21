Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, PennsylvaniaMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ReadingTed RiversReading, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Is This The Best Holiday-Decorated Restaurant in Lancaster City?Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Places For Indoor Family Fun in and Around Lancaster, PA This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
suburbanonesports.com
Pennridge Seniors Commit to Play Collegiate Sports
On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, thirteen Pennridge seniors were recognized for committing to compete in sports at the collegiate level. Student-athletes will be recognized individually by sports at a later date. Alexa Bailey – Shippensburg University (Lacrosse) Reagan Bauman – Shippensburg University (Softball) Brennan Fisher – United States...
WCU Confers Honorary Degree on Gary Smith, Awards President’s Medallions to The Merions
On Saturday, Dec. 17, West Chester University recognized Gary Smith, as well as Richard and Jeanette Merion for making a significant impact on the university and its students. At the 9 AM commencement ceremony for students in all Colleges within the Graduate School, the university awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree to Gary Smith, president and CEO of the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC).
Blind, deaf athlete from Pottstown, Pa. is on a journey to the Paralympics
A local man has set a goal of competing in the Paralympics, and the community has rallied behind him.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
MAHS principal resigns; assistant tapped as replacement
MAHANOY CITY – Mahanoy Area High School will soon have a new principal, following two items approved at Wednesday’s school board meeting. One of those items was the resignation of Stan Sabol as principal. Sabol said he moved to Pottsville and recently accepted a position as assistant principal...
cityofbasketballlove.com
Reading tops Chester in battle of state powerhouse programs
Matt Gaffney (@GaffReports) — For decades, the traditional early season non-league matchup between the Reading High Red Knights and the Chester Clippers has served as a December test for both schools and a potential preview of a state playoff matchup later in the season. Two elite 6A Pennsylvania high school...
After Almost 100 Years of Games, the Future of This Bucks County Private School’s Football Team Remains Uncertain
A Bucks County private school’s football team might be seeing some significant chances to their operations in the near future. Tom Moore wrote about the school’s team for the Bucks County Courier Times. The George School, located at 1690 Newtown Langhorne Road in Newtown, has a football team...
School District of Philadelphia will shift to virtual learning Friday; Catholic schools to close
Students in the School District of Philadelphia will be learning virtually on Friday due to forecasted weather conditions.
camdencounty.com
In Regards to the Retirement of Action News Anchorman Jim Gardner
The statement below is by Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. on behalf of the Camden County Commissioners in regard to the retirement of Action News Anchorman Jim Gardner. “Since the days of my youth there has been one constant fixture in our local news market- Jim Gardner. We all know...
fox29.com
Penncrest High School mourns loss of two students in two days
Officials say ninth grade student Shane Wolf died after being struck by a vehicle as he was attempting to cross Route 352 around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Less than 24-hours later, Senior student Benjamin Strain passed away following a long term battle with a medical illness.
This Bucks County College is Considered One of the Best for Retirees Looking to Learn New Skills
The college offers for-credit courses that teach a wide array of subjects. A popular college in Bucks County has been listed as one of the best schools for retirees who want to continue their own education. Staff writers for Report Wire wrote about the local school. Bucks County Community College,...
This Bucks County High School Choir Group Received a Standing Ovation at the Kimmel Center
A Bucks County high school’s choir group recently performed at a major Philadelphia venue after winning a popular radio contest. Jeff Werner wrote about the concert for the Newtown, PA Patch. The Council Rock South Vocal Ensemble recently performed at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia. After winning the B101...
sanatogapost.com
New Troopers Assigned to Berks, Chester Counties
HERSHEY PA – Of 102 cadets who graduated Friday (Dec. 23, 2022) from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, four are headed to assignments within eastern Berks and northern Chester counties, state police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick announced. Three new troopers – Michael J. Bozym, David R. Piestrak, and Ethan...
Lancaster Barnstormers baseball bat found on Pacific Ocean beach
LANCASTER, Pa. — The odds of finding a bat on the beach, are pretty slim, but finding one specifically from the Lancaster Barnstormers is hard to believe. That considered, the ‘Stormers Bench Coach Troy Steffy thought the email he received was a scam. "When I got the email,...
These schools are closed or changing schedules due to weather
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The following schools in our region are closed or dismissing early on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, due to inclement weather.PennsylvaniaBerks CountyOley Valley School District - closedBucks CountyBucks County Intermediate Schools - virtualCentennial School District - closedCouncil Rock School District - closedPalisades School District - closedPennridge School District - closedChester CountyAvon Grove Charter School - virtualAvon Grove School District - closedDowningtown Area School District - closedOctorara Area School District - transportation canceledPhoenixville Aera School District - ClosedTechnical College High School-Pickering - virtualTechnical College High School-Brandywine - virtualTredyffrin-Easttown School District - virtualTwin Valley School District - closedUnionville-Chadds Ford School...
Upworthy
Lesbian couple makes history in Pennsylvania by being crowned prom royalty
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 23, 2021. It has since been updated. As a same-sex couple from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Carly Levy and Courtney Steiner didn't think they stood any chance of being crowned as the prom court winners. In fact, the two Pennridge High School seniors were surprised when they found out their names were even on the ballot. "I was nervous that Pennridge wouldn't let it happen, or they would get backlash, or there would be threats because, you know, you have to expect that when you're a little different from everybody else," Levy, who's been in a relationship with Steiner since March, told Courier Times.
wrnjradio.com
St. Luke’s surgeon first in area with breakthrough sleep apnea treatment
Patients who have suffered with sleep apnea and have difficulty using or maintaining CPAP machines now have a new option. Inspire is a breakthrough sleep apnea treatment that works inside the body while the patient sleeps by monitoring the patient’s breathing and delivering mild stimulation to open the airway.
Legendary Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Visits Neshaminy Mall to Discuss His Recent Book
The sports broadcasting legend came back to Bucks County to talk about his new book. A Bucks County native and sports broadcasting legend came back to his home area to discuss his new book, with his dog as the main character. Joe Mason wrote about the new book for the Northeast Times.
phillyvoice.com
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
WOLF
Benefit for the family of Amanda Miller, a mother who tragically passed
BERWICK,COLUMBIA CO.(WOLF) — A Nescopeck mother passed away in a car accident on December 5th while taking her son to see Santa. A benefit for the family of Amanda Miller is being held this Friday in Berwick to help support the family. The community is gathering in support of...
homenewspa.com
Local couple will celebrate 75th wedding anniversary on Christmas Day
Frederick (Fritz) and Evelyn Schramel will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2022. They enjoyed a celebration dinner with their family and friends on Saturday, December 17 at the Northampton Banquet and Events Center. This was a first for the Center and they were very pleased to host this event. The Schramels were presented with a PA House citation in recognition of their noteworthy anniversary from Representative Ann Flood, a commendation from the U.S Congress from Representative Susan Wild, and a congratulatory letter from Sen. Bob Casey.
Comments / 0