fox61.com
Heavy rain and wind pelt Connecticut in Holiday storm
FOX61's Brooke Griffin is in Groton where the wind and rain continue. Coastal Connecticut is facing a flood warning due to the heavy winds.
fox61.com
Connecticut State Police provide update on response to holiday storm
Tfc. Pedro Muñez with Connecticut State Police discusses the department's response to the holiday storm that brought down trees across the state.
fox61.com
Holiday storm leaves thousands without power in Connecticut; flash freeze possible as temps drop
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's not a white Christmas for Connecticut, with the state pelted by heavy rain and gusty winds on Friday morning. While other states affected by the system saw blizzard conditions in some parts, Connecticut was hit with rain and wind and even coastal flooding. Bands of...
fox61.com
Connecticut coast braces for expected inland flooding from storm
Water levels could rise up to 2.5 feet higher than normal. Parts of the state may see wind gusts up to 55 mph.
fox61.com
Coastal Connecticut hit with flooding as holiday storm brings heavy wind
The storm is expected to bring some coastal flooding and power outages across the state. Once the system is done, frigid temps move in.
