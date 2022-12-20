ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravalli County, MT

Crash closes lanes of Hwy 93 south of Victor

MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic is down to one lane in both directions at mile marker 56 on Highway 93 South south of Victor near Bear Creek. The roads are snow packed and slick, officials are asking drivers to slow down.
VICTOR, MT

