Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Related
NCAA Football: Baylor at Texas
Nov 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) reacts after running in to the end zone for touchdown during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
With QB Arch Manning, Texas Has Long-Term Option Entering SEC Play
Texas has its quarterback for SEC play in 2025.
Longhorns Ranked No. 25 in Collegiate Baseball's Preseason Rankings
As the Longhorns look to make it to Omaha once again, it is uncertain how good they'll be this season.
Texas Longhorns sign 4-star receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., add to No. 3 signing class in the country
Texas signed wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., rated by 247Sports as a 4-star recruit from Anaheim, Calif., Moore played for St. John Bosco, one of the most successful high school football programs in the entire country. The Braves won the CIF Open Division championship with a 45-0 win over the San Mateo Serra Padres on Dec. 10, and MaxPreps named them the 2022 high school football national champions after the win. Moore had 4 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in the blowout victory.
Ticket Prices for Texas vs. Washington Alamo Bowl
The Texas Longhorns are preparing to face the Washington Huskies in San Antonio and here's how to go.
Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Details Recruiting Impact Arch Manning Had on Texas
Arch Manning's pledge to the Texas Longhorns caused a colossal domino effect this past summer, as a slew of other recruits began to follow suit to Austin.
Chris Beard Vindicated? Fiancé of Longhorns Coach Retracts Allegations
The fiancé of Texas Longhorns men's basketball coach Chris Beard has released a statement, retracting her allegations following his arrest
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
Car of missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang found in Austin
Police have still not located Hoang.
KWTX
Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
KWTX
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - This story has been updated with new information about the vehicle being found in Austin. Click here for details. There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on...
Was this your ticket? $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — All eyes are glued on the Dallas Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs to see if they can continue their success moving into their respective playoffs, but some wandering eyes could be looking at Central Texas after a huge lottery win. The Texas Lottery reports a...
City outside of Austin recognized as most ‘festive Christmas town’ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to see where the true festivity lies in each state across the country and while the big cities do a good job of having the look down of the holiday spirit, it’s the smaller towns that truly exude festiveness. A report from...
onekindesign.com
A hilltop contemporary farmhouse with breathtaking views of Lake Travis
Cornerstone Architects has designed this hilltop contemporary farmhouse that showcases a blend of modern and traditional elements, located in Austin, Texas. With multiple outdoor living spaces, the home was designed to take advantage of 270 degrees of sweeping views of Lake Travis and the surrounding hill country. This stunning dwelling encompasses 5,775 square feet with five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
What is Austin, Texas Known For?
Visiting Austin TXPhoto byPhoto by Carlos Alfonso on Unsplash. Austin, Texas, is a great place to live. The city offers a wide variety of activities, attractions, and events, making it a popular destination for people worldwide. Austin has something for you whether you're interested in the outdoors or the arts, even a Cathedral of Junk.
Chris Beard’s fiancée said he didn’t strangle her, doesn’t ‘refute’ that he acted in self-defense
Through her attorney, Randi Trew made her first public comments Friday since the Dec. 12 incident in which Beard was arrested and later charged with felony family violence after he allegedly strangled her following an argument. Beard was suspended from coaching by university officials without pay "until further notice" later in the day following his arrest.
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Round Rock
Someone is sure to have a very merry holiday season after a $1 million dollar prize ticket matched last night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing.
lavacacountytoday.com
From Successful Cattleman to Man Burner
C attlemen are a large part of the great and colorful history of Texas. They are credited with saving the state from financial ruin after the Civil War and their lives have been chronicled by many writers down through the years. Researching the Handbook of Texas Online, I found so...
1 Texas City Is Among America's Top 10 Drunkest Places
Real Estate Witch compiled a list of America's drunkest cities.
everythinglubbock.com
Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes here
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
Comments / 0