Liberty Hill, TX

The Connection

NCAA Football: Baylor at Texas

Nov 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) reacts after running in to the end zone for touchdown during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Texas Longhorns sign 4-star receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., add to No. 3 signing class in the country

Texas signed wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., rated by 247Sports as a 4-star recruit from Anaheim, Calif., Moore played for St. John Bosco, one of the most successful high school football programs in the entire country. The Braves won the CIF Open Division championship with a 45-0 win over the San Mateo Serra Padres on Dec. 10, and MaxPreps named them the 2022 high school football national champions after the win. Moore had 4 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in the blowout victory.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying

Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang’s car has been found in a parking area in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS and police were investigating and processing the car on Thursday but there’s still no sign of the 22-year-old. Law...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin

ELGIN, Texas (KBTX) - This story has been updated with new information about the vehicle being found in Austin. Click here for details. There are new developments in the ongoing search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang. Surveillance videos collected by investigators show Hoang’s car was last seen on...
ELGIN, TX
onekindesign.com

A hilltop contemporary farmhouse with breathtaking views of Lake Travis

Cornerstone Architects has designed this hilltop contemporary farmhouse that showcases a blend of modern and traditional elements, located in Austin, Texas. With multiple outdoor living spaces, the home was designed to take advantage of 270 degrees of sweeping views of Lake Travis and the surrounding hill country. This stunning dwelling encompasses 5,775 square feet with five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
AUSTIN, TX
East Coast Traveler

What is Austin, Texas Known For?

Visiting Austin TXPhoto byPhoto by Carlos Alfonso on Unsplash. Austin, Texas, is a great place to live. The city offers a wide variety of activities, attractions, and events, making it a popular destination for people worldwide. Austin has something for you whether you're interested in the outdoors or the arts, even a Cathedral of Junk.
AUSTIN, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Chris Beard’s fiancée said he didn’t strangle her, doesn’t ‘refute’ that he acted in self-defense

Through her attorney, Randi Trew made her first public comments Friday since the Dec. 12 incident in which Beard was arrested and later charged with felony family violence after he allegedly strangled her following an argument. Beard was suspended from coaching by university officials without pay "until further notice" later in the day following his arrest.
AUSTIN, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

From Successful Cattleman to Man Burner

C attlemen are a large part of the great and colorful history of Texas. They are credited with saving the state from financial ruin after the Civil War and their lives have been chronicled by many writers down through the years. Researching the Handbook of Texas Online, I found so...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes here

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
TEXAS STATE

