Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
NWS-Shreveport monitors Arctic Blast
SHREVEPORT, La. - Meteorologists at the National Weather Service-Shreveport are monitoring every move of the Arctic Blast as it sweeps the nation. Expected high temps on Friday will be in the low to mid 20s across the region. Wind through the day however will make temperatures feel like the single digits and low to mid teens.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Brutal cold coming to the area before Christmas
Arctic air will enter the state Thursday night and the quickly dropping temperatures could become an issue for the Lake Martin Area. National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Jason Holmes said the harsh cold coming in Thursday would impact the Lake Martin area around midnight into Friday morning and that temperatures will plummet to historic lows.
NWS map shows life-threatening wind chills around Colorado – and they're shocking
As predicted, wind chills in Colorado got lower than -50 degrees Fahrenheit, spotted at least as low as -54 degrees in the northeast corner of the state on a map published by the National Weather Service on Thursday morning. Seen above, the map shows wind chill temperatures in the -30s...
-60° wind chills to continue: What to expect in hours to come in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, severe wind chills are set to continue in Colorado. Here's a breakdown by region regarding how the next several hours should unfold:. Punchline – we're looking at some cold weather through at least Friday morning everywhere. Northeast Plains: Wind chills of -30° to...
1310kfka.com
Wind Chill Warning to expire, but temps remain frigid Friday
Friday marks our second full day of life-threatening cold in Colorado. Arctic air has sent temperatures to below zero, in some spots. In Greeley, the high Friday is 8 degrees but with the wind chill, or, or those real-feel temperatures we talk about, it’s more like -39. Greeley saw about 4.5 inches of snow. In Fort Collins, the temperature dropped 41 degrees in 30 minutes–that’s the largest swing climatologists have seen since 1997. The storm wreaked havoc on operated at Denver International Airport, where thousands of flights were canceled. The Wind Chill Warning expires at 11 a.m. though temperatures don’t really start to warm up into the thirties until Saturday,
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
Winter weather advisory: What areas of Colorado are impacted?
A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as an arctic front pushes into Colorado brining dangerously cold temperatures and snow.
Here are Thursday's coldest wind chill readings across Colorado
Already-frigid temperatures across Colorado plummeted even further on Thursday thanks to gusty winds that brought real-feel temperatures deep into the negatives.
Here's the coldest wind chill temperature recorded so far in the Colorado cold snap
According to the National Weather Service, the coldest wind chill reading that was observed so far this morning was measured in Sedgwick County – negative 54 degrees near the tiny town of Ovid. This 300-person town is located in the northeast corner of the state. The measurement was taken at 8:18 AM.
9News
How the cold weather impacts cars
Colorado is seeing negative-degree weather across the state. So what does that mean for your car? Skyler McKinley with AAA explains what extreme temperatures can do.
Extreme cold, hundreds of flights canceled after storm
The dangerous sub-zero arctic cold front has arrived in Colorado. Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as snow continues to fall and wind chills could drop temperatures to 50 degrees below zero.
oilcity.news
Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Temperatures below zero overnight Wednesday and Thursday have already frozen exposed water pipes that eventually will crack, break and leak as the weather warms up. KRDO One local plumber said that a customer's pipes froze while installing a new water heater. "After the installation, we had to thaw the pipes The post Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend appeared first on KRDO.
Wind chill falls to minus 54 degrees in Colorado
The arctic blast with record-breaking cold temperatures and snowfall in Colorado also brought dangerously cold wind chill temperatures.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Colorado Freezes
'Dangerously cold' weather is making its way to Colorado this week.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
Colorado is shoveling away several inches of snow that fell Wednesday overnight. Locations north of the Palmer Divide such as Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow, while snow accumulations were lighter in El Paso and Teller counties. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA) reported 3.9 inches of new snow. Here are some...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mansfield issues boil water notice amid city water issues
MANSFIELD, La. - The City of Mansfield is reporting some water main breaks around the city. Some customers have low water pressure, and some have none at all. Crews are also addressing problems at the water plant. The intake line is restricted so the city has another pump on the way to help pull in more water.
cpr.org
Colorado weather: Dangerous cold has settled over the state
Deep Freeze: What to know | Are the utilities ready? | Denver shelters. Bitter cold and snow swept across Colorado overnight, leading to flight cancellations, road closures and power outages. Just before 8 a.m., the National Weather Service reported a temperature of -24 at Denver International Airport, the coldest airport...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rain, cold can't stop Louisiana's Christmas bonfires: 'bring that goodness out to people'
BATON ROUGE, La. - Between cold rain and an arctic blast, it hasn't been the best week for bonfire-building. But a drive on the river road that follows the curves of the Mississippi between Gramercy and Garyville makes clear that Papa Noël's Louisiana elves have still been busy. Stretching...
Arctic air causes closures across metro Denver, rest of Colorado
City and county governments, schools and other metro Denver area facilities will close on Thursday, as the arctic air brings dangerously low temperatures to the state. A good rule of thumb would be to check any business, or government, for its status Thursday before heading out. Several districts will close Thursday, including 27J Schools in Brighton, Littleton Public Schools and Cherry Creek Public Schools. ...
Comments / 0