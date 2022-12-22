ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KPVI Newschannel 6

NWS-Shreveport monitors Arctic Blast

SHREVEPORT, La. - Meteorologists at the National Weather Service-Shreveport are monitoring every move of the Arctic Blast as it sweeps the nation. Expected high temps on Friday will be in the low to mid 20s across the region. Wind through the day however will make temperatures feel like the single digits and low to mid teens.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Brutal cold coming to the area before Christmas

Arctic air will enter the state Thursday night and the quickly dropping temperatures could become an issue for the Lake Martin Area. National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Jason Holmes said the harsh cold coming in Thursday would impact the Lake Martin area around midnight into Friday morning and that temperatures will plummet to historic lows.
ALABAMA STATE
1310kfka.com

Wind Chill Warning to expire, but temps remain frigid Friday

Friday marks our second full day of life-threatening cold in Colorado. Arctic air has sent temperatures to below zero, in some spots. In Greeley, the high Friday is 8 degrees but with the wind chill, or, or those real-feel temperatures we talk about, it’s more like -39. Greeley saw about 4.5 inches of snow. In Fort Collins, the temperature dropped 41 degrees in 30 minutes–that’s the largest swing climatologists have seen since 1997. The storm wreaked havoc on operated at Denver International Airport, where thousands of flights were canceled. The Wind Chill Warning expires at 11 a.m. though temperatures don’t really start to warm up into the thirties until Saturday,
GREELEY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
COLORADO STATE
9News

How the cold weather impacts cars

Colorado is seeing negative-degree weather across the state. So what does that mean for your car? Skyler McKinley with AAA explains what extreme temperatures can do.
COLORADO STATE
oilcity.news

Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
WYOMING STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Temperatures below zero overnight Wednesday and Thursday have already frozen exposed water pipes that eventually will crack, break and leak as the weather warms up. KRDO One local plumber said that a customer's pipes froze while installing a new water heater. "After the installation, we had to thaw the pipes The post Subzero temperatures causing frozen, broken water pipes in southern Colorado for the holiday weekend appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

Colorado is shoveling away several inches of snow that fell Wednesday overnight. Locations north of the Palmer Divide such as Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow, while snow accumulations were lighter in El Paso and Teller counties. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA) reported 3.9 inches of new snow. Here are some...
COLORADO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mansfield issues boil water notice amid city water issues

MANSFIELD, La. - The City of Mansfield is reporting some water main breaks around the city. Some customers have low water pressure, and some have none at all. Crews are also addressing problems at the water plant. The intake line is restricted so the city has another pump on the way to help pull in more water.
MANSFIELD, LA
cpr.org

Colorado weather: Dangerous cold has settled over the state

Deep Freeze: What to know | Are the utilities ready? | Denver shelters. Bitter cold and snow swept across Colorado overnight, leading to flight cancellations, road closures and power outages. Just before 8 a.m., the National Weather Service reported a temperature of -24 at Denver International Airport, the coldest airport...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Arctic air causes closures across metro Denver, rest of Colorado

City and county governments, schools and other metro Denver area facilities will close on Thursday, as the arctic air brings dangerously low temperatures to the state. A good rule of thumb would be to check any business, or government, for its status Thursday before heading out. Several districts will close Thursday, including 27J Schools in Brighton, Littleton Public Schools and Cherry Creek Public Schools. ...
DENVER, CO

