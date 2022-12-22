Friday marks our second full day of life-threatening cold in Colorado. Arctic air has sent temperatures to below zero, in some spots. In Greeley, the high Friday is 8 degrees but with the wind chill, or, or those real-feel temperatures we talk about, it’s more like -39. Greeley saw about 4.5 inches of snow. In Fort Collins, the temperature dropped 41 degrees in 30 minutes–that’s the largest swing climatologists have seen since 1997. The storm wreaked havoc on operated at Denver International Airport, where thousands of flights were canceled. The Wind Chill Warning expires at 11 a.m. though temperatures don’t really start to warm up into the thirties until Saturday,

