ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Kyle Kuzma scores 32 points, Wizards beat Kings 125-111

SACRAMENTO — Kyle Kuzma scored 32 points and the Washington Wizards beat the Sacramento Kings 125-111 on Friday night to end a six-game trip.The Wizards had lost 10 of their last 11. They snapped a 10-game losing streak with a victory at Phoenix on Tuesday night, then fall at Utah on Thursday night.Bradley Beal added 24 points for Washington (13-21) and Rui Hachimura had 21.Domantas Sabonis had his second consecutive triple-double for Sacramento (17-14) with 20 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. De'Aaron Fox scored 26 points, and Malik Monk had 16.Washington opened the second quarter on a 28-9 run and led by 30. The Wizards outscored the Kings 70-50 in the paint.TIP-INSWizards: F Deni Avdija was ruled out because of lower back soreness. … G Delon Wright made his first appearance since Oct. 25 after dealing with a hamstring sprain.Kings: Sabonis left the game with three minutes left and was holding his hand. He went to the locker room and didn't return.UP NEXTWizards: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday night.Kings: Host Denver on Tuesday night.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

How to watch Wizards at Kings

The Wizards have dropped four out of the first five games of their six-game west coast road trip thus far. After snapping their losing streak thanks to a 113-110 win over the Suns on Tuesday, the Wizards came up short to the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. The Wizards will look to end their road trip on a high note against the Sacramento Kings -- the highest scoring offense in the league right now -- on Friday night.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Ovechkin moves to 2nd in NHL goals with 802, passing Howe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin barely looked at the empty net when he shot the puck into it and set off a wild celebration with his teammates and among Washington Capitals fans. With a no-look empty-net goal, Ovechkin made more history and moved another step closer to breaking one of hockey’s most hallowed records. Ovechkin scored goals 801 and 802 Friday night to move into second place on the NHL career list. After beating Winnipeg Jets goaltender David Rittich in the first period to match Gordie Howe, Ovechkin almost reluctantly scored from just inside the blue line with a minute left to pass “Mr. Hockey.” Only Wayne Gretzky with 894 has scored more, and Ovechkin is now 93 goals from breaking a record that has long seemed unapproachable.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Johnston’s late goal pushes Stars to 4-2 win over Canadiens

DALLAS (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored Dallas’ third power-play goal with five minutes remaining and the Stars rallied past the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Friday night. Roope Hintz scored twice on primary assists from Jason Robertson, and Joel Kiviranta added an empty-netter with 17 seconds left. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars, who are 4-1-1 in their last six games.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Nick Foligno breaks 3rd-period tie, Bruins beat Jets 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — Nick Foligno broke a tie midway through the third period, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night. The Bruins improved to 26-4-2 and 18-0-2 at home. Foligno scored from the left circle off a feed from Charlie Coyle. David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins. Mark Scheifele and Jansen Harkins scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 37 saves.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Eagles' Minshew to start vs. Cowboys with Hurts injured

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew will start Saturday's contest against the Dallas Cowboys with Jalen Hurts likely out due to a sprained shoulder, head coach Nick Sirianni announced Thursday. "Gardner will be our guy," Sirianni said. "Gardner will be ready, and Gardner worked his butt off for this opportunity." Sirianni...
DALLAS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy