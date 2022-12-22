Read full article on original website
Related
Grizzlies Forward Dillon Brooks Calls Out Devin Booker Following Blowout Win Over Suns: "I Hope He Plays In Memphis So I Can Guard Him Because He Ain’t Scoring 50 On Me.”
Dillon Brooks challenges Devin Booker following huge blowout win.
LeBron James Believes The Warriors Vs. Cavaliers In 2016 Is The Greatest Christmas Game In NBA History
LeBron James reveals his favorite Christmas Day game of All-Time.
DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic trio record sure to fend off Bulls trade rumors
Are the Chicago Bulls a broken squad right now? If you listen to the noise, then you’d probably think that this is definitely the case and that the team is doomed. However, if you consider the fact that they have now won three straight games, it would probably be safe to say that all hope is not lost.
10 observations: DeRozan winner continues Bulls' streak
For the first time this season, the Chicago Bulls have won three games in a row. In fact, Friday's last-second road victory over the New York Knicks, which came by a score of 118-117, marks the first time the Bulls have rattled off three consecutive wins since February. So, yes,...
Kyle Kuzma scores 32 points, Wizards beat Kings 125-111
SACRAMENTO — Kyle Kuzma scored 32 points and the Washington Wizards beat the Sacramento Kings 125-111 on Friday night to end a six-game trip.The Wizards had lost 10 of their last 11. They snapped a 10-game losing streak with a victory at Phoenix on Tuesday night, then fall at Utah on Thursday night.Bradley Beal added 24 points for Washington (13-21) and Rui Hachimura had 21.Domantas Sabonis had his second consecutive triple-double for Sacramento (17-14) with 20 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. De'Aaron Fox scored 26 points, and Malik Monk had 16.Washington opened the second quarter on a 28-9 run and led by 30. The Wizards outscored the Kings 70-50 in the paint.TIP-INSWizards: F Deni Avdija was ruled out because of lower back soreness. … G Delon Wright made his first appearance since Oct. 25 after dealing with a hamstring sprain.Kings: Sabonis left the game with three minutes left and was holding his hand. He went to the locker room and didn't return.UP NEXTWizards: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday night.Kings: Host Denver on Tuesday night.
NBC Sports
How to watch Wizards at Kings
The Wizards have dropped four out of the first five games of their six-game west coast road trip thus far. After snapping their losing streak thanks to a 113-110 win over the Suns on Tuesday, the Wizards came up short to the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. The Wizards will look to end their road trip on a high note against the Sacramento Kings -- the highest scoring offense in the league right now -- on Friday night.
Ovechkin moves to 2nd in NHL goals with 802, passing Howe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin barely looked at the empty net when he shot the puck into it and set off a wild celebration with his teammates and among Washington Capitals fans. With a no-look empty-net goal, Ovechkin made more history and moved another step closer to breaking one of hockey’s most hallowed records. Ovechkin scored goals 801 and 802 Friday night to move into second place on the NHL career list. After beating Winnipeg Jets goaltender David Rittich in the first period to match Gordie Howe, Ovechkin almost reluctantly scored from just inside the blue line with a minute left to pass “Mr. Hockey.” Only Wayne Gretzky with 894 has scored more, and Ovechkin is now 93 goals from breaking a record that has long seemed unapproachable.
Canes top Flyers, points streak at franchise-record 14 games
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesper Fast scored twice in the first period and the Hurricanes set a franchise record with a 14-game points streak, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 on Friday night. “It is something to be proud of,” Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook said. “When we come back (after...
Slavin scores in OT, streaking Hurricanes beat Penguins 4-3
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaccob Slavin scored 23 seconds into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. Carolina won its seventh straight game and has points in 13 consecutive contests to match the franchise record. “We’ve been resilient, for sure,” captain...
Johnston’s late goal pushes Stars to 4-2 win over Canadiens
DALLAS (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored Dallas’ third power-play goal with five minutes remaining and the Stars rallied past the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Friday night. Roope Hintz scored twice on primary assists from Jason Robertson, and Joel Kiviranta added an empty-netter with 17 seconds left. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars, who are 4-1-1 in their last six games.
Nick Foligno breaks 3rd-period tie, Bruins beat Jets 3-2
BOSTON (AP) — Nick Foligno broke a tie midway through the third period, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night. The Bruins improved to 26-4-2 and 18-0-2 at home. Foligno scored from the left circle off a feed from Charlie Coyle. David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins. Mark Scheifele and Jansen Harkins scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 37 saves.
theScore
Eagles' Minshew to start vs. Cowboys with Hurts injured
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew will start Saturday's contest against the Dallas Cowboys with Jalen Hurts likely out due to a sprained shoulder, head coach Nick Sirianni announced Thursday. "Gardner will be our guy," Sirianni said. "Gardner will be ready, and Gardner worked his butt off for this opportunity." Sirianni...
Comments / 0