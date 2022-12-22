Hard Freeze Warning and Wind Chill Advisory issued as arctic blast nears

Hard Freeze Warning issued by the Shreveport National Weather Service

SHREVEPORT, La. - The advertised arctic blast scheduled to arrive in the ArkLaTex on Thursday was moving into southern Colorado as of late Wednesday evening. It's projected to bring extreme cold and wind on Thursday. The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for the ArkLaTex starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday and lasting until midday on Christmas Eve.

Forecast Lows by early Friday Morning

At the peak of the cold snap, lows by early Friday morning may reach the single digits to the low teens!

Forecast Highs on Friday

Forecast Wind Chills for Friday Morning

Wind Chill Advisory issued by the Shreveport National Weather Service

More from this section

Thursday Noon Forecast

5 PM Thursday Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast