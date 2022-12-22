Hard Freeze Warning and Wind Chill Advisory issued as arctic blast nears
SHREVEPORT, La. - The advertised arctic blast scheduled to arrive in the ArkLaTex on Thursday was moving into southern Colorado as of late Wednesday evening. It's projected to bring extreme cold and wind on Thursday. The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for the ArkLaTex starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday and lasting until midday on Christmas Eve.
At the peak of the cold snap, lows by early Friday morning may reach the single digits to the low teens!
