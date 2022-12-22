ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Hard Freeze Warning and Wind Chill Advisory issued as arctic blast nears

Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ldZoM_0jqydkp700
Hard Freeze Warning issued by the Shreveport National Weather Service

SHREVEPORT, La. - The advertised arctic blast scheduled to arrive in the ArkLaTex on Thursday was moving into southern Colorado as of late Wednesday evening. It's projected to bring extreme cold and wind on Thursday. The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for the ArkLaTex starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday and lasting until midday on Christmas Eve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zVtaM_0jqydkp700
Forecast Lows by early Friday Morning

At the peak of the cold snap, lows by early Friday morning may reach the single digits to the low teens!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SnS26_0jqydkp700
Forecast Highs on Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15A8xf_0jqydkp700
Forecast Wind Chills for Friday Morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZcB2q_0jqydkp700
Wind Chill Advisory issued by the Shreveport National Weather Service

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UJuNf_0jqydkp700
Thursday Noon Forecast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27tLLh_0jqydkp700
5 PM Thursday Forecast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NBWVi_0jqydkp700
Thursday Evening Forecast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZyWOL_0jqydkp700
7-Day Forecast

Comments / 0

 

KTBS

Marshall to open warming center during extreme cold temperatures

MARSHALL, Tx. - The City of Marshall is opening a warming center for people beginning Thursday afternoon for people who will be unable to escape the extreme cold in the coming days, Director of Support Services Randy Pritchard said. The warming center will be located at the Marshall Fire Department's...
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

Staying cold through Christmas, but not freezing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Merry Christmas Eve! It is going to be a nice day today and that freeze warning is going to go away at noon! The Wind Chill Advisory has been canceled, though the wind chill will still be an issue today, not getting above the 20s. Measured highs today will reach the mid-30s going into the afternoon, so we can begin the thawing process. At least until we get into the evening hours, lows tonight will drop to the low-20s again.
SHREVEPORT, LA
redriverradio.org

Extreme Cold Weather To Hit 4 State Region

ARCTIC BLAST- Weather conditions for the Red River Radio listening area are going to change drastically over the next few hours as a strong Arctic surge is on its way, bringing high winds and freezing temperatures that will cause the Mercury to plunge into the lower teens and possibly into single digits. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Hard Freeze and Wind Chill watch for the entire 4 state region and it’s expected to last through Friday morning and even into Saturday. Meteorologist Ron App held a Winter Weather briefing to outline what we can expect.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bitter cold Arctic air arrives tonight!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Enjoy the warmth this morning because it is about all we are going to get today. Highs by the noon hour will possibly reach the upper 40s. In the southern portion of the region, you might see the low 50s. The reason for the gradient is the cold front that will be moving through the ArkLaTex during the afternoon.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bitterly cold air arrives on Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The blast of Arctic air we’ve been giving you the First Alert about since last week will be here on Thursday. In addition the bitter cold, strong winds will bring dangerously low wind chill numbers. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the ArkLaTex from midday Thursday to midday Friday. Wind chill readings will dip as low as -5 to -15 Thursday night into Friday morning.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Water main breaks in Mansfield prompt boil advisory, conservation plea

Emergency officials in De Soto Parish are urging Mansfield City Water and District 1 customers to boil their water before consuming it – but also to conserve if they have running water at all. Full story here » https://trib.al/Je6aIdU. Water main breaks in Mansfield prompt boil advisory, …
MANSFIELD, LA
KTBS

Power outages affect thousands in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - Thousands of people in the ArkLaTex are suffering through sub-freezing temperatures along with a power outage. As of 11 a.m., over 8,000 customers remained without power. Outages are primarily due to strong winds and extreme cold. At peak, more than 12,200 customers were without power between 9...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Boil advisories around Shreveport area

COUSHATTA, La. - The Town of Coushatta Water system has experienced problems with their water supply system due to low pressure below 20 PSI. Due to these problems, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Coushatta Water System is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Low water pressure in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 Newsroom has received multiple calls regarding water outages in south Shreveport. According to District D Representative, Grayson Boucher, there appears to be a large water main break. Boucher says there is no information on the location of the leak yet. "Several crews, both city and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest Louisiana wastewater

Water samples collected by the Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport revealed an increase in the level of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the wastewater in northwest Louisiana. Full story here » https://trib.al/Dp030nI. Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest …. Water samples collected...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Tornado victims’ funeral announced; open visitation to say goodbye

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Family and friends are getting ready to say goodbye to the mother and son victims of the tornadic storms that hit Keithville earlier this month. On Dec. 13, a tornadic storm swept through Keithville, La., with possible EF-2 damage with 130-mph winds, according to the National Weather Service. The storm took the lives of Yoskiko Little, 30, and her son, Nikolus Little, 8. Their bodies were found not far from their Keithville home.
KEITHVILLE, LA
ktalnews.com

Before the freeze: Check on the elderly

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents in northwest Louisiana are bracing for brutally cold temperatures starting tomorrow night. Often times these ice-cold conditions mean we have to make sure pets, pipes, and plants are well taken care of. But there’s also another “P” – People. Now is a great time to start checking in on our elderly relatives and neighbors.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana

The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Outages reported by multiple power companies show that thousands of East Texans are already dealing with lost power. Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op’s map shows that more than 1,300 customers in the Souls Chapel area and 1,178 in the Hallsville area are without power. SWEPCO,...
HALLSVILLE, TX
