Draymond Green sees the Warriors as “very fragile” after a rough patch of losses on the road. The Golden State defensive star saw the Warriors trudge through a 1-5 road trip, one which included two blowout losses against the Knicks and Nets. The defending champions are currently 11th in the Western Conference with a 15-18 record – and they’re 3-16 while playing away. “It’s not something that’s going to be fixed with the snap of a finger,” Green said to reporters Friday. “You’ve got to work through these issues to get that confidence. It’s just not showing up.” Golden State is currently playing...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO