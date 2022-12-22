Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Sports
Warriors' historically bad first half leads to ugly Nets loss
BROOKLYN -- Bay Area sports fans woke up Wednesday morning to Carlos Correa joining the Mets, and went to bed with the sour taste of a Warriors beat down at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets, 143-113, at Barclays Center. New York needs to chill, man. With six players unavailable,...
Draymond Green thinks Warriors are ‘very fragile’ after horrendous road trip
Draymond Green sees the Warriors as “very fragile” after a rough patch of losses on the road. The Golden State defensive star saw the Warriors trudge through a 1-5 road trip, one which included two blowout losses against the Knicks and Nets. The defending champions are currently 11th in the Western Conference with a 15-18 record – and they’re 3-16 while playing away. “It’s not something that’s going to be fixed with the snap of a finger,” Green said to reporters Friday. “You’ve got to work through these issues to get that confidence. It’s just not showing up.” Golden State is currently playing...
Kevin Durant reveals Jacque Vaughn’s unique strategy toward improving Nets’ rebounding woes
Jacque Vaughn has done many things differently during his six weeks as Brooklyn Nets head coach. At the top of the list is his direct approach to holding his team accountable for mental lapses or lack of hustle. The most glaring example of this is Vaughn’s frequent quick timeouts after...
FOX Sports
Warriors' Curry out 2 more weeks with left shoulder injury
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6...
Pelicans Buck Spurs Behind CJ McCollum's Big Night
The New Orleans Pelicans were able to fend off a late rally from the San Antonio Spurs and break a four-game losing streak.
Comments / 0