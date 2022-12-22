ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks flip their way to top 10 recruiting class in most dramatic signing day in program history

By James Crepea
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Emerald Media

Oregon lands top JUCO recruit George Silva

The No. 1 Junior College Recruit in the state of California is headed to Eugene. George Silva is one of the most recent four-star recruits to join Dan Lanning’s recruiting class. Silva played at Fullerton College where he was awarded Second Team All-SCFA Southern Conference in 2022. He’s the...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Get To Know: Oregon OL Signee George Silva

Oregon has received a signed letter of intent from La Habra, Cali. (Fullerton College) native Georgia Silva. Laloulu is the only junior college signee joining the Ducks on Wednesday. Here's all you need to know about this exciting young prospect. Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 295 pounds. Projected Position: Offensive tackle. 247Sports Composite...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Signing Day 2022: UCLA football coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon

UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and coach Chip Kelly might just have something going in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it's highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Emerald Media

Oregon lands transfer from Ajani Cornelius

From Rhode Island University to the University of Oregon, Ajani Cornelius has found his next home. Cornelius entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Rhode Island and will come to Eugene in 2023. He was originally part of the 2020 recruit class and is listed as one of the...
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Beavers Free Throw Win; Duck Women Fall to Ohio St.; Nix Staying in Duck Uniform

The Oregon State Beavers had a tight game against Denver last night at Gill coliseum. The Beavers shot poorly from the field but made up for it on the free throw line making 19 of 24. Foul trouble ultimately lost Denver the game with the Beavers only shooting under 35 percent from inside the arc and 26.7 percent from the 3 point range. Glenn Taylor Jr. was the leading scorer for the Beavers with 12.
CORVALLIS, OR
Emerald Media

Oregon lands huge commitment from Jurrion Dickey

When Jurrion Dickey delayed his signing announcement on Wednesday night, Duck fans everywhere held their breath. But late Wednesday night, as National Signing Day came to a close, Dickey capitalized a historic day for Oregon football by signing with the Ducks. Dickey is a 6-foot-3 210 pound wide receiver from...
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Oregon adds huge defensive presence with Blake Purchase

The No. 1 player in the state of Colorado is headed to Eugene next season. Blake Purchase officially signed with the Ducks as National Signing Day came to a close. Purchase is a four-star linebacker from Englewood, Colorado. He played at Cherry Creek High School, which just won its fourth straight 5A State Championship.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Idaho police: Oregon sedan not connected to students’ deaths

Idaho police say they’ve determined that a white sedan found in Eugene is not connected to the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. The Moscow Police Department announced Tuesday that it was working with law enforcement in Eugene to determine if the Hyundai Elantra left on the side of the road there after an injury crash was connected to the Idaho case. Later that day, Moscow police said they determined the vehicle was not related to the case and asked members of the public to stop contacting the vehicle’s owner.
MOSCOW, ID
KVAL

Eugene Police: Wanted Springfield man arrested 'on downward departure'

EUGENE, Ore. — A Springfield man was arrested this week in Eugene after attempting to elude police, the Eugene Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, two EPD Street Crimes Unit officers conducting a patrol check in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area spotted a Honda Accord in a 'no parking' zone with a person in the driver’s seat.
EUGENE, OR
eugeneweekly.com

‘Not a Very Just System’

“They were most definitely in the wrong and they know it,” says Claudia Harrelson, the mother of Alex Harrelson who was beaten in September by several Cottage Grove police officers. Alex Harrelson lost two teeth in the incident. She continues. “They should receive consequences for their abuse of power....
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene declares ice emergency due to frozen streets

EUGENE, Ore. -- The city of Eugene declared an ice emergency Thursday night due to freezing rain creating a layer of ice over most roadways, drastically reducing traction. Residents are urged to avoid traveling if at all possible. In addition, all vehicles are to be removed as soon as possible from designated emergency routes so that de-icing vehicles can work to unfreeze the roads. Typically, emergency routes are collectors, arterial roads, and bus routes, according to Eugene public works. The city of Eugene has the authority to tow vehicles parked in such routes.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy