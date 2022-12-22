Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks flip their way to top 10 recruiting class in most dramatic signing day in program history

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oregon State reportedly set to land Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei
Oregon State appears to have made a significant splash in the quarterback transfer market, as Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei is expected to commit to the Beavers, according to an ESPN report. The Oregonian/OregonLive confirmed the report Friday night through a source with knowledge of the situation. Uiagalelei, a 5-star high...
Emerald Media
Oregon lands top JUCO recruit George Silva
The No. 1 Junior College Recruit in the state of California is headed to Eugene. George Silva is one of the most recent four-star recruits to join Dan Lanning’s recruiting class. Silva played at Fullerton College where he was awarded Second Team All-SCFA Southern Conference in 2022. He’s the...
Get To Know: Oregon OL Signee George Silva
Oregon has received a signed letter of intent from La Habra, Cali. (Fullerton College) native Georgia Silva. Laloulu is the only junior college signee joining the Ducks on Wednesday. Here's all you need to know about this exciting young prospect. Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 295 pounds. Projected Position: Offensive tackle. 247Sports Composite...
What they’re saying nationally about Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class
Oregon secured a top 10 recruiting class for 2023 on Wednesday, signing 28 players and landing one of the most prominent transfers plus has three outstanding commitments. UO’s class ranks No. 7 in the 247Sports Composite on On3.com and No. 8 by Rivals (high school signees only). Here’s a...
5-star safety Peyton Bowen flips again, decommits from Oregon Ducks to sign with Oklahoma
Peyton Bowen’s tenure as an Oregon commit lasted just one day. The five-star safety, who flipped commitments from Notre Dame to Oregon on Wednesday, changed course again and signed with Oklahoma on Thursday. Bowen was one of four players the Ducks flipped on Wednesday and the three others and...
Signing Day 2022: UCLA football coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon
UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and coach Chip Kelly might just have something going in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it's highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon.
Emerald Media
Oregon lands transfer from Ajani Cornelius
From Rhode Island University to the University of Oregon, Ajani Cornelius has found his next home. Cornelius entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Rhode Island and will come to Eugene in 2023. He was originally part of the 2020 recruit class and is listed as one of the...
Oregon State lands heralded Nevada offensive lineman Grant Starck
Oregon State added to its early signing day bounty Thursday when the Beavers landed Nevada offensive tackle Grant Starck from the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 292-pound Starck, a Thurston High grad, started all 12 games this past season for Nevada at left tackle. He earned all-Mountain West honorable mention honors.
kcfmradio.com
Beavers Free Throw Win; Duck Women Fall to Ohio St.; Nix Staying in Duck Uniform
The Oregon State Beavers had a tight game against Denver last night at Gill coliseum. The Beavers shot poorly from the field but made up for it on the free throw line making 19 of 24. Foul trouble ultimately lost Denver the game with the Beavers only shooting under 35 percent from inside the arc and 26.7 percent from the 3 point range. Glenn Taylor Jr. was the leading scorer for the Beavers with 12.
No. 3 Ohio State beats No. 16 Oregon women’s basketball in San Diego
Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 27 points, Taylor Mikesell added 25 and No. 3 Ohio State remained undefeated with an 84-67 victory over 16th-ranked Oregon on Wednesday to win the San Diego Invitational. “I thought we played really well, especially in the second half when it counted the most,” Buckeyes coach Kevin...
Emerald Media
Oregon lands huge commitment from Jurrion Dickey
When Jurrion Dickey delayed his signing announcement on Wednesday night, Duck fans everywhere held their breath. But late Wednesday night, as National Signing Day came to a close, Dickey capitalized a historic day for Oregon football by signing with the Ducks. Dickey is a 6-foot-3 210 pound wide receiver from...
Emerald Media
Oregon adds huge defensive presence with Blake Purchase
The No. 1 player in the state of Colorado is headed to Eugene next season. Blake Purchase officially signed with the Ducks as National Signing Day came to a close. Purchase is a four-star linebacker from Englewood, Colorado. He played at Cherry Creek High School, which just won its fourth straight 5A State Championship.
Oregon hits Texas for record number of signees with a focus for more in years to come
The Oregon Ducks signed five players from the state of Texas in the class of 2023, a record number for Oregon as a program. It's also the same number of prospects from the Lone Star State to sign with Oregon between the 2018 and 2022 recruiting classes. Oregon expects the...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DMV OFFICES CLOSED IN EUGENE AREA, NORTH OREGON COAST; ALL STATE OFFICE CLOSED IN CLATSOP, LINCOLN, TILLAMOOK & LANE COUNTIES
These Oregon DMV offices in the Eugene area and northwest coast will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22, through noon Friday, Dec. 23, due to severe weather and road conditions:. Also, all State of Oregon offices are closed in Clatsop, Lincoln, Tillamook and Lane Counties through noon Friday. More information on...
Idaho police: Oregon sedan not connected to students’ deaths
Idaho police say they’ve determined that a white sedan found in Eugene is not connected to the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. The Moscow Police Department announced Tuesday that it was working with law enforcement in Eugene to determine if the Hyundai Elantra left on the side of the road there after an injury crash was connected to the Idaho case. Later that day, Moscow police said they determined the vehicle was not related to the case and asked members of the public to stop contacting the vehicle’s owner.
KVAL
Eugene Police: Wanted Springfield man arrested 'on downward departure'
EUGENE, Ore. — A Springfield man was arrested this week in Eugene after attempting to elude police, the Eugene Police Department said. Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, two EPD Street Crimes Unit officers conducting a patrol check in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area spotted a Honda Accord in a 'no parking' zone with a person in the driver’s seat.
eugeneweekly.com
‘Not a Very Just System’
“They were most definitely in the wrong and they know it,” says Claudia Harrelson, the mother of Alex Harrelson who was beaten in September by several Cottage Grove police officers. Alex Harrelson lost two teeth in the incident. She continues. “They should receive consequences for their abuse of power....
kezi.com
Eugene declares ice emergency due to frozen streets
EUGENE, Ore. -- The city of Eugene declared an ice emergency Thursday night due to freezing rain creating a layer of ice over most roadways, drastically reducing traction. Residents are urged to avoid traveling if at all possible. In addition, all vehicles are to be removed as soon as possible from designated emergency routes so that de-icing vehicles can work to unfreeze the roads. Typically, emergency routes are collectors, arterial roads, and bus routes, according to Eugene public works. The city of Eugene has the authority to tow vehicles parked in such routes.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0