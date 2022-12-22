ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid headline wild scoring night matching all-time NBA record

NBA fans got an early Christmas gift from Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and several other stars with a wild scoring night during Friday’s slate of games. For just the second time in NBA history, five players scored 40 or more points in a single day in the NBA. RJ Barrett, Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joined Doncic and Embiid to tie the league’s single-day record.
CBS New York

Giants fall to Vikings on game-ending 61-yard field goal

MINNEAPOLIS — Justin Jefferson got the ball just far enough across midfield for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell to summon Greg Joseph for a kick he'd never before made in a game from that distance.The Vikings found those extra edges in the crucial moments yet again.Joseph's franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time expired gave the Vikings a 27-24 victory on Saturday, prevented the New York Giants from clinching a playoff spot, and set an NFL record with Minnesota's 11th one-score win of the season."You don't blink. You don't flinch. You don't waver," said Joseph, who has made three game-winners with less...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy