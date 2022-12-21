ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State basketball gets back in the win column with blowout win over Maine

By Phil Harrison
 2 days ago
It wasn’t the best competition, but it was nice to see the Ohio State basketball team get back into the groove and look impressive with a win over nonconference foe Maine on Wednesday.

There was a bit of a feeling-out period at the start of the game, but from midway through the first half and beyond, the Buckeyes took control of the game and ran away with a 95-61 victory inside the Schottenstein Center after heading to the locker room up 47-26 at halftime.

Freshman Brice Sensabaugh continued to show his playmaking ability by leading Ohio State in scoring again with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, but four others finished in double figures. Justice Sueing (15), Zed Key (14) Bruce Thorton (13), and Felix Okpara (10) all led a balanced scoring night for the Buckeyes.

It was obvious from the outset that Ohio State had the far superior athletic ability and skill and it showed in many areas. It got a lot of close looks and many dunks that led to a blistering percentage shooting the ball (61.2%), a massive edge in rebounding (39-27), all while turning the ball over just seven times.

With the win, Ohio State improves to 8-3 on the year. The Buckeyes will next be in action against Alabama A&M after a break for Christmas next Thursday.

