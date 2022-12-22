Read full article on original website
Keys to the Game: Celtics 121, Timberwolves 109
Jayson Tatum carried the Celtics through the third quarter with 15 points to give Boston an 88-86 lead. Jaylen Brown then took over the reins during the fourth to carry the C’s into the win column. Brown caught fire during the fourth, scoring 23 points on an impressive 8-for-14...
Game Preview: Pacers at Heat
The Pacers will hit the floor once more before Christmas, as Indiana (16-16) takes on the Heat (16-16) on Friday night in Miami in the third meeting this season between the two Eastern Conference rivals. The two teams split two earlier meetings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the Pacers prevailing on Nov. 4 and the Heat coming out on top on Dec. 12.
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Raptors
In the penultimate contest of a season-long six-game home stand – and final game before Christmas – the Wine & Gold look to improve on the league’s best home record when they welcome the Raptors to town on a cold and snowy Friday night. The Cavaliers come...
What Joe Mazzulla Told Celtics Was Best Part Of Win Vs. Timberwolves
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics weren’t too concerned about creating flashy plays to get back into the win column Friday night. They sure did come through in the form of some highlight-reel dunks from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, but those plays were overshadowed by the grit and toughness the Celtics displayed to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 121-109, at TD Garden.
NBA Christmas Day roundtable: What to know about 5 matchups
Despite his admiration for the NBA teams that will compete on Christmas Day, ESPN play-by-play announcer Mike Breen conceded he has one issue with the league’s holiday setup. “I’m not going to be able to watch all of the games,” Breen mused. Breen will handle play-by-play duties...
Brown’s 4th quarter carries Celtics past Wolves, 121-109
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 23 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics pull away for a 121-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night that halted their season-worst three-game losing streak. Jayson Tatum had 30 points, eight rebounds and five...
Recap: Thunder vs. Pelicans
Thunder fights back, comes up short in OT nail-biter. Before Friday night’s game between the Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans, OKC head coach Mark Daigneault explained that the 22 clutch-time games the team has been in have served as obvious reminders of the value of every single possession. That’s a lesson the Thunder delivers after every game, but it just so happened that a few hours after Daigneault spoke, the score was again within five points inside the final final minutes for the 23rd time this season.
Hosting Clippers, 76ers Seek Perfect Seven-Game Homestand | Gameday Report 31/82
The 76ers (18-12) bring a six-game winning streak into their Friday night clash with the LA Clippers (19-14) in South Philadelphia. All six wins were on home court, as the team prepares to wrap up their longest stretch of consecutive home games on the schedule. The Sixers will then depart...
Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs: Game Preview
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic are not only playing their best basketball of the season but are also one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the last eight games. They’ve done it within the friendly confines of Amway Center, winning their last four home games, and they've also taken the show on the road, emerging from a difficult four-game road trip with three victories.
Report: Domantas Sabonis injures right hand, timeline pending evaluation
The “Beam Team” Kings could see their signal interrupted. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Saturday that forward Domantas Sabonis injured his right hand in Friday’s 125-11 loss to the Wizards. Testing and evaluation will determine the extent of his recovery timeline. Sabonis, currently averaging 17.9 points, 12.5...
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-round predictions ahead of Christmas
(B/R) — New developments in the 2023 NBA draft discussion include more breakout freshmen, injuries and a few struggling prospects who are losing scouts’ support. While most scouts believe the top two picks are obvious, there has been debate over who’s next. Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr., Villanova’s Cam Whitmore, Baylor’s Keyonte George and Alabama’s Brandon Miller have entering the conversation with Overtime Elite’s Thompson brothers.
Celtics’ Brad Stevens will ‘let the game tell us’ if Boston makes trade deadline moves
The NBA’s trade deadline isn’t until February, so there are still weeks of evaluation left until the teams around the league make huge moves. The Celtics are in a relatively comfortable position, where they don’t necessarily need to add to their deep roster. Boston president Brad Stevens...
Fantasy basketball trade advice: Week 10 targets
Every week, we will be providing players you should not only look to acquire via trade but also players you should look to trade away. In the future – where fitting – with the data collected, we’ll build in potential trade scenarios for those you should look to acquire and those you should look to move.
The Maxey Effect: How Tyrese Maxey Found His Voice, and Uses It To Do Good
76ers Star Earns First NBA Cares Community Assist Award. During the 76ers’ Nov. 18 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Tyrese Maxey sustained a left foot fracture - the first major injury of his pro career. Less than a day later, he joined his teammates on the bench, in a...
Jim Eichenhofer on CJ McCollum in win, Dyson Daniels, NOLA.com's Christian Clark on best in the West, Ja Morant's comments | Pelicans Podcast
On today’s Pelicans Podcast presented by Seatgeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap the big win against the Spurs and CJ’s big performance. Jim speaks to Dyson Daniels in the locker room after the win (7:32), and the guys are joined by NOLA.com’s Christian Clark (10:30) to talk about the Pelicans performance, who he sees as the team to beat in the Western Conference, Ja Morant’s recent comments about the West, a “what-if” Christmas Day Pels game, NBA parity, and the current Lakers situation.
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Dec. 23
After a quiet Thursday, the NBA comes roaring back with 14 games on the schedule. One of the more interesting matchups features the Knicks hosting the Bulls, who have won back-to-back games. They faced off two times in Chicago less than two weeks ago, with the Knicks emerging as the winners in both. Grizzlies-Suns should be a marquee matchup, but Phoenix will be fighting an uphill battle with Devin Booker (groin) having already been ruled out. Let’s help narrow down the field on Yahoo by highlighting some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. questionable for Friday game at OKC
New Orleans already was expected to be playing without two starters Friday, but it’s possible a third will be added to the list of DNPs. CJ McCollum was listed as questionable on the Pelicans’ official injury report Friday afternoon, due to right calf soreness. Joining McCollum as questionable to play against the Thunder is Larry Nance Jr. (right Achilles soreness). Four New Orleans players are being listed as out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (health and safety protocols).
Desmond Bane returns to Grizzlies' lineup after 17-game absence
Christmas came early for the Memphis Grizzlies. Ater missing the past 17 games with a sprained right big toe, Desmond Bane was cleared to return to the Grizzlies’ lineup just before Friday night’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns. Bane’s return allowed the Grizzlies to use their preferred starting...
Chuck Checks In - 12.24.2022
FINAL FROM NEW YORK: Bulls 118 Knicks 117. (Bulls: 14-18, 7-11 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 33 pts. Knicks: Barrett: 44 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 12. Knicks: Randle: 12. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 10. Knicks: Brunson: 9. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Knicks missed 11 free...
Big Fourth Quarter Propels Magic Past Spurs for Eighth Win in Last Nine Games
Cole Anthony flirted with a triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Franz Wagner scored 21 points and Paolo Banchero finished with 18, as the Orlando Magic poured it on in the fourth quarter to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 133-113 on Friday night at Amway Center for their eighth win in their last nine games and fifth straight at home.
