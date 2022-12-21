Read full article on original website
muscatineiowa.gov
Reduced hours for Musser Library Friday
MUSCATINE, Iowa – The Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center will be operating reduced hours on Friday (Dec. 23). Musser Library will open at 10 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. due to the weather conditions. The library will be closed on Saturday (Dec. 24), Sunday (Dec. 25),...
progressivegrocer.com
Hy-Vee Makes Multiple Executive Moves
At Hy-Vee Inc.’s recent annual stockholders meeting, Randy Edeker, the company’s executive chairman of the board and executive director, revealed various leadership changes. These were as follows:. Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch was named vice chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors. Gosch started his Hy-Vee career in 1996 as...
Winter storm forces restaurant owner to make decision that affects her customers, employees and profit
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Finding a restaurant to eat or drink at during a winter storm is a rare occurrence, but for Tara Elkins, owner of The Diner in Downtown Davenport, it's a decision that is harder to make than it seems. "We're everyday people just wanting to make a...
This Iowa Airport Is One of the Worst for Holiday Travel
It's one of the most important parts of the holidays each year - travel. Getting where you need to be on time without breaking the bank can make the difference between a magical Christmas or a holiday nightmare. According to AAA, seven million of us are expected to take to...
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
muscatineiowa.gov
Soccer skills camp planned; registration now open
MUSCATINE, Iowa – The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is offering an introductory program for boys and girls in kindergarten through the third grade teaching the fundamental skills of soccer through fun drills and scrimmages. Trained staff will lead the children in this instructional program once a week for...
KCRG.com
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City after multiple crashes. Iowa DOT cameras show multiple semi crashes that have backed up traffic, with one of them being between County Road V52 and County Road V66, three miles west of Williamsburg. The other crash is on I-80 east of Newton.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
cbs2iowa.com
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
muscatineiowa.gov
City announces early closings due to the weather
MUSCATINE, Iowa – Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center, Muscatine Art Center, and Muscatine City Hall each announced early closings due to the current weather conditions. In consideration of the safety of staff and patrons, the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center closed at 1 p.m. Thursday...
House fire in Muscatine resulting in ice buildup; Crews ask travelers to avoid Iowa Avenue
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine Fire Department is asking travelers and residents to avoid Iowa Avenue just north of 8th Street as its crews battle a house fire amid subzero temperatures Friday morning. News 8's Jonathan Fong was at the scene where a house appears to be completely engulfed...
KCCI.com
Proctor explains decision to leave Iowa for Alabama
ALTOONA, Iowa — Kadyn Proctor has officially signed with the University of Alabama and is receiving criticism for it. The Southeast Polk senior is rated as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the nation and No. 5 player overall. He verbally committed to the University of Iowa back on...
kciiradio.com
2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
KCRG.com
Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
kciiradio.com
Eight Charged In Burlington Drug Trafficking Operation
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was one of several law enforcement agencies part of a federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization operating in Burlington. Eight individuals have been charged in federal court as a result of the investigation. On Thursday, December 15, Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher...
Former Knox County sheriff, Galesburg Police officer and restaurant owner has died
A former Knox County sheriff, Galesburg Police officer and restaurant owner has died. Kenneth “Ken” Harding, who served one term as Knox County sheriff from 1994-98, died Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to his obituary, Harding passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was 87.
KCRG.com
Two arrested in March gunfire incident that damaged Manchester home
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested two people in connection to a March incident in which one person fired gunshots that damaged a Manchester home and the other person allegedly helped him. Police said the months-long investigation started with a report of gunshots on South 3rd Street in...
muscatineiowa.gov
Firefighters battle cold temps, high winds at house fire Friday
MUSCATINE, Iowa – A Muscatine man escaped injury but his home is a total loss following a three-alarm fire Friday morning that was hampered by subzero temperatures and strong winds. The Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a 911 call at approximately 7:46 a.m. Friday (Dec. 23) of a...
ourquadcities.com
Louisa County man remains missing
A 48-year-old Louisa County, Iowa man remains missing. Michael Bishop has been reported missing since Dec. 17; first responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place. The investigation is ongoing and many first responders and volunteers have spent the last two days desperately searching nonstop,...
muscatineiowa.gov
Boys basketball clinic registration is underway
MUSCATINE, Iowa - The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting registrations for the Grades 1-6 Boys Basketball Clinic. This program will be held on Saturday afternoons, January 7-28, in the Central Middle School Gymnasium. Participants will have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of basketball through ball handling,...
