Read full article on original website
Related
95.3 MNC
Report: IN, MI rank low in the U.S. for overall prosperity
Indiana and Michigan ranked low among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of prosperity. A new report from the American Dream Prosperity Index put Indiana at 33rd in overall prosperity. Michigan did only slightly better, landing at 29th on the list. The data, released by the...
95.3 MNC
South Bend named Indiana’s 75th Broadband Ready Community
South Bend has been named Indiana’s 75th Broadband Ready Community. The program was started to encourage communities to invest in infrastructure to make broadband easier to include. The Indiana Broadband Office approved South Bend, after they adopted a Broadband Ready Community ordinance. Northwest Indiana Business Magazine reports that about...
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches, Advisories
Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
95.3 MNC
Feds participating in investigation of former Michigan House Speaker
Federal agencies are participating with Michigan authorities in the investigation of former State House Speaker Lee Chatfield. This suggests that a broader law enforcement probe is underway than had been previously known. Bridge Michigan reports that former Speaker Lee Chatfield is being investigated for possible crimes linked to campaign accounts and a political nonprofit.
Comments / 0