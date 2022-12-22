Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO