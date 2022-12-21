Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Winter storm forces restaurant owner to make decision that affects her customers, employees and profit
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Finding a restaurant to eat or drink at during a winter storm is a rare occurrence, but for Tara Elkins, owner of The Diner in Downtown Davenport, it's a decision that is harder to make than it seems. "We're everyday people just wanting to make a...
muscatineiowa.gov
Reduced hours for Musser Library Friday
MUSCATINE, Iowa – The Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center will be operating reduced hours on Friday (Dec. 23). Musser Library will open at 10 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. due to the weather conditions. The library will be closed on Saturday (Dec. 24), Sunday (Dec. 25),...
muscatineiowa.gov
City announces early closings due to the weather
MUSCATINE, Iowa – Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center, Muscatine Art Center, and Muscatine City Hall each announced early closings due to the current weather conditions. In consideration of the safety of staff and patrons, the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center closed at 1 p.m. Thursday...
ourquadcities.com
Snow emergencies tough on stores, parking
A lot of people staying home and off the streets meant a quiet day for a lot of businesses in downtown Davenport. Some stores stayed closed today and don’t plan to open their doors again until next week. People are hunkering down at home, only going out if they...
House fire in Muscatine resulting in ice buildup; Crews ask travelers to avoid Iowa Avenue
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine Fire Department is asking travelers and residents to avoid Iowa Avenue just north of 8th Street as its crews battle a house fire amid subzero temperatures Friday morning. News 8's Jonathan Fong was at the scene where a house appears to be completely engulfed...
Central Illinois Proud
Winter storm sends Knox County plows home
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– The weather has forced Knox County to cease all plowing for the night. According to the Knox County Sheriff Facebook page, plowing will not resume until Friday morning. The post encouraged everyone to stay home until conditions improve.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Chocolate Shop in the State
When it comes to chocolate, there's a shop here in Iowa that does it right! A new study from 24/7 Wall Street has named Chocolate Manor in Davenport as the best chocolate shop in the state!. Chocolate Manor is located at 110 E 2nd Street and is a family-owned and...
Cities declare snow emergencies
Cities and towns across the Quad Cities have declared snow emergencies. Here’s a list of places that have declared snow emergencies and their parking restrictions. Illinois The Village of Coal Valley will be under a snow emergency starting on 6 a.m. Thursday, December 22 until 6 a.m. on Saturday, December 24. According to Village law, […]
cbs2iowa.com
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
Traveling by air or road? It’s all a mess in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – A winter storm working its way across the state has made travel problematic for many Iowans hoping to get to their destination before the holidays. Iowa roads are partially to mostly covered in snow as of Thursday at 8:45 a.m., with the Iowa Department of Transportation even saying travel is not […]
ourquadcities.com
Crews battle afternoon QC apartment fire
4:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23: Crews battled an apartment fire on the 1600 block of West 42nd Street, Davenport, on Friday afternoon. The fire started about 2:30 p.m. Friday. Firefighters told Local 4 News there is extensive damage to the building. We do not know whether anyone was injured. Our...
KCRG.com
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City after multiple crashes. Iowa DOT cameras show multiple semi crashes that have backed up traffic, with one of them being between County Road V52 and County Road V66, three miles west of Williamsburg. The other crash is on I-80 east of Newton.
KWQC
Fatal fire in Geneseo overnight
GENESEO, Illinois (KWQC) - A woman died in an overnight house fire in Geneseo. Police say they were called to the 500 block of North Meadow Street in Geneseo just before midnight on Friday for a report of a fire. When officers arrives, flames were coming from the house. Two...
KWQC
Davenport house unlivable after fire Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Just before the holidays, a house in Davenport is unlivable after a fire broke out Tuesday morning. According to the fire department, the fire broke out just before 7 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Farnam Street. A person inside the home called...
Iowa consumers to collect refunds for ‘predatory’ pet loans, auto-repair loans
A Utah-based bank that’s behind high-interest, “predatory” loans for pet buyers must refund money to Iowans who were charged the illegal interest rates. The requirement is part of a newly announced settlement between the state of Iowa and Transportation Alliance Bank of Ogden, Utah. The settlement follows an investigation into the bank and its loan […] The post Iowa consumers to collect refunds for ‘predatory’ pet loans, auto-repair loans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 15-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 15-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
This Iowa Airport Is One of the Worst for Holiday Travel
It's one of the most important parts of the holidays each year - travel. Getting where you need to be on time without breaking the bank can make the difference between a magical Christmas or a holiday nightmare. According to AAA, seven million of us are expected to take to...
kciiradio.com
2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
progressivegrocer.com
Hy-Vee Makes Multiple Executive Moves
At Hy-Vee Inc.’s recent annual stockholders meeting, Randy Edeker, the company’s executive chairman of the board and executive director, revealed various leadership changes. These were as follows:. Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch was named vice chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors. Gosch started his Hy-Vee career in 1996 as...
muscatineiowa.gov
Soccer skills camp planned; registration now open
MUSCATINE, Iowa – The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is offering an introductory program for boys and girls in kindergarten through the third grade teaching the fundamental skills of soccer through fun drills and scrimmages. Trained staff will lead the children in this instructional program once a week for...
Comments / 0