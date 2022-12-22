ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Burglary suspects ram West Oakland business with cars

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

OAKLAND – Police on Wednesday released photos and video of suspected burglars who rammed a West Oakland business with a car earlier this week.

The break-in occurred about 4:15 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Surveillance video released by Oakland police shows a 1990s 4-door, black or dark-green Toyota Camry or similar model ramming a business and damaging a brick wall and gate.

Oakland burglary suspect vehicle Oakland Police Department

Seconds later another vehicle, possibly 2004 silver or beige Ford Explorer XLS, reverses into the front of the business.

Three people wearing all-black clothing used a chain attached to the Ford Explorer to pry open the front security gate. One suspect, armed with a handgun, enters the business, according to a release from Oakland police.

Oakland burglary suspect vehicle Oakland Police Department

The suspects left the area in the vehicle in an unknown direction.

Anyone who recognizes the burglars or vehicles is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Robbery Unit at (510) 238-3426 or the Tip Line at (510) 238-3951.

