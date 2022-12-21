ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reduced hours for Musser Library Friday

MUSCATINE, Iowa – The Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center will be operating reduced hours on Friday (Dec. 23). Musser Library will open at 10 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. due to the weather conditions. The library will be closed on Saturday (Dec. 24), Sunday (Dec. 25),...
Soccer skills camp planned; registration now open

MUSCATINE, Iowa – The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is offering an introductory program for boys and girls in kindergarten through the third grade teaching the fundamental skills of soccer through fun drills and scrimmages. Trained staff will lead the children in this instructional program once a week for...
City announces early closings due to the weather

MUSCATINE, Iowa – Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center, Muscatine Art Center, and Muscatine City Hall each announced early closings due to the current weather conditions. In consideration of the safety of staff and patrons, the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center closed at 1 p.m. Thursday...
Boys basketball clinic registration is underway

MUSCATINE, Iowa - The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting registrations for the Grades 1-6 Boys Basketball Clinic. This program will be held on Saturday afternoons, January 7-28, in the Central Middle School Gymnasium. Participants will have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of basketball through ball handling,...
Firefighters battle cold temps, high winds at house fire Friday

MUSCATINE, Iowa – A Muscatine man escaped injury but his home is a total loss following a three-alarm fire Friday morning that was hampered by subzero temperatures and strong winds. The Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a 911 call at approximately 7:46 a.m. Friday (Dec. 23) of a...
