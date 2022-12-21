Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
muscatineiowa.gov
Reduced hours for Musser Library Friday
MUSCATINE, Iowa – The Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center will be operating reduced hours on Friday (Dec. 23). Musser Library will open at 10 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. due to the weather conditions. The library will be closed on Saturday (Dec. 24), Sunday (Dec. 25),...
muscatineiowa.gov
Soccer skills camp planned; registration now open
MUSCATINE, Iowa – The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is offering an introductory program for boys and girls in kindergarten through the third grade teaching the fundamental skills of soccer through fun drills and scrimmages. Trained staff will lead the children in this instructional program once a week for...
muscatineiowa.gov
City announces early closings due to the weather
MUSCATINE, Iowa – Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center, Muscatine Art Center, and Muscatine City Hall each announced early closings due to the current weather conditions. In consideration of the safety of staff and patrons, the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center closed at 1 p.m. Thursday...
muscatineiowa.gov
Boys basketball clinic registration is underway
MUSCATINE, Iowa - The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting registrations for the Grades 1-6 Boys Basketball Clinic. This program will be held on Saturday afternoons, January 7-28, in the Central Middle School Gymnasium. Participants will have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of basketball through ball handling,...
muscatineiowa.gov
Firefighters battle cold temps, high winds at house fire Friday
MUSCATINE, Iowa – A Muscatine man escaped injury but his home is a total loss following a three-alarm fire Friday morning that was hampered by subzero temperatures and strong winds. The Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a 911 call at approximately 7:46 a.m. Friday (Dec. 23) of a...
Comments / 0