FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WNDU
Michigan City man sentenced to 37 years for trafficking fentanyl
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A drug kingpin will spend 37 years behind bars for his role in “Operation Fentanyl Freeway.”. Rico Marion, 45, of Michigan City, was sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possessing a firearm while drug trafficking. From June through August of...
Wave 3
Indiana woman facing intoxication charges after crashing into I-65 scale house
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Shelby, Indiana woman is facing intoxication charges after police accused her of crashing into an I-65 scale house on Christmas Eve. Indiana police said the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received 911 call reporting a crash north of the Lowell exit around 6:45 p.m. Early...
cwbchicago.com
2 men in car from which gunman fired on Chicago cop plead guilty to felonies; case against alleged shooter continues
Chicago — Two men who were in a hijacked car from which a gunman allegedly shot at a Chicago police officer in the Loop earlier this year have pleaded guilty to felonies in connection with the incident, according to court records. Edgardo Perez, 25, continues to fight a charge...
News Now Warsaw
Lengthy sentences ordered In seperate fentanyl cases
SOUTH BEND — Two Indiana men have been sentenced in separate cases after being convicted of dealing large amounts of fentanyl. In South Bend, Kendrick Johnson, 38, of South Bend, was sentenced in U.S. District Court for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Johnson was sentenced to 21 years...
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest Made in Infant Murder
(Walkerton, IN) - A Walkerton man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 3-month-old baby in Fulton County last summer. Back in July, first responders were called to a residence southeast of Rochester on a report of a child not breathing. Following the baby’s death, an autopsy revealed blunt force trauma to the head as the cause. Amphetamine and methamphetamine were also allegedly found in the child’s system.
hometownnewsnow.com
Potential Life in Prison for Fentanyl Dealer
(South Bend, IN) - The hammer has dropped hard on a man who appears to have played a major role in the sale of fentanyl in the area. Rico Marion of Michigan City has received a 37-year federal prison sentence after pleading to the charges in U.S. District Court at South Bend.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana woman charged with OWI after crashing twice in Porter County blizzard
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - Blizzard-like conditions in Porter County Friday evening did not stop one Indiana woman from driving drunk, state police say. Indiana State Police say Tiffany Bergstorm, 32, from Chesterton, was arrested and charged for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) on I-94. Around 6 p.m. on Dec. 23, troopers...
fox32chicago.com
Crete man allegedly robs Joliet gas station at gunpoint, leads police on high-speed chase on Christmas morning
JOLIET, Ill. - A Crete man robbed a Joliet gas station at gunpoint and led police on a high speed chase before crashing into a ditch Christmas morning, according to officials. Police say, Larry Johnson, 37, was arrested for Armed Robbery, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, No FOID, Defacing Identification Mark on a Firearm, and Obstructing Identification.
95.3 MNC
Two arrests after chase from Elkhart to Cass County
Two people are in custody in Cass County, Michigan, after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle in Elkhart. Just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 911 dispatch received a call regarding a vehicle stolen in the 100 block of S Main Street. An Elkhart Police Department officer arrived shortly afterward.
95.3 MNC
U.S postal worker arrested after crashing into tree
A U.S. postal worker was arrested after she struck a tree while behind the wheel of her postal truck. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, along Nutmeg Trail. Police identified the driver of the vehicle as, Wendy K. Haenes, 49, of Bremen. According to the police...
ISP: Northwest Indiana woman arrested after hit-and-run on interstate during ‘blizzard-like conditions’
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana woman is facing charges after Indiana State Police said she was impaired while driving Friday on the interstate in blizzard-like conditions. ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said the 32-year-old woman, of Chesterton, Indiana, tried to drive away after hitting a semi-truck on Interstate 94 while crews were cleaning up […]
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man had $34,000 worth of pot in his house while on electronic monitoring for gun case, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man had more than $34,000 worth of pot, MDMA, and cocaine in his house where he was on electronic monitoring for a pending gun case. Brayan Bernabe was charged with illegally possessing a ghost gun with a laser sight and an extended ammunition magazine on July 2 and posted a $10,000 bail deposit the very next day to go home on electronic monitoring, prosecutors said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, woman found unconscious in vehicle in Elmhurst after suspected overdose
ELMHURST, Ill. - A man and a woman were found unconscious in a vehicle in Elmhurst early Friday. At about 3 a.m., two Elmhurst officers, Officer Kuper and Officer Wiegele, were dispatched to Roosevelt Road near York Street for a vehicle stopped facing the wrong direction in the westbound lanes, police said.
fox32chicago.com
3 suburban employees accused of stealing $117K from BP Mini Mart
MANHATTAN, Ill. - Three Manhattan BP Mini Mart employees are accused of stealing $117,000 from the business, police announced Tuesday. Following a three-month-long investigation, police issued three felony warrants for theft on Dec. 15 for the employees. Casey Cast, 24, of Shorewood, was taken into custody on Dec. 16 at...
cwbchicago.com
52 minutes after his landlord demanded rent payment, Lakeview man robbed a North Side bank, FBI says
Chicago — A 19-year-old Lakeview man robbed a Boystown bank on Monday afternoon, less than an hour after his landlord threatened to begin eviction proceedings if he didn’t pay past-due rent, federal officials said in court documents. Chicago police located Myles Thorpe near his home in the 400...
Chicago Journal
Robbery crew undeterred by subzero temps, hit nearly a dozen victims overnight
CHICAGO - As the weather deteriorated and temperatures dropped to lows not seen since Jussie Smollett's infamous sandwich run, at least one crew was out working early this morning undeterred by the dangerous cold and hawk winds, and authorities reported they robbed nearly a dozen people in eight separate armed robberies over the course of a little more than an hour.
959theriver.com
Manhattan Police Arrest the “BP Three” Thieves
Manhattan Police concluded a three month-long investigation into the theft of approximately $117,000.00 from the Manhattan BP Minit Mart by three employees of the store with the issuance of three felony warrants for theft on December 15th, 2022. All three have since been taken into custody on these warrants. Casey...
WANE-TV
WATCH: South Bend Police save Christmas
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – The Grinch apparently made a stop in South Bend. According to South Bend Police, someone came into a home and stole some Christmas presents. But, that wasn’t the end of the story. In a Facebook post, the police department says “We interrupt our...
inkfreenews.com
Fulton County’s Most Wanted
FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County Crimestoppers are requesting your assistance in locating subjects wanted on felony and/or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted persons, contact the Fulton County Crimestoppers at (574) 223-7867. Please Read Our...
WNDU
2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Elkhart County. On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warsaw. They tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118, but the vehicle took off and pulled into a dead-end subdivision.
