ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Michigan City man sentenced to 37 years for trafficking fentanyl

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A drug kingpin will spend 37 years behind bars for his role in “Operation Fentanyl Freeway.”. Rico Marion, 45, of Michigan City, was sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possessing a firearm while drug trafficking. From June through August of...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Lengthy sentences ordered In seperate fentanyl cases

SOUTH BEND — Two Indiana men have been sentenced in separate cases after being convicted of dealing large amounts of fentanyl. In South Bend, Kendrick Johnson, 38, of South Bend, was sentenced in U.S. District Court for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Johnson was sentenced to 21 years...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Arrest Made in Infant Murder

(Walkerton, IN) - A Walkerton man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 3-month-old baby in Fulton County last summer. Back in July, first responders were called to a residence southeast of Rochester on a report of a child not breathing. Following the baby’s death, an autopsy revealed blunt force trauma to the head as the cause. Amphetamine and methamphetamine were also allegedly found in the child’s system.
WALKERTON, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Potential Life in Prison for Fentanyl Dealer

(South Bend, IN) - The hammer has dropped hard on a man who appears to have played a major role in the sale of fentanyl in the area. Rico Marion of Michigan City has received a 37-year federal prison sentence after pleading to the charges in U.S. District Court at South Bend.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Crete man allegedly robs Joliet gas station at gunpoint, leads police on high-speed chase on Christmas morning

JOLIET, Ill. - A Crete man robbed a Joliet gas station at gunpoint and led police on a high speed chase before crashing into a ditch Christmas morning, according to officials. Police say, Larry Johnson, 37, was arrested for Armed Robbery, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, No FOID, Defacing Identification Mark on a Firearm, and Obstructing Identification.
JOLIET, IL
95.3 MNC

Two arrests after chase from Elkhart to Cass County

Two people are in custody in Cass County, Michigan, after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle in Elkhart. Just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 911 dispatch received a call regarding a vehicle stolen in the 100 block of S Main Street. An Elkhart Police Department officer arrived shortly afterward.
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

U.S postal worker arrested after crashing into tree

A U.S. postal worker was arrested after she struck a tree while behind the wheel of her postal truck. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, along Nutmeg Trail. Police identified the driver of the vehicle as, Wendy K. Haenes, 49, of Bremen. According to the police...
BREMEN, IN
WGN News

ISP: Northwest Indiana woman arrested after hit-and-run on interstate during ‘blizzard-like conditions’

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana woman is facing charges after Indiana State Police said she was impaired while driving Friday on the interstate in blizzard-like conditions. ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said the 32-year-old woman, of Chesterton, Indiana, tried to drive away after hitting a semi-truck on Interstate 94 while crews were cleaning up […]
CHESTERTON, IN
cwbchicago.com

Chicago man had $34,000 worth of pot in his house while on electronic monitoring for gun case, prosecutors say

Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man had more than $34,000 worth of pot, MDMA, and cocaine in his house where he was on electronic monitoring for a pending gun case. Brayan Bernabe was charged with illegally possessing a ghost gun with a laser sight and an extended ammunition magazine on July 2 and posted a $10,000 bail deposit the very next day to go home on electronic monitoring, prosecutors said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 suburban employees accused of stealing $117K from BP Mini Mart

MANHATTAN, Ill. - Three Manhattan BP Mini Mart employees are accused of stealing $117,000 from the business, police announced Tuesday. Following a three-month-long investigation, police issued three felony warrants for theft on Dec. 15 for the employees. Casey Cast, 24, of Shorewood, was taken into custody on Dec. 16 at...
MANHATTAN, IL
Chicago Journal

Robbery crew undeterred by subzero temps, hit nearly a dozen victims overnight

CHICAGO - As the weather deteriorated and temperatures dropped to lows not seen since Jussie Smollett's infamous sandwich run, at least one crew was out working early this morning undeterred by the dangerous cold and hawk winds, and authorities reported they robbed nearly a dozen people in eight separate armed robberies over the course of a little more than an hour.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Manhattan Police Arrest the “BP Three” Thieves

Manhattan Police concluded a three month-long investigation into the theft of approximately $117,000.00 from the Manhattan BP Minit Mart by three employees of the store with the issuance of three felony warrants for theft on December 15th, 2022. All three have since been taken into custody on these warrants. Casey...
MANHATTAN, IL
WANE-TV

WATCH: South Bend Police save Christmas

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – The Grinch apparently made a stop in South Bend. According to South Bend Police, someone came into a home and stole some Christmas presents. But, that wasn’t the end of the story. In a Facebook post, the police department says “We interrupt our...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Fulton County’s Most Wanted

FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County Crimestoppers are requesting your assistance in locating subjects wanted on felony and/or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted persons, contact the Fulton County Crimestoppers at (574) 223-7867. Please Read Our...
WNDU

2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Elkhart County. On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warsaw. They tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118, but the vehicle took off and pulled into a dead-end subdivision.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy