Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
Class-A Basketball Poll
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minot High basketball programs are a combined 9-0 so far this season, and both teams are rated number one in Class-A by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. The Century Patriots are second in both polls. CLASS-“A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL. 1....
New Town lends a set of wheels when Minot High bus breaks down
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – In times of need, a helping hand is always appreciated. Sometimes, wheels work just as well. The Minot High boys basketball team bus experienced a “fender bender” en route to Tuesday night’s game at Watford City. Minot Public Schools Activities Director...
New pickleball courts coming to the Magic City
The tennis courts at Roosevelt Park will be converted into eight pickleball courts.
Delivery for Seniors
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Two local gymnastics teams visited a Minot retirement home to deliver gifts. Minot High Gymnastics and Rebel Athletics have been gifting complete strangers the past three years by becoming surprise Santas for residents in Somerset Court. All four groups of gymnasts combined to visit around 80 guests.
Headline: Minot Salvation Army Keeps Pushing to reach $170,000 goal
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Minot’s Salvation Army is appealing to the public for support. The organization is 60 percent short of its Kettle Bell Campaign this year. Compared to 2021 they failed to reach their goal by only 10 percent. John Woodard, the executive director of Minot’s Salvation Army said, the Kettle Bell Campaign ends this coming Saturday, but fundraising is going to continue until January 31st.
Christmas came early for Jim Hill students thanks to Power of the Purse
And in addition to providing and wrapping presents, the organization also donated money towards the Mystic cupboard, a food program at the school.
Snowpack Eases Dry Conditions
MINOT – You curse it, shovel it, get stuck in it, but there is some good in that snow on the ground – believe it or not. “For the time being, I’ll take all the snow we can get.” said Allen Schlag, National Weather Service hydrologist in Bismarck. “The bottom line is, beneath that snowpack is a very warm and very dry soil.”
Highway 52 reopens after several drivers are rescued
NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - U.S. Highway 52 between Jamestown and Minot reopened on Saturday, December 17. The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol say drivers should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions. While most other major interstates and highways opened...
