Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Multiple children injured in two-vehicle crash
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on M51 Highway near Maple Street on Saturday around 6:10 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Investigators determined that a Niles woman and her daughter were driving south on M51 in a Kia Optima at the...
95.3 MNC
Children recovering after crash on M-51 in Cass County
At least two children were hurt in a crash on M-51 Cass County. The collision happened around 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, on M-51 Hwy near Maple St. in Howard Township. The crash happened on 12-24-22 around 6:10 P.M. According to sheriff’s deputies, a Niles woman and her daughter...
WNDU
Children hospitalized following Cass Co. crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Children were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Deputies responded to the crash on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township shortly after 6 p.m. A Niles woman and her daughter were headed south on the highway when the woman lost control of her vehicle.
WNDU
Elkhart teen dies in crash involving car, semi
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old girl is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck Thursday night in Elkhart County. Officers were called just after 9 p.m. to the 25000 block of County Road 18 in reference to a two-vehicle crash. Police say a 20-year-old Elkhart...
wfft.com
Police arrest man accused of robbing Fort Wayne IHOP with axe, knife
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a Fort Wayne IHOP on Christmas Eve with an axe and a knife. Officers responded to an armed robbery call at 12:54 p.m. Saturday at the IHOP on 4403 Coldwater Road. A caller told dispatchers that a...
abc57.com
One dead, one injured following semi vs. vehicle collision on County Road 18
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a semi vs. vehicle collision on Thursday at 9:02 p.m. on County Road 18, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The vehicles involved included a 2008 Nissan Altima and a 2019 Peterbilt Semi. The Nissan was driven by a 20-year-old...
WNDU
2 arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit spans from Elkhart to Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are behind bars in Cass County after a two-state pursuit in a stolen vehicle early Thursday afternoon. According to the Elkhart Police Department, the chase started just before 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Main Street in Elkhart. The pursuit went...
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest Made in Infant Murder
(Walkerton, IN) - A Walkerton man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 3-month-old baby in Fulton County last summer. Back in July, first responders were called to a residence southeast of Rochester on a report of a child not breathing. Following the baby’s death, an autopsy revealed blunt force trauma to the head as the cause. Amphetamine and methamphetamine were also allegedly found in the child’s system.
95.3 MNC
One injured, one dead after car crashes into semi on icy section of County Road 18
Icy roads factored into a serious injury crash in Elkhart County. The collision happened around 9 p.m. in the 25000 block of County Road 18. Sheriff’s deputies say a 20-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound, then lost control on the ice and slid into the oncoming lane of traffic.
abc57.com
Westbound lanes between IN 327 and Exit 121 closed on I-80 due to incident
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. -- All westbound lanes between Indiana 327 and Exit 121 on the Indiana Toll Road are closed due to an accident on I-80, according to a tweet posted by the Indiana Toll Road. Indiana State Police reported the incident at mile marker 122.7. Emergency crews are on...
abc57.com
Minor injuries in crash between passenger vehicle, semi on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a crash between a semi and a passenger vehicle on U.S. 131 Friday that resulted in minor injuries. State troopers were called to U.S. 131 near Dickinson Road in White Pigeon for the incident. According to the investigation, a 52-year-old...
22 WSBT
17-year-old dies in crash caused by icy roads
A 17-year-old girl has been killed in a crash caused by icy roads in Elkhart County. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s office says she was a passenger in a vehicle that slid on the ice and struck a semi-truck. The deadly crash happened on CR 18 at about 9:00 Thursday...
abc57.com
Lanes of I-94 shut down due to pileups, crashes
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Michigan Department of Transportation and Michigan State Police are reporting multiple pileups and crashes on I-94 Friday morning. The eastbound lanes of I-94 are closed from mile-marker 23 to all the way to the county line due to a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation and Berrien County Dispatch.
Roads cleared after multiple pileups on I-94, drivers warned
Roads have been cleared after multiple vehicle pileups took place Friday on Interstate 94 in southwest Michigan, between New Buffalo and Battle Creek. Officials are still asking motorists to take caution while driving. Visibility is expected to worsen as we head into the evening hours. Michigan State Police Fifth District...
WNDU
Man, dog hurt in Friday morning shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a man and a dog were hurt in a shooting on Friday morning. Officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 2200 block Huey Street on reports of a shooting. According to police, a suspect burst into the home and opened fire.
95.3 MNC
U.S postal worker arrested after crashing into tree
A U.S. postal worker was arrested after she struck a tree while behind the wheel of her postal truck. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, along Nutmeg Trail. Police identified the driver of the vehicle as, Wendy K. Haenes, 49, of Bremen. According to the police...
hometownnewsnow.com
Police Sweep Thief from Streets
(Michigan City, IN) - An alleged Michigan City drug user and thief could be spending Christmas behind bars. Samuel Cornell, 29, had a warrant out for his arrest when located inside a vehicle on December 15th in Michigan City. According to police, officers found him in the backseat during a...
abc57.com
Westbound lanes of Indiana Toll Road closed near exit 72
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road are closed for a crash west of the South Bend exit, exit 72. According to Indiana State Police, the incident involves two semis blocking the westbound lanes. No injuries have been reported.
WNDU
Bremen woman arrested for OWI, possession of controlled substance after crashing mail carrier vehicle into tree
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bremen woman was taken into custody on Tuesday after police say she was found to be impaired and in possession of a controlled substance after she crashed a mail carrier vehicle into a tree. Police responded to the crash around 2:45 p.m. on Nutmeg Trail...
WNDU
2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Elkhart County. On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warsaw. They tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118, but the vehicle took off and pulled into a dead-end subdivision.
Comments / 1