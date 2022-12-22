Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Former state champion picked to build Minot North girls tennis program
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Public Schools named the woman tasked with building the Minot North girls tennis team on Wednesday. Gwen Mathews will be the Sentinels head coach, the first in program history. Mathews was an assistant on the Minot High girls tennis team under Head Coach Scott...
Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
New pickleball courts coming to the Magic City
The tennis courts at Roosevelt Park will be converted into eight pickleball courts.
KFYR-TV
Delivery for Seniors
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Two local gymnastics teams visited a Minot retirement home to deliver gifts. Minot High Gymnastics and Rebel Athletics have been gifting complete strangers the past three years by becoming surprise Santas for residents in Somerset Court. All four groups of gymnasts combined to visit around 80 guests.
KFYR-TV
New transmission line nearing completion between New Town, Tioga
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Basin Electric says construction of a new 27-mile transmission line between New Town and Tioga will be complete by the end of the year. The Neset-to-Northshore project, as it is called, should be in operation in January. It’s one of five projects Basin Electric is currently working on through the year 2026, which will assist in powering nearly 350 miles of transmission lines through western North Dakota. The overall investment in these expansion projects is roughly $725 million.
mydakotan.com
Snowpack Eases Dry Conditions
MINOT – You curse it, shovel it, get stuck in it, but there is some good in that snow on the ground – believe it or not. “For the time being, I’ll take all the snow we can get.” said Allen Schlag, National Weather Service hydrologist in Bismarck. “The bottom line is, beneath that snowpack is a very warm and very dry soil.”
“Teacher’s Christmas Wish”: Minot teacher wants to inspire students
And this year, she says she decided to record the song, "Teacher's Christmas Wish", in the studio with some of her students.
Christmas came early for Jim Hill students thanks to Power of the Purse
And in addition to providing and wrapping presents, the organization also donated money towards the Mystic cupboard, a food program at the school.
mydakotan.com
Child Abuser Sentenced
MINOT – A lot of tears and a lot of emotion was evident in a Minot courtroom Friday. Calvin Richard, 28, faced sentencing for child abuse resulting in permanent loss or impairment. The case began October 18, 2020, when Minot Police responded to the Trinity Hospital Emergency Room for...
KFYR-TV
Aspire Credit Union donates $2,500 and more to Minot domestic violence organization
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Minot is approaching its goal of raising $15,000. Aspire Credit Union contributed a $2,500 check. In addition to the check, they donated cars full of food and dozens of gifts for the residents. Jill McDonald, the executive director of...
Comments / 0