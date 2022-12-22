ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

KFYR-TV

Former state champion picked to build Minot North girls tennis program

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Public Schools named the woman tasked with building the Minot North girls tennis team on Wednesday. Gwen Mathews will be the Sentinels head coach, the first in program history. Mathews was an assistant on the Minot High girls tennis team under Head Coach Scott...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Delivery for Seniors

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Two local gymnastics teams visited a Minot retirement home to deliver gifts. Minot High Gymnastics and Rebel Athletics have been gifting complete strangers the past three years by becoming surprise Santas for residents in Somerset Court. All four groups of gymnasts combined to visit around 80 guests.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

New transmission line nearing completion between New Town, Tioga

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Basin Electric says construction of a new 27-mile transmission line between New Town and Tioga will be complete by the end of the year. The Neset-to-Northshore project, as it is called, should be in operation in January. It’s one of five projects Basin Electric is currently working on through the year 2026, which will assist in powering nearly 350 miles of transmission lines through western North Dakota. The overall investment in these expansion projects is roughly $725 million.
NEW TOWN, ND
mydakotan.com

Snowpack Eases Dry Conditions

MINOT – You curse it, shovel it, get stuck in it, but there is some good in that snow on the ground – believe it or not. “For the time being, I’ll take all the snow we can get.” said Allen Schlag, National Weather Service hydrologist in Bismarck. “The bottom line is, beneath that snowpack is a very warm and very dry soil.”
MINOT, ND
mydakotan.com

Child Abuser Sentenced

MINOT – A lot of tears and a lot of emotion was evident in a Minot courtroom Friday. Calvin Richard, 28, faced sentencing for child abuse resulting in permanent loss or impairment. The case began October 18, 2020, when Minot Police responded to the Trinity Hospital Emergency Room for...
MINOT, ND

