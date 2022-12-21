Read full article on original website
Abbott called 'inhumane' for allegedly busing migrants to Kamala Harris' residence during the cold Christmas weatherVictorTexas State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Migrants dropped off at Vice President Harris' residence on Christmas EveEdy ZooWashington, DC
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to TysonsUplift LoudounTysons, VA
Ukraine news LIVE — Official claims ‘97% of all Russian targets are civilian’ as Zelensky warns of further attacks
A TOP Ukrainian official has claimed a staggering majority of Russian attacks have targeted civilians since the Kremlin's brutal invasion began. Ukraine's Minister of Defence, Oleksii Reznikov, revealed that a sickening "97%" of Russian attacks have been aimed at civilians and civilian infrastructure. Taking to Twitter, Mr Reznikov penned: "Over...
Foreign policy expert predicts war in Ukraine could last "years"
The war in Ukraine could last "three to five years," according to Matthew Kroenig, a professor at Georgetown University's Department of Government. He joined CBS News to discuss this year's many foreign policy developments.
Ukrainians celebrate Christmas in defiance of Russian attacks
Ukraine is celebrating its first Christmas since the country was invaded by Russia nearly ten months ago. But even during the holidays, Moscow is maintaining its assault on various Ukrainian cities. Ian Lee has more on the Ukrainians’ resolve.
Sean Hannity Testified He Didn't Believe Trump's Election Fraud Lies 'For 1 Second'
That didn't stop the Fox News host from featuring fraud proponents with wild, unproven allegations on his show.
Buses of migrants arrive near Vice President Kamala Harris' home in Washington, D.C.
The Biden administration slammed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after he ordered three buses of migrants to be dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris' home in Washington, D.C., on a bitterly cold Christmas Eve. Caitlin Huey-Burns has the latest.
Trump responds furiously to Jan. 6 House committee report
Former President Donald Trump slammed the Jan. 6 House committee report which was released this week, and which found Trump culpable for inciting the Capitol riot. Christina Ruffini has the details.
Moscow says it shot down a Ukrainian drone close to one of its air bases, kills three soldiers
Russia claims to have shot down a Ukrainian drone as it neared one of its air bases. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war, but said Kyiv and Western allies are refusing to engage in talks. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee discusses from Kyiv.
New session of Congress to begin Jan. 3
Congress' new session will begin Jan. 3 with the swearing-in of dozens of new lawmakers in both the upper and lower chambers. The return to the Capital comes just over a week after Congress passed a $1.7 trillion long-term spending plan, narrowly avoiding a government shutdown. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns has more.
Intense fighting continues in Ukraine on Christmas
War in Ukraine continues on Christmas leaving many without power. Still, residents of the wartorn country are doing what they can to get into the holiday spirit. Ian Lee reports.
Russia says it shot down a Ukrainian drone over a Russian airbase
Russia says it shot down a Ukrainian drone over an airbase deep inside Russian territory. CBS News' Tanya Rivero has more on that plus Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Christmas message to his nation.
Potential GOP presidential contenders face crossroads as 2024 decisions near
While many Americans are making tough calls this week on holiday gifts, potential Republican presidential candidates are at a crossroads, with family discussions and political calculations about whether to run in 2024. This holiday juncture, ahead of the kickoff to presidential campaign season, has become an informal American political tradition....
