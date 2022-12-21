ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Ukraine news LIVE — Official claims ‘97% of all Russian targets are civilian’ as Zelensky warns of further attacks

A TOP Ukrainian official has claimed a staggering majority of Russian attacks have targeted civilians since the Kremlin's brutal invasion began. Ukraine's Minister of Defence, Oleksii Reznikov, revealed that a sickening "97%" of Russian attacks have been aimed at civilians and civilian infrastructure. Taking to Twitter, Mr Reznikov penned: "Over...
CBS News

New session of Congress to begin Jan. 3

Congress' new session will begin Jan. 3 with the swearing-in of dozens of new lawmakers in both the upper and lower chambers. The return to the Capital comes just over a week after Congress passed a $1.7 trillion long-term spending plan, narrowly avoiding a government shutdown. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns has more.

