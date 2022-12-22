ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti AERO shows off triple fan setup in first pics

By Hope Corrigan
 3 days ago

It's looking like a very white Christmas indeed, if pictures of the brand new RTX 4070s from Gigabyte are anything to go by. Spotted by VideoCardz , this confirms the release of new 4070 Ti GPUs that appear to be sporting similar specs to the 12GB 4080 that Nvidia tried to launch, which nobody really wanted.

Cooling off

(Image credit: Cooler Master, EKWB)

Best AIO cooler for CPUs : All-in-one, and one for all... components.
Best CPU air coolers : CPU fans that don't go brrr.

If it comes in at the right price, the 4070 Ti could be a great compromise on the spectrum between value and performance. This is something we've been looking for from Nvidia, especially after seeing the lacklustre RTX 4060s rumoured capabilities .

The RTX 4070 Ti AERO by Gigabyte features a three-fan configuration in what looks like an all-white colour scheme. Some of the plastic seems a little yellow in images, a bit like plastic toys and tech housing from the '80s, but I'm guessing that's more of a lighting issue rather than how they look in real life. Those familiar with Gigabyte's Vision series of cards likely see the similarities in this new 4070 Ti homage.

Other than showing off that cool white exterior, the images also give us a look at the new pin adaptor cable. It's a 2x8 pin to 1x16 pin adapter made by Nvidia to help bridge the gap, and hopefully stop anyone from needing to change out all their kit right away. It's similar to the adapters we've seen for some of the higher series of cards, so it's nice to see it being included for this range.

That triple fan solution is also paired with what looks like a pretty big heatsink that's largely exposed thanks to the short PCB. This is a good sign, and the card looks like it should deal with heat quite nicely. Heat can be one of the hardest things to manage in a build, especially if you live in a warmer climate, so it's good to see that Gigabyte is taking the Aero name quite literally with this build.

Image 1 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f4903_0jqyV7Jn00

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti AERO gallery, pics by VideoCardz

Image 2 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vw8De_0jqyV7Jn00

(Image credit: VideoCardz)
Image 3 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23VFzs_0jqyV7Jn00

(Image credit: VideoCardz)
Image 4 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZDj6_0jqyV7Jn00

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

Nvidia is set to announce new GPUs on January 3, so it's likely we'll be hearing more about these cards then. According to VideoCardz we can expect to see the RTX 4070 Ti AERO during the company's special address on the January 3, and then on sale on January 5. Here's hoping that sales price nails what we're hoping for from this new line, that or we might just be stuck smelling like Nvidia rather than using its GPUs.

