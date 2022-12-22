Boyd's 15 lead Florida Atlantic past Northern Kentucky 67-52

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Nicholas Boyd's 15 points helped Florida Atlantic defeat Northern Kentucky 67-52 on Wednesday night.

Boyd also contributed seven rebounds for the Owls (11-1). Bryan Greenlee shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Michael Forrest recorded 10 points and was 4 of 12 shooting (2 for 8 from distance). It was the 10th straight victory for the Owls.

Marques Warrick led the Norse (7-6) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Northern Kentucky also got nine points and seven rebounds from Chris Brandon. Trey Robinson also put up eight points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .