Here are the players Missouri State, Ryan Beard signed during the 2022 early signing period

Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Ozark, MO
Ozark in Christian County boasts several excellent restaurant options if you're looking for a great meal. You're likely to discover something you like because many restaurants within the area serve a wide range of cuisines. Whether you're looking for a big and filling meal to energize you for the whole...
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
KYTV
Top 10 stories from the Ozarks in 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - 2022 had several notable stories throughout the year. We have gathered the Top 10 stories from your clicks at KY3.com. Each features a link to the original article and some details about each. 10. Joplin police officers shot; 2 killed. In March, two Joplin police officers...
ksmu.org
Springfield City Utilities asks customers to turn down thermostats, avoid using appliances amid energy station repairs
Springfield City Utilities said midday on Friday that it was canceling an energy conservation request it issued earlier in the day, asking customers to turn down their thermostats and avoid using energy-intensive appliance like dishwashers. In a news release, CU officials said they were able to cancel that request because...
fourstateshomepage.com
MSHP promotes and assigns Jasper and Newton natives
SOUTHWEST MISSOURI— Two local products have either been promoted or assigned by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It was announced today that Carthage-native Jeffrey Day has been promoted to the rank of Corporal. He’s also been designated as an assistant zone supervisor for Zone-13 — which serves both Newton and McDonald Counties. He’s been a member of the Highway Patrol since 2007.
KTLO
3 Missouri men sentenced for transport of catalytic converters into Mountain Home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three Rogersville and Springfield men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters into Mountain Home as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Twenty-five-year-old Evan Marshall of Rogersville, 31-year-old Cody Ryder of Springfield, and...
kttn.com
Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines
Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
99-year-old woman asks Santa for Travis Kelce
Residents at the Hickory Estates in Hermitage, Missouri, were asked to write a note to Santa. One sweet lady's request might surprise you.
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartments
Marquette Hotel, 400 East Walnut, Springfield, Missouri (2014).Photo byJoseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 2000, the Marquette Hotel located in Springfield, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This building is also known as Springfield Business College and Hotel State. The three-story hotel was built around 1906. Originally, a business college was here, and in 1918, it was converted into a hotel and operated as such until the mid-1980s.
UPDATE: City Utilities restores power back to 1000 customers affected by outages
UPDATE 5:35 p.m. – “We had a problem at a substation in that area and had to switch several customers to a different feeder. All should be good now,” said CU Spokesperson Joel Alexander to Ozarksfirst.com Alexander says this was not related to the repairs earlier in the day and that the extreme and prolonged […]
Restaurants open on Christmas Day around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Don’t want to cook on Christmas? OzarksFirst has you covered with restaurants in the area that are open. This list will be continually updated. Alamo Drafthouse, 4005 South Avenue, Springfield Alli’s Family Restaurant: 4528 W. Chestnut Expressway, open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebees: Multiple locations in Springfield and Nixa from 4-10 p.m. Asian […]
Branson road conditions
1:30 pm- MoDOT says that high winds and below-freezing temperatures are making it difficult to keep roads clear. Most roads on the MoDOT Traveler Map are still partially covered in SOuthwest Missouri. BRANSON, Mo. – A winter storm rolled into Southwest Missouri Thursday morning, covering roads throughout the Ozarks with snow and ice. The City […]
Fire crews battling more than just flames as calls increase in winter storm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Jackie and William Hawks say they heard a loud noise Thursday night. “We started hearing voices, you know, like coming towards the house and like, oh, my gosh, what’s going on? Because it’s freezing cold. You wouldn’t expect people to be outside,” Jackie said. “The mother came to our door and boy, […]
KYTV
Springfield’s City Utilities asks customers to conserve Friday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: City Utilities says repairs have been made and all systems are in normal operation. Springfield’s City Utilities asks all electric and natural gas customers to conserve usage and reduce demand. The utility must repair a transmission line Friday morning because of the extreme temperature...
5 things to avoid doing at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
KYTV
Delays and cancellations spell out a nightmare before Christmas for travelers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled following a massive winter storm leaving southwest Missouri with snow and below-zero temperatures. Travelers at the Springfield-Branson National Airport are not immune to these holiday woes. “Originally, it was supposed to take off, I believe it was at...
koamnewsnow.com
Automotive shop burns near Carl Junction
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 11:15 p.m. late Friday evening reports of a large shop fire at 6446 CR 290 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded with a temperature of -4°. Light winds, so wind chill made it feel like -7°.
krcgtv.com
Highway Patrol urges drivers to stay off of I-44
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Interstate 44 through central Missouri is slick and dangerous and should be avoided if possible, according to the Highway Patrol. Trooper Mike Mitchell reports that a tractor-trailer unit had jackknifed near mile marker 203, just west of Cuba, causing a pileup of trucks and passenger cars.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man poses as Greene County deputy
Greene County detectives want you to be on the lookout for a fugitive. Drayden Kile Denis is wanted for violating a protection order twice. The 23-year-old also pleaded guilty to assault, possession of a controlled substance, and stealing. He’s wanted on arrest warrants for skipping court multiple times. Houston...
KYTV
Police say man died from injuries in 2-vehicle crash in Marionville, Mo.
MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a second victim in a deadly crash in Marionville on Saturday has died. Jimmy Miller, 79, died from his injuries in the crash. Penny Miller, of Aurora, a passenger in a vehicle, also died in the crash. Police responded to the crash on U.S....
