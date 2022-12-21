ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Here are the players Missouri State, Ryan Beard signed during the 2022 early signing period

By Wyatt D. Wheeler, Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Ozark, MO

Ozark in Christian County boasts several excellent restaurant options if you're looking for a great meal. You're likely to discover something you like because many restaurants within the area serve a wide range of cuisines. Whether you're looking for a big and filling meal to energize you for the whole...
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Top 10 stories from the Ozarks in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - 2022 had several notable stories throughout the year. We have gathered the Top 10 stories from your clicks at KY3.com. Each features a link to the original article and some details about each. 10. Joplin police officers shot; 2 killed. In March, two Joplin police officers...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

MSHP promotes and assigns Jasper and Newton natives

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI— Two local products have either been promoted or assigned by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It was announced today that Carthage-native Jeffrey Day has been promoted to the rank of Corporal. He’s also been designated as an assistant zone supervisor for Zone-13 — which serves both Newton and McDonald Counties. He’s been a member of the Highway Patrol since 2007.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines

Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CJ Coombs

An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartments

Marquette Hotel, 400 East Walnut, Springfield, Missouri (2014).Photo byJoseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 2000, the Marquette Hotel located in Springfield, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This building is also known as Springfield Business College and Hotel State. The three-story hotel was built around 1906. Originally, a business college was here, and in 1918, it was converted into a hotel and operated as such until the mid-1980s.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Restaurants open on Christmas Day around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Don’t want to cook on Christmas? OzarksFirst has you covered with restaurants in the area that are open. This list will be continually updated. Alamo Drafthouse, 4005 South Avenue, Springfield Alli’s Family Restaurant: 4528 W. Chestnut Expressway, open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebees: Multiple locations in Springfield and Nixa from 4-10 p.m. Asian […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Branson road conditions

1:30 pm- MoDOT says that high winds and below-freezing temperatures are making it difficult to keep roads clear. Most roads on the MoDOT Traveler Map are still partially covered in SOuthwest Missouri. BRANSON, Mo. – A winter storm rolled into Southwest Missouri Thursday morning, covering roads throughout the Ozarks with snow and ice. The City […]
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Springfield’s City Utilities asks customers to conserve Friday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: City Utilities says repairs have been made and all systems are in normal operation. Springfield’s City Utilities asks all electric and natural gas customers to conserve usage and reduce demand. The utility must repair a transmission line Friday morning because of the extreme temperature...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Automotive shop burns near Carl Junction

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 11:15 p.m. late Friday evening reports of a large shop fire at 6446 CR 290 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded with a temperature of -4°. Light winds, so wind chill made it feel like -7°.
CARL JUNCTION, MO
krcgtv.com

Highway Patrol urges drivers to stay off of I-44

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Interstate 44 through central Missouri is slick and dangerous and should be avoided if possible, according to the Highway Patrol. Trooper Mike Mitchell reports that a tractor-trailer unit had jackknifed near mile marker 203, just west of Cuba, causing a pileup of trucks and passenger cars.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Man poses as Greene County deputy

Greene County detectives want you to be on the lookout for a fugitive. Drayden Kile Denis is wanted for violating a protection order twice. The 23-year-old also pleaded guilty to assault, possession of a controlled substance, and stealing. He’s wanted on arrest warrants for skipping court multiple times. Houston...
GREENE COUNTY, MO

