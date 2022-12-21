ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bookriot.com

Long Gone: 10 of the Best Historical Fiction Books of 2022

Spanish philosopher George Santayana once said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Which is a great reason to read history books — they teach us about the past! And falling under the history book umbrella are historical fiction books. Just because they’re fiction doesn’t mean they don’t contain information about real times, places, and events. Historical fiction can be a rich, exciting way to learn about history. That’s why history fans and fiction fans should check out this list of ten of the best historical fiction books of 2022!
bookriot.com

The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon

If you’re looking to keep up with the biggest, buzziest, bestselling books of the moment, it can be surprisingly difficult to know what they are. The books everyone is talking about may not be the ones everyone is buying, and every bestseller list uses its own data — Amazon isn’t sharing theirs with anyone else — and their own criteria. So which titles really are the bestsellers of the moment?
Syracuse.com

What time is ‘Night at Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’ coming to Disney+? Everything you need to know about the show

It’s been 8 years since we saw Larry Daley put the American Museum of Natural History to bed. Disney+ is releasing a “Night at the Museum” spinoff on Friday, December 9 (12/09/2022). Unlike the trilogy, Larry’s son is now the night watcher of the museum and is voiced by Joshua Basset. Here’s everything we know about “Night at the Museum: Kuhmunrah Rises Again.”
The Guardian

AM Homes: ‘Richard Powers is the American novelist for the 21st century’

In order to check out books at the local library you had to be able to sign your name in cursive. I practised obsessively, grateful that my mother had opted for a short name, as writing has always been difficult. I am dyslexic, a fact that gave me an early (and unresolved) case of impostor syndrome. Each time we went to the library, I stocked up. The formative books of my childhood were all set in New York City: EB White’s Stuart Little, the story of a small mouse who lived a seemingly regular life with his adoptive human family, who made him, clothing and his own canoe. Kay Thompson’s Eloise, of the famed Plaza hotel, and Bernard Waber’s Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, about a toothy character who lived with the Primm family in the house on East 88th Street.
TheConversationCanada

Are conspiracy theorists true believers, or are they just acting out fantasies?

Democrats are killing and eating children. Vaccines contain Satan’s DNA. Canada has a new queen who is really an extraterrestrial with special powers. Read more: How the self-proclaimed 'Queen of Canada' is causing true harm to her subjects It’s difficult for many people to understand how anyone could believe such wild conspiracy theories. But in my view as a philosopher who studies the imagination, the key to understanding online conspiracy theorists is to understand how the line between fantasy...
TheConversationAU

We live in a time of 'late capitalism'. But what does that mean? And what's so late about it?

The term “late capitalism” seems to be everywhere as a trending meme – often used as a kind of shorthand to illustrate the absurdities of certain free market economies. On Twitter, you will find the hashtags #latecapitalism (English), #tardocapitalismo (Italian), #capitalismotardio (Spanish), and #spätkapitalismus (German), among others. Typically, they satirise notions such as the idea of endless growth. The term also pops up in a wide range of academic articles and books. There are, for instance, discussions around the populist rise in late capitalism, the increase in financial-related investments in late capitalism, migration conditions in late capitalism, and so on. But what...

